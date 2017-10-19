Best Book Writing Software

Nearly every author wonders at some point if they are really using the best book writing software in order to not only organize their novel, but also help them write more effectively and efficiently.

After all, writing a book is a monumental challenge. You don’t need to make it any harder by using weak or cumbersome programs.

Thankfully, the right tools can make writing a book easier, save you time and frustration, and can even make writing a long novel or complicated nonfiction book enjoyable.

But what is the best software for writers?

This article reviews key features and limitations to consider as you choose which software you’ll use to write your next book.

In this article you will learn:

A side-by-side comparison of the most popular writing programs

Which free tools for writing books are reasonable

The only book writer software I will use to write my books

List of Book Writing Software Available

The table below shows a snapshot of the best word processors for writers. The key features displayed in the chart include:

Software name

Price

Special discounts and trial periods

Operating system (Mac or PC)

Capability to sync between multiple devices

Ebook formatting for ePub and MOBI

Compare Writing Software Features

The above table includes word processors, the tools we use to “write” the book.

However, all authors know there is more to writing a book than just “writing,” so we’ve added book writing software that’s helpful for writing novels, outlining, editing, keeping focused, and formatting below as well.

Best Software for Writing a Book

Below we’ve listed some of the best writing software for creating a book. They are extensive and will surely help you.

Scrivener Review

Scrivener is an incredibly advanced word processor, project manager, and formatting tool all-in-one. It’s many authors’ favorite set of book writing software because of its rich features. Both Mac and PC users can use it. Read my complete Scrivener review and watch my Scrivener vs Word video for a detailed, visual comparison.

Price: $40 for PC / $45 for Mac *Save 20% if you use this coupon code for Scrivener*

Pros/Cons:

+Helpful templates for both fiction and non-fiction

+Format for print and eBooks, including .mobi, .epub, .docx, and .pdf

+Incredibly simple drag and drop capabilities for rearranging

+Corkboard with index cards, split screen, and outliner working views make it ideal for longer or more complicated works

+Store and access research files and notes within your project “binder”

+More affordable than its closest competitors

-Takes time to learn how to use Scrivener’s features

Resources:

–Check out this tutorial on how to format a print book in Scrivener.

–Using Scrivener can actually be easy if you take this step-by-step course.

Ulysses Review

Ulysses is a simple yet powerful and customizable app for writing. Ulysses works on Apple products only, and your work syncs automatically between your devices or you can choose to store work locally.

Price: $39.99/year

Pros/Cons:

+ Export to .pdf, .docx, or .epub easily

+ Clean interface without a lot of distractions

– Price is yearly or monthly subscription model

– Learning curve if you are not familiar with markdown

– Not for PC users

Resources:

–Check out this tutorial for using Ulysses to export your books.

–Ulysses can be used to hold yourself accountable by using writing goals as shown in this tutorial.

Microsoft Word Review

Microsoft Word is the word processor many of us are familiar with, and both PC and Mac users can use it on their devices. The biggest problem for Word it was designed for writing anything–not for writing books. It was not created by authors nor for authors. Hence, Word can be tolerable for short writing jobs, however, if you’re really looking for the best book writing software, and Word does not measure up to its competitors. I can show you exactly why I don’t recommend Word in this video, which compares Word vs Scrivener.

Price: $149.99 or $69.99/year for one computer (the price is even more for multiple computers)

Pros/Cons:

+ What you see is what you get formatting

+ Many book editors prefer Word documents

– Difficult to use if you don’t work in a linear fashion

– Cumbersome for writing lengthy novels and other books

– Must use a separate tool, such as Calibre, for ebook formatting

Resources:

–Check out this tutorial for formatting a print book with Word.

–You can also see in this video how to use Word to format ebooks.

Free Writing Software

For the economical writers out there looking to step up their game beyond Word, we list the top book writing software that are free here.

Google Docs Review

Google Docs is a web-based application where documents and spreadsheets can be created, edited, and stored online. Our team uses Google Docs for writing our blog posts because it’s the easiest way we’ve found to all work on one document at the same time, add comments, see revisions, and even chat. (Google spreadsheets can also be a useful tool, especially for outlining)

Price: Free

Pros/Cons:

+Access files from anywhere you have the internet

+Files save automatically

+Collaborating with others is a breeze

+Export to .epub, .pdf, or .docx

-Simple editor works fine for short writing, but not for long writing

Resources:

–Check out this video to learn the basics of Google docs.

–Here’s a guide to collaborating like a pro with Google docs.

yWriter Review

yWriter is a free standalone app designed by an author who was striving to create the best fiction writing software. The yWriter software has been for PCs only, however, an Android version was recently released and there is a beta version for iOS.

Price: Free

Pros/Cons:

+Breaks down novels into chapters and scenes

+Stores snapshot backups of your work automatically

-Does not work on Mac computers yet

-Does not come with templates

-Must use a separate tool, such as Calibre, to create ebooks

Resources:

–Here’s the Quickstart Guide to getting started with yWriter.

–Check out this video to see yWriter in action.

A few other free writing software used by authors are Pages, the standard word processor for Apple products, LibreOffice, an open source office suite that works on both PCs and Macs, and WriteMonkey, a Windows word processor that writers enjoy for distraction-free writing as most of its features are well-hidden.

Best Novel Writing Software

Novel writing has its own unique joys and challenges, from outlining to character development. The book writing software below were specifically designed to help fiction authors create their next masterpiece.

Outlining Your Novel Workbook Software Review

Outlining Your Novel Workbook Software is referred to as the “pre-Scrivener program” because it guides you to think in new ways about your characters and key story beats before you write your first draft in Scrivener. I can almost guarantee your storyline will be better by using this program for in-depth outlining before you start writing. It complements the Outlining Your Novel Workbook by K.M. Weiland and works on both PC and Macs.

Price: $40

Pros/Cons:

+Export your Scene List to use in Word or Scrivener.

+Create a playlist for your novel

+Easily rearrange the scene order

+Create epic characters by uploading pictures or sketches

+Visualize all your scenes chronologically listed on a calendar

Resources:

–Take a tour of the Outlining Your Novel Workbook Software here.

–Check out these videos on how to use the Scene List and how to export it to use with other word processors.

Scrivener Again

Scrivener hits #1 on my list of the best novel writing software because you can organize long or complicated content in just about any way imaginable. The ability to have folders right there at your fingertips for characters, places