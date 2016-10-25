Universal Book Link Services: Get Everywhere

Did you know that if someone clicks on your book’s Amazon.com link, it will send them to the US market – even if they don’t have an account there?

That means that, if they want to buy your book, they’ll then have to go to their respective Amazon market, find the book, and THEN purchase it there.

That’s a lot of work!  And most people won’t even do that or go that far for something like that.

Basically, because your link is narrow focused, you could be losing sales.

Luckily, our company, Geniuslink has two different methods in which to give you “auto-magic” links to ensure the right market is presented to the right person with just a click of a button.

Let’s check ’em out!

In this article you’ll learn:

  • How many different Amazon stores there are in the world
  • Why universal links are an awesome tool for selling books to an international audience on Amazon.
  • Two awesome tools that will help you sell more books worldwide on Amazon and earn more affiliate commissions

Amazon is Global

Many authors aren’t aware that Amazon is actually 14 separate online storefronts scattered across the globe.

On top of that, there are 12 separate Amazon Associate’s programs for these different storefronts. This can pose a serious challenge in selling your books and earning affiliate commissions when you have readers all over the world.
Amazon Map

Complex Problem, Simple Solution

Here is where the universal link comes in. Instead of ignoring your international readers or marketing your books with multiple links for the different Amazon stores, like this (kind of spammy looking):

Facebook Post Example

Universal links allow you to have a single URL that “auto-magically” directs each person to their “local” Amazon store.

We’re quite proud to say that we’ve developed two innovative tools to help people navigate this problem: Booklinker and Geniuslink.

Booklinker: Free, Simple, and Built Specifically for Authors

Book Linker Homepage

Booklinker is an incredibly easy-to-use tool that does exactly as it says: creates one link for your book that works for all Amazon stores. It costs nothing to use and allows you to create a universal Amazon link simply by copying and pasting a URL directly from Amazon.

Once created, a Booklinker link looks like this: myBook.to/ohtheplaces.

The link can then be tracked through your free Booklinker account, and will show you stats like total clicks and where in the world your clicks are coming from.

Booklinker Stats

Booklinker is a perfect linking tool for an author who doesn’t have a huge marketing budget, but wants an extremely simple way to get a universal link with some basic reporting.

Don’t lose book buyers because you’re using the wrong Amazon link

You can even add your different Amazon Associates tags for the different global storefronts to earn affiliate commissions on sales around the world!

Oh, and did I mention that it’s free?

Geniuslink: For the Savvy and Sophisticated Online Marketer

Genius Link Homepage

For authors who want to step up their marketing game, we’ve developed a platform for the most capable marketing links ever created: Geniuslink.

Although Booklinker uses the same core technology to make Amazon links work globally, Geniuslink is a far more robust linking tool built for the savvy online marketer.

Geniuslink is a full scale intelligent link management platform.

Unlike Booklinker, Geniuslink can be used to link anywhere, not just Amazon. Geniuslink provides incredibly detailed link tracking, and even allows you to use multiple Amazon Associates tags to track exactly which links are leading to sales.

Genius Link Stats

Geniuslink also provides universal links for iTunes, allowing you to ensure that your iBooks readers are always directed to their “local” iTunes storefront.

You can even customize your links to create dynamic destinations to send your readers to different destinations based on their device type, operating system, browser, location, or date. This means you can do things like send someone on a kindle to Amazon, someone on an iPad to iBooks, and someone on an Android device to Google Play all from the same link.

Geniuslink also allows you to use retargeting with links. This means you can build audiences of people who clicked on your book links, then serve those specific individuals ads over Facebook, Twitter, and the Google Display network.

This allows you to get super targeted with paid marketing and advertise your next book specifically to people who clicked on your previous book link. Since you know they’re interested in your books, they’re the perfect people to tell about your next book release! That’s some advanced Ninja marketing tactics right there.

For more info on all of Geniuslink’s abilities, check out all of our features here.

Geniuslink is a paid service with plans starting at $9 per month.

Which Universal Linking Tool is Right for You?

So there you have it. Two different tools to help you better navigate the complex world of online marketing and sell more books!

