Did you know that if you sign up for an Amazon.com associate account, and someone from England clicks on your associate link, you would not get the commission because your link isn’t the correct amazon UK link?

It turns out that for every Amazon market (.com, .ca, .de, .uk, etc) there is a different Amazon Associate account.

That means that if you want the ability to get every commission possible from your amazon affiliate links, you need to provide the right link at the right time for the right customer.

Sounds impossible, right?

Not if you are using an Amazon Associate Universal Link like GeniusLink!

GeniusLink (url is: geni.us) is a universal link service that will use the right Amazon Associate account at the right time so that you can get the affiliate earnings no matter what part of the world the buyer is from. The best part is that it’s super easy to setup and use.

In This Article You Will Learn:

The purpose of universal Amazon Affiliate links

Why GeniusLink totally rocks

How to use GeniusLink to simplify the process

And don’t be a nay-sayer about using an Amazon affiliate link for your book! Remember, amazon not only recommends that you do it, but you also get a commission for anything else that person buys on Amazon within 24 hours of clicking your link.

That really adds up to a lot over time. Plus, you need to read my article on why using an amazon associate link rocks – and it’s not just because of the extra money you make.

What is A Universal Amazon Link?

An Amazon Universal Link combines all Amazon Associate accounts, and creates one link so that if someone clicks that link, the link will figure out where that person is located and will apply the right associate account to it.

Simply put, a Universal Affiliate Link makes you more money.

It’s sort of like the One Ring in Lord of the Rings, where it’s one link to bring them all and in the darkness bind them.

So What is GeniusLink?

GeniusLink is the premium universal link service and works great Amazon and all their Associates programs.

Previously called GioRiot, GeniusLink is the brainchild of Jesse Lakes, an uber-talented entrepreneur who got his start by arguing with Apple about their affiliate system to the point they were like “Dang, we need this guy to work for us” and sure enough hired him as the VP of iTunes Associate.

There are a few other Universal Link services out there but GeniusLink is the clear leader and also works for iTunes as well. It’s been featured in Entrepreneur.com as a company saving link service, and is one of Pat Flynn’s favorite link tools.

Benefits of GeniusLink as an Author

As an author, using GeniusLinks might not seem like it is beneficial…but guess what? It is super important and here is why:

Get extra money for each person you send to buy your book

Make more money

Get a percentage of anything that person buys within 24 hours on Amazon – which at Christmas time is astronomical!

Find out what your customers are also buying

Track to see how many clicks you are getting

Shorten your links so that they don’t look spammy

Sound like a lot? Well, if you’d like more information about these benefits and what they mean for authors, then check out my article on what you can learn about your customers through Amazon Associate here. It’s some of the most powerful stuff out there.

How To Setup GeniusLinks

Setting up GeniusLink is actually quite easy. To get started navigate to their home page here. Once you’re on the home page you can click the ‘Try It Free’ button or the ‘Join’ button on the top navigation bar (they both take you to the same screen).

You’ll be prompted to enter your login information, verify your account, and sign their user agreement. Once you’re all registered and ready to rock, you can log into your dashboard that’ll look similar to the one below.

Before you get started, you need to enter your Affiliate information. If you haven’t applied for an amazon associate account in the respective countries, you’ll need to do that now.

Here are the links:

I know that looks like a lot, but the UK one also easily signs you up for the Germany, and France one as well. Also, don’t sign up for those that you know you won’t have customers from like Japan.

Once you’ve signed up for an Associate account in that country, click the “Affiliate” tab on GeniusLinks and then click the “Connect An Affiliate Program” button.

After that, a box will pop up and ask you to place any affiliate product link from that account and WHAM, it immediately connects that associate account to GeniusLink.

Now, let’s start creating some geniuslinks!

Navigate to the ‘Links’ tab, and input the link for the book you’re planning on selling. For the sake of example we’re going to use Pat Flynn’s latest book Will It Fly.

If you’re using the Core plan of the app, then you’ll only be able to customize the second part of the URL. If you’re using the Plus or Power plans of the app, then you can customize the beginning of the link with additional configurations.

Customize the URL as you wish, depending on the level of plan you’re using, click ‘Save’, and you’ll have a nifty little link like the one is shown below.

Over time, you can track the stats of your links to give you a better idea of exactly who is buying all of your books and which ones are converting better!

Oh Good Lord No, Do I really have to change my links?

If you are like I was, and already have a website with a bunch of Amazon Associate links on it, then have no fear because Amazon Link Engine is here. The creators of GeniusLink knew it would be soul crushing to have to go through your website and change all your Amazon associate links into GeniusLinks.

So, they created a plugin to do it automatically for you. Just download the plugin to your wordpress website and it will do the rest for you…automatically converting ANY Amazon Associate link on your entire website into a genius link!

Thank the maker!

So…How Much Does This Thing Cost?

To get started initially they give you a free 14-day trial that gives you full access to their service. You’ll have to add a credit card to get started but it’s super easy to cancel at any time.

Luckily, there are three different plans you can choose from that unlock different things you can do with your links (add retargeting pixels?!) and you the cheapest ($9 / month) plan fully supports building Amazon links. Bulk discounts are also available if your link is receiving a massive volume of clicks.

And, there you have it. Follow the steps above and you’ll have yourself a universal Amazon link for your book that will help you generate more income, no matter where in the world your readers live.

