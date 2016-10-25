Universal Book Link Services: Get Everywhere

Guest Post: By the geniuses at GeniusLink – yeah, it’s in their name.

Did you know that if someone clicks on your book’s Amazon.com link, it will send them to the US market – even if they don’t have an account there?

That means that, if they want to buy your book, they’ll then have to go to their respective Amazon market, find the book, and THEN purchase it there.

That’s a lot of work! And most people won’t even do that or go that far for something like that.

Basically, because your link is narrow focused, you could be losing sales.

Luckily, our company, Geniuslink has two different methods in which to give you “auto-magic” links to ensure the right market is presented to the right person with just a click of a button.

Let’s check ’em out!

Amazon is Global

Many authors aren’t aware that Amazon is actually 14 separate online storefronts scattered across the globe.

On top of that, there are 12 separate Amazon Associate’s programs for these different storefronts. This can pose a serious challenge in selling your books and earning affiliate commissions when you have readers all over the world.



Complex Problem, Simple Solution

Here is where the universal link comes in. Instead of ignoring your international readers or marketing your books with multiple links for the different Amazon stores, like this (kind of spammy looking):

Universal links allow you to have a single URL that “auto-magically” directs each person to their “local” Amazon store.

We’re quite proud to say that we’ve developed two innovative tools to help people navigate this problem: Booklinker and Geniuslink.

Booklinker: Free, Simple, and Built Specifically for Authors

Booklinker is an incredibly easy-to-use tool that does exactly as it says: creates one link for your book that works for all Amazon stores. It costs nothing to use and allows you to create a universal Amazon link simply by copying and pasting a URL directly from Amazon.

Once created, a Booklinker link looks like this: myBook.to/ohtheplaces.

The link can then be tracked through your free Booklinker account, and will show you stats like total clicks and where in the world your clicks are coming from.

Booklinker is a perfect linking tool for an author who doesn’t have a huge marketing budget, but wants an extremely simple way to get a universal link with some basic reporting.

You can even add your different Amazon Associates tags for the different global storefronts to earn affiliate commissions on sales around the world!

Oh, and did I mention that it’s free?

Geniuslink: For the Savvy and Sophisticated Online Marketer

For authors who want to step up their marketing game, we’ve developed a platform for the most capable marketing links ever created: Geniuslink.

Although Booklinker uses the same core technology to make Amazon links work globally, Geniuslink is a far more robust linking tool built for the savvy online marketer.

Geniuslink is a full scale intelligent link management platform.

Unlike Booklinker, Geniuslink can be used to link anywhere, not just Amazon. Geniuslink provides incredibly detailed link tracking, and even allows you to use multiple Amazon Associates tags to track exactly which links are leading to sales.

Geniuslink also provides universal links for iTunes, allowing you to ensure that your iBooks readers are always directed to their “local” iTunes storefront.

You can even customize your links to create dynamic destinations to send your readers to different destinations based on their device type, operating system, browser, location, or date. This means you can do things like send someone on a kindle to Amazon, someone on an iPad to iBooks, and someone on an Android device to Google Play all from the same link.

Geniuslink also allows you to use retargeting with links. This means you can build audiences of people who clicked on your book links, then serve those specific individuals ads over Facebook, Twitter, and the Google Display network.

This allows you to get super targeted with paid marketing and advertise your next book specifically to people who clicked on your previous book link. Since you know they’re interested in your books, they’re the perfect people to tell about your next book release! That’s some advanced Ninja marketing tactics right there.

For more info on all of Geniuslink’s abilities, check out all of our features here.

Geniuslink is a paid service with plans starting at $9 per month.

Which Universal Linking Tool is Right for You?

So there you have it. Two different tools to help you better navigate the complex world of online marketing and sell more books!

Whether you’re looking for a super simple way to create universal Amazon links, or looking for a more comprehensive online marketing tool, we’ve created a universal linking tool for you.

Cheers,

Team Geniuslink (and Booklinker)