Whether you’re looking for a super simple way to create universal Amazon links, or looking for a more comprehensive online marketing tool, we’ve created a universal linking tool for you.

Cheers,

Team Geniuslink (and Booklinker)

About Dave Chesson

When I am not fighting dragons or chasing the bogey man out of my kids closet, I like using my previous Online Optimization skills to help other authors with the 'technical' stuff and get the right authors to the top of Amazon and any other eBook service out there.

  • AuthZH

    I love https://www.books2read.com/links/ubl/create/ because it lets people include their affiliate links

    • Hey Autozh,

      Taylor with Geniuslink (and BookLinker) here. Books2read is a great tool for building links for man different storefronts, but doesn’t do anything for your international traffic. Geniuslink and BookLinker provide you with an Amazon link that automatically works for all of the different Amazon stores worldwide, and also allow you to add your Amazon Associates tags so you can earn referral commissions :).

      • AuthZH

        Oh, I thought it did that.

        • They do! 🙂 I broke it all out in a bigger comment above, but we’ve got international traffic covered! And affiliate codes, too.

    • Full disclosure, I’m the Director of Marketing for Draft2Digital, which owns Books2Read.com. This was a fantastic article, but I just wanted to give a quick ‘correct the record’—Books2Read.com DOES do geolocation, and for any retailer that needs it.

      Your readers can select their preferred storefront, anywhere in the world, and either make that their default storefront or use it temporarily. Amazon is the storefront that gets this treatment the most, but B2R does geolocation for all retailers.

      In addition, Books2Read also allows you to add associate accounts for Amazon, Apple iBooks, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Google, AllRomanceBooks.com and even Smashwords.

      • Kevin and AuthZH, I sincerely apologize for my misunderstanding. I just tested a Books2read link all the way through from several international IPs and you do indeed geo-locate links. When we first tested awhile back it looked like this wasn’t the case. Again, my apologies for getting this wrong. Books2Read looks to be an awesome tool!

        • Thanks Taylor! No harm done at all, I just wanted to put it out there!

  • Nice trick. I remember posting my promos in FB groups with links to several stores…

  • Hi Dave. Thanks for that. I’m actually already using Genius link after reading a previous post of yours. Sheer co-incidence but only yesterday I discovered the Booklinker service and was trying it out. It worked great if I took their link and pasted directly into the address bar. However, if I tried to insert the link into a bit of text – e.g. ‘Buy this Book Here’, then clicked to test the link. I kept getting the same message that the system couldn’t accept it. There’s no ‘http:’ or ‘www.’ or similar at the front end of the link, so perhaps that is why the system doesn’t recognise it? How do I copy paste it to text/image etc to make it work? I’m on Windows 10.

    • Hi Chris, I’d need to see how you are constructing the link. Can you post the link below? Also, where are you putting the link? On your website?

      • Hi,

        It’s not a specific link. I tried it with several different ones.

        I’m trying to use them, in the way that I currently do using Genius links and Books2Read Universal links, in my kindle books, EPubs etc, to connect the end of one short story with the beginning of another.

        Here’s an example of what is and is not working for me.

        This works:

        https://books2read.com/the-long-the-short-and-the-tall

        This works:

        http://geni.us/thelongtheshortandtall

        This doesn’t:

        myBook.to/longshorttall

        all are fine pasted direct into the address bar, but when inserted as a hyperlink into text or an image, I just get this – see image

        https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/d5ff5a7cfb7d7ffe375c580ce2265bf380364a4a54f16ff72b90fc6e1f618d76.jpg

        Hope that gives you enough to work with

        Thanks,

        Chris

        • Sorry I missed this. So, the key is the “http://” that denotes that this is a Hyper-Text Transfer Protocol. That means you intend to use the internet and it isn’t just a period with no spaces on either side “hi.com” (get it 😉 ) In the search bar, it’s okay to not put it there because since you are using a search bar in a web browser, it is understood that you are searching for a web page – plus web browsers are training to automatically implement it upload upload.

          • That’s great. I’ll try that that. And Dave, thanks again for all your help 🙂

          • Awesome and glad to hear it.

  • Was there anything more on this guys? Re pasting in the link to e.g. book titles? Or am I being completely dense and missing the point somehow?

