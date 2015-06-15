Amazon Sales Rank Calculator

Discover how many kindle books an author is selling by entering their kindle best seller rank:

PS: Make sure you don’t have a comma in your numbers or else it won’t work!

This Kindle Sales Rank Calculator has been created as a free tool for you to use and even put on your own author website. It’s intentions are not to undermine Amazon in any way, but to instead help authors understand the connection between Amazon’s Best Sellers Rank number and Kindle ebooks sold per day.

Bonus: Want to increase your Book’s rankings in Amazon? Download my personal guide on increasing your books rankings and discoverability on Amazon so you get more sales continuously!
How to Use the Amazon Sales Rank Calculator

Start by inserting the Amazon Bestselling rank number in the plugin above. Once you have it typed in, hit button above “Click Here.” Within milliseconds, you will have a neatly calculated “Kindle Sales Per Day” Number.

Check it out in action:

How to find the Amazon Best Sellers Rank

You can find a particular ebook’s ranking number under the “Product Details” on any Kindle ebook’s product page:
Shows you where to find the Amazon Best Seller Rank number

Once you have this rank number, place it in

How to effectively use the KDP Calculator Numbers

Knowing the numbers is great, but knowing how to use them or when to use them can really take you to the next level.

The following are a couple of ways or situations in which the calculation can come in handy:

Check for Kindle Keywords or Categories

As you do your research to find effective keywords for your ebook’s sales page, this calculator can help to tell you if the results in a keyword search are profitable. You don’t want to target a Keyword phrase or Category that isn’t making sales.

Check Another Author’s Credibility

Sadly we operate in a self publishing world where many marketers make false claims. I am sure we have all heard it… “yeah, I make 6 figures with my books every month” or something along those lines. If that is the case, go ahead and plug their ebook’s rank number into the plugin and see what comes up. Be careful though, the rank number changes frequently.

Kindle Sales Rank Goals

Just being able to see the target “books per day” can be a real difference maker and help an author setup their publishing goals. Instead of being a mythical number, you can now have a better understanding of what to expect and what is attainable.

Disclaimer: The KDP sales numbers are an estimate based on research and other authors recorded numbers. Amazon does not directly release this information. And as any Kindlepreneur product, we are not affiliated with Amazon or Kindle.

About Dave Chesson

When I am not fighting dragons or chasing the bogey man out of my kids closet, I like using my previous Online Optimization skills to help other authors with the 'technical' stuff and get the right authors to the top of Amazon and any other eBook service out there.

  • 3 things:
    -it won’t be reliable after a big promo; 5 days ago my book sold 80 copies and about 4 a day since that; the calculator shows 14 copies a day
    -it really shows sales+borrows, because both affect the rank
    -I think it overestimates just a tiny bit (see the screen, calc said it’s 14 a day)

    • Sadly, the A7 algorithm that calculates the Amazon Best Seller Rank takes into consideration sales over time with a logarithmic scale. Therefore, the perfect calculation would have to consider the highs and lows over time….which would require the tracking of the information for a certain period of time. This plugin will serve as a go-no-go criterion for keyword and category selection.

      • No tool is perfect without knowing the exact Amazon’s algorithm. For the purpose you’ve designed it, this is the best tool on the Internet.

  • is this available for the Blackberry Passport as an app?

  • Syzygy999

    I entered a sales rank, clicked the button, and nothing happened. Is this a browser issue perhaps (I’m using Opera)? Or is the app no longer working?

    EDIT: Never mind. It worked when I removed the comma from the sales rank.

    • Haha….yuyp, was about to say that. I’ll edit the page to ensure that shows up for people. I am also about to shoot a video talking about the program and a more in depth analysis of how the calculation really works. Hope you enjoyed it!

  • Christina Succurro

    is this for real? I’m having copyright issues and looking to find out if the scammer has sold any books

    • Yup…it will help with that because it is based on Amazon’s Best Seller Rank which ranks books based on their sales numbers. So, if they are ranked 80,000, then they have been selling enough books recently so as to beat over 1 million others books out there. Is the calculator completely accurate? No, but its close.

      • Christina Succurro

        on amazon.com the ranking is in the 600k’s but on amazon.ca it’s in the 8k’s. The .com version is telling me this book has sold less than a copy per day, once i input the .ca digit it tells me 15 per day. Which is accurate and what is the difference?

        • It’s based on .Com and not .ca. The difference is that the rankings are dependant on all the other books in that industry. In “CA” it might only take 12 sales a day to go into 15,000s. But in .com because there are more, it will take something like 22 sales per day. So basically, it depends on what is happening in that market, and how much competition exists in that market.

  • Richard Livitski

    This is a great tool…thanks!

    I’m curious though…

    In your example showing How To Find The Amazon Best Sellers
    Ranking it shows a ranking of #38,121 which is what you highlighted.

    Just below that it shows rankings of #23, #28 and #30 in
    different categories at Kindle. Typing in 23, 28 and 30 shows MUCH higher sales
    daily than 38,121.

    Should I total all the daily sales of these ranking numbers
    to get an accurate daily sales number? Or is the daily sales from the 38,121 ranking
    the only one that I should be considering?

    Thanks!

    • Hey Richard! The first number of #38,121 was the Amazon Best Seller Rank. This is a comparison of ALL ebooks. The numbers below that were Category Ranks. That number compairs all books list in that particular category. The calculator above has been calibrated to help you with the Amazon Best Seller Rank. I hope that helps!

  • Dennis Clause

    I Love this tool…simple and easy to understand…Thank You ..Thank You….Thank You

  • Troy

    Love this tool, but your estimate appears to be about double the reality for rankings between 50k and 70k. The tool calculated 4 sales at a 58k rank but my actuals (according to my publisher) were 2. Any thoughts?

