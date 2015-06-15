

Discover how many kindle books an author is selling by entering their kindle best seller rank:

PS: Make sure you don’t have a comma in your numbers or else it won’t work!

This Kindle Sales Rank Calculator has been created as a free tool for you to use and even put on your own author website. It’s intentions are not to undermine Amazon in any way, but to instead help authors understand the connection between Amazon’s Best Sellers Rank number and Kindle ebooks sold per day.

How to Use the Amazon Sales Rank Calculator

Start by inserting the Amazon Bestselling rank number in the plugin above. Once you have it typed in, hit button above “Click Here.” Within milliseconds, you will have a neatly calculated “Kindle Sales Per Day” Number.

Check it out in action:

How to find the Amazon Best Sellers Rank

You can find a particular ebook’s ranking number under the “Product Details” on any Kindle ebook’s product page:



Once you have this rank number, place it in

How to effectively use the KDP Calculator Numbers

Knowing the numbers is great, but knowing how to use them or when to use them can really take you to the next level.

The following are a couple of ways or situations in which the calculation can come in handy:

Check for Kindle Keywords or Categories

As you do your research to find effective keywords for your ebook’s sales page, this calculator can help to tell you if the results in a keyword search are profitable. You don’t want to target a Keyword phrase or Category that isn’t making sales.

Check Another Author’s Credibility

Sadly we operate in a self publishing world where many marketers make false claims. I am sure we have all heard it… “yeah, I make 6 figures with my books every month” or something along those lines. If that is the case, go ahead and plug their ebook’s rank number into the plugin and see what comes up. Be careful though, the rank number changes frequently.

Kindle Sales Rank Goals

Just being able to see the target “books per day” can be a real difference maker and help an author setup their publishing goals. Instead of being a mythical number, you can now have a better understanding of what to expect and what is attainable.

Disclaimer: The KDP sales numbers are an estimate based on research and other authors recorded numbers. Amazon does not directly release this information. And as any Kindlepreneur product, we are not affiliated with Amazon or Kindle.