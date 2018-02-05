The Amazon book categories you choose will have a direct effect on whether or not you become an Amazon Best Seller.

Choose the wrong one, and no matter how many books you sell, you won’t become an Amazon bestseller.

In truth, there is a lot more to choosing Amazon book categories in KDP, like secret categories that Amazon doesn’t tell you about when publishing, and the simple fact that you can actually be listed for 7 categories legitimately.

That’s right, not just two categories like 99% of authors think.

And in this article, I will show you all of that, plus more.

In this article, you will learn:

Exactly what categories can do for your book

How to find the best categories to make you a bestseller

Secret Kindle Categories and how to get them

How to show up for 7 categories, not just 2

There’s also a tool that will do all of this for you as well, but I’ll show you the free way of doing it first.

What Do You Need to Do to Become a #1 Bestselling Amazon Author?

Being a number #1 bestseller on Amazon isn’t just about the cool points, it also helps you sell more books as well.

However, how does an author not only make sure they make that rank, but keep it too? Well, let’s dive into how Amazon chooses which book is the #1 bestseller of a category.

It all starts with your book’s Amazon Best Seller Rank (ABSR).

Amazon assigns the ABSR of a book based on how many sales or downloads it has had over a certain period of time as compared to all other books on the Amazon market. A lower number means that the book is selling better than others, and a higher number means it isn’t.

So, how does this help us with Amazon Book Categories?

If your book has the LOWEST ABSR of all books in a category, then you are the #1 best seller in that category. It is that simple.

So, choosing your categories will have a direct effect on whether or not you become a bestseller.

Here’s an example:

If you choose a category where the #1 book in that category has an ABSR of 2,000, then you’d need to have an ABSR or 1,999 or less in order to be the new #1. Using my kindle calculator, you’d find out that you’d need to sell over 90 books per day to reach that.

However, if you choose a category where the #1 book has an ABSR of 70,000, then all you need is an ABSR of 69,999. Again, using my calculator, that’s only 3 books a day.

Big difference, right? 90 books vs 3 books?

So, the category you choose has a DIRECT effect on whether you’ll become an Amazon Best Seller and get that attractive bestseller tag.

So, with that, let’s look at how you can find legitimate Amazon Book Categories for both Kindle and Book, and start making more sales because of it.

How to Find the Amazon Book Categories

There are three steps to finding out how to choose a good kindle category or book category. For this, I will be using an example. In this example, I will be trying to find a good category for a language book:

Step 1: Research Potential Book Categories

Sadly, Amazon doesn’t just list every category they have somewhere – they did, I’d be a super happy camper.

Instead, we need to ‘find’ pertinent but niche categories.

So, to start this, we’ll begin by typing into the Amazon search box any words to describe our book. Our goal is to get a list of books that are similar to our book.

I will then systematically go through each book and check their category string links like below:

Doing the above, I checked out my competitor’s books and found the following categories:

Language Experience Approach

Education Reference

Language Instruction – Miscellaneous

Foreign Language Study & Reference

Linguistics

Test Preparation

Pedagogy (I actually had to look up what this word meant..haha)

Study & Teaching

Words, Language & Grammar

Memory Improvement

Step 2: Niche down further

Niching down — okay niche can’t be a verb but humor me — can be a really good thing for your potential rankings. The more niche you get in a category, the lower the ABSR will be in order to be a #1 bestseller

Your competitor might have stopped at a very broad category, but by looking for further categories, you can niche down your selection and thus, have less competition.

After clicking on a category, look to the left side and see if you can click down any further.

In the example above, I checked out “Words, Language & Grammar,” and sure enough, there are some niche categories to choose from.

Hmmm….out of these, I can select “Linguistics, Study & Teaching,” and potentially “Vocabulary.”

Again, we are just checking our list for more potential places to select.

So Steps 1 and 2 help you build your list of potential categories. Now we are going to work on selecting the right one!

Step 3: Check the #1 Best Seller in that Category

Now that we have a list of potential categories, it’s time to see which one has the best chance of making me a consistent best seller.

To do this, just click the last part of the category link chain. This will take you to the Categories’ Top 20 Page.

Next, click on the #1 best selling book in that Amazon book category. Now, go down to its ABSR and record that number next to the category name in your notes. This is the ABSR number you’d need to beat in order to be the #1 best seller.

Once you have a list of all the categories and their #1 best seller ABSR, place them into the Kindle Calculator below or here and it will tell you how many books you’d need to sell today in order to be the #1 best seller in that category.