    • Hey Troy, simply put, the calculation for Best Seller rank is not linear and factors in previous sales volume over a period of 24 – 48 hours. Since my program doesn’t track your sales over a period of time, but instead gives a quick snapshot based off of a one time projection, I added in buffer (based on hundred’s of data points from other authors) so as to best represent that ebbs and flows of other author’s books and give a good “estimation.”

      • Troy

        Aha. So am I understanding correctly that significant historical sales would push the current ranking up? That would explain why my sales at a ranking of 50k are about half. It’s a great tool. Thanks for posting this.

        • Yup. That’s the idea. Kind of makes sense when you think about it. Amazon wants the successful books to have a higher rank and not just a book that happens to have all their sales made in a matter of one hour. Thanks! It was quite a challenge, but I do have another free tool coming out soon. Its in beta testing but will help people design better looking book summaries using the allowing CSS. It will be WYSIWYG form, so no need to know how to program CSS and tags into your writing.

  • Hi, thanks for this tool. I guess it relates only to the .com store. In local stores, the sales rankings display different numbers. Any idea how to calculate that? Thank you!

    • Yeah, sadly, that is true. The numbers used to compile the different equations for the plugin were based on the US market.

  • Just some feedback. I entered my current rank: 25,897 and got a per day number of 11. But my real sales were 6 yesterday and an average of 5 in the last 7 days. It seems like the calculator might need some more tweaking.

    • HI ReadSpeeder. Was that for ebook or book? Also, what are your KENP pages read/KU numbers? And, do understand that the ABSR is updated every 2 hours – not 24 hours. Your six sales yesterday would have been a part of yesterday’s ABSR number.

      The truth is, the ABSR is a time derivative equation that takes into account all sales and downloads in 24 hour period and gets updated every 2 hours. It includes KENP pages read as well. These are things that an initial number can’t take into account for pure accuracy – Instead we created the Kindle Best Seller Calculator to help give you a better indication of what other people’s books are doing so that you can validate future book ideas, check people’s claims and understand trends in the book sales market. I hope it helps.

      • Olesya Kalinina

        Same situation with my book. It is a cookbook and the BSR was changing from 30k to 22k and now to 26k during the last 24 hours. In fact I only made 5 sales. I’ve been checking on your calculator before, and it seems it is not working correctly for cookbooks. And as for KENP – I’ve got 145 pages read yesterday.

        • ABSR updates every two hours, so you’ll see fluctuations. Also, your reported books will occur the next day, so compare what you see in KDP tomorrow to the numbers you see on ABSR of today. Also, ABSR is a time derivative number. It’s actually based on sales over the past couple of days….actually more of a logarithmic scale. So, to help give instant numbers, we even the playing field to create something that’s middle ground. But, you’ll also find that Author Earnings and our numbers are about dead on.

  • Ayodeji Awosika

    Hey Dave,

    LOVE the revamped calculator. Thanks for continuing to provide insanely detailed and helpful tips with us. Too bad your emails keep going into my promotions folder. I drag them out and everything.

    Anyways,

    Keep up the good work.

    • Hey Ayodeji, that’s a bummer my emails keep doing that. I’ve thought about switching to a plain text version so as to have less chance of going to promotional boxes…but then I lose uniqueness in the look and style. Anyways, thanks for the love and we’ll keep at it.

  • Charles Davis

    Kindle volume versus ranking seems strongly dependent on price. My wife’s Kindle book, at $17.99 on the 35% royalty deal, can get in the 15,000s with sales of two or three. My book, at $9.99, on the 70% royalty, will get to 15000 with about 6 sales. Dave calculator say 15000 means sales of 14 book.
    Dave needs to add a price inputs, and possibly a selection of royalty deal.
    Further, estimating print books from kindles is fraught with peril. First, price is all important. Second, format matters. A picture oriented book will do relatively less well on Kindle. My mostly text paperback is roughly 1.5 print books at $16.74 to each kindle book at $9,99. My wife’s book is a $32 cookbook and she sells 3:1 more print than Kindle.

    • Hi Charles. Great observations, but the Amazon Best Seller Rank does not account for the chosen price of a book (except for free – they get their own Rank structure). What you might be seeing is the time independent structure of the ABSR. ABSR does not work in an 24 hour metric of “how many books were sold within the one day period.” Instead it tracks the overall sales over time and weighs the most recent sales strongly.

      Example: Say your book hasn’t sold at all for the past 3 weeks. Then, all of a sudden, within a 2 hour period (ABSR updates every 2 hours mostly) 5 books are sold. Your ABSR will not improve as much as say….someone who sold an average of 1 book per day, and then all of a sudden sells 5 the next day. That person will have a much better ABSR than yours.

      The bummer part about my free calculator above is that it doesn’t track books over time and thus doesn’t account for previous sales. Instead, it gives an instantaneous value to help give people instant results. Our value was actually calculated over 1000’s of data points and thus created the average you see. Statistics…gotta love it.

      • Hey Dave?

        I’m loving this tool for research but I’m curious if you could expound on the Rank Structure for FREE books, as i have 2 perma-free books to generate traffic??

        • The rank structure for free books is different from the Kindle one and the Book one as well – all three are different. I can’t say for sure what that is because the free one is ALWAYS in flux. Unlike Kindle and Book ranks, which only add new products every day, the free one fluctuates with books on and off at time. Therefore, it’s near impossible for anyone to track due to the large beta.

  • catpea33

    Not sure if it’s just me but the button doesn’t seem to be doing anything. No commas in my number…

    • Yeah, I’m actually in the process of updating the numbers and adding another feature to it…so you caught me while I was/am working on the code. Should be ready and shinny by tomorrow. I’m always working to make this stay up-to-date and current with the changes in Amazon.

  • I’m using this calculator everyday! Thanks so much