Kindle Books Books Discover how many kindle books an author is selling by entering their kindle best seller rank: - books per day less than a book a day Click here to learn how to INCREASE your Amazon Best Seller Rank!

Once you’ve done that, look over your list and choose the one that best represents your book and has the highest ABSR.

Using my example above, I got the following results:

Category ABSR Books Sales To Be #1 Language Experience Approach 10,567 15 Education Reference 368 237 Language Instruction - Misc. 19,761 13 Foreign Language Study & Reference 268 386 Linguistics 11,612 15 Test Preparation 155 723 Pedagogy 552 164 Study & Teaching 15,304 14 Words, Language & Grammar 1,810 94 Memory Improvement 368 237

Looking at this list, my best kindle categories for becoming a #1 bestseller are:

Now, if my book was categorized for these two, all I’d need to do is sell about 13 books and I’d be #1 🙂

*Don’t forget there are different Category strings for ‘books’ and ‘Kindle books’ on Amazon. They look like this:

Books: Books > Reference > Words, Language & Grammar > Study & Teaching

Kindle: Kindle Store > Kindle eBooks > Reference > Words, Language & Grammar > Study & Teaching

And sometimes they have a Kindle version of a category, but not a book version (or vice versa).

So, if you have a print book, repeat Steps 1-3 for ‘books’ now that you’ve identified kindle categories. If you don’t have a print book, then you’re good to go.

KDP Rocket’s New Category Feature

Here’s the fun part. A brand-new feature of the award-winning software, KDP Rocket, does everything I just showed you in two clicks of a button:

List all the categories books show up for

Tell you how many books you’d need to sell in a day to be #1

Tell you how many books you’d need to sell to be in the top #20

See, just like that, KDP Rocket will immediately:

And just like that, you can now select the best categories for your book and know exactly how many copies you’d need to sell in order to be #1 or just to make it in the categories’ Top 20.

Extra Tips and Tricks to Book Category Selection:

The ABSR changes every 2 hours, so what it takes to rank #1 can change as well

New books enter the market, which can quickly change a GREAT category into a super hard one. Keep an eye on your categories and change as necessary

Having tools like KDP Rocket can make selecting or changing categories very fast, efficient and effective.

Make sure you are moral about your choices…nothing grates my cheese more than seeing books that don’t belong in a category taking up the spot

Don’t forget to do the same research discussed above but for ‘books’ if you have a print version

Secret #1: Secret KDP Categories

I bet that if you did the above steps, you probably found a couple of category strings that aren’t offered in your KDP dashboard.

That’s because some categories either require specific keywords in order to show up, or you can’t select them yourself–Amazon must select it for you.

But don’t worry, because there are steps that you can take to MAKE SURE you get your book selected for those Amazon book categories.

In order to show up for secret categories or Keyword-required categories, all you need to do is the following:

Find a category you want to rank for (copy the full string) Check to make sure it isn’t a secret kindle category that needs a specific keyword If it is, copy the keyword, go to your KDP dashboard, and make it 1 of your 7 kindle keywords Click to go to this Help/Contact Page for Author Central and sign in Under “Select an issue” select “My Books” Under “Select details” select “Update Information About a Book” In the fields that appear, select “Browse Categories” Then “I want to update my book’s browse categories” Next select “E-mail” and ensure your email information is correct

Now, in the comments, copy and paste the following, but change the parts that I have capitalized:

Hello,

I’d like my book, (TITLE) with ASIN number (ASIN NUMBER) to be added to the following category: (PASTE THE FULL CATEGORY STRING HERE)

A category string looks like this:

Kindle Store > Kindle eBooks > Science Fiction & Fantasy > Science Fiction > Colonization

And there you have it. You should have your book included in that new category in the next 24-48 hours.

Secret #2: Showing Up for More than 2 Categories

When you first publish your book, you get to choose two categories.

However, did you know that if you contact Amazon and ask them to add your book to more categories, they’ll do it?

Just take the steps above and tell them you want them to add your book to that category.

Note: it’s best to ask for just one at a time. I’ve seen rejection occur when someone submits multiple categories in one request.

So, once you’ve done this a couple of times, you’ll see your book has been included in a lot more than 2 categories 😉

Now Go Get Them Categories and Become a Bestseller

So, now that you know the power of categories and what it takes to rank #1 for a specific Amazon Book Category, it’s time to take action.

Now, whether you’re using a tool like KDP Rocket or doing it by hand, it’s important to keep checking your categories so that you can always ensure you stay at #1 and gain those extra sales because of it.

Be sure to check out KDP Rocket and see how it can help you select best selling categories in a jiffy :]

And with that, you should have no problem landing in the #1 best seller position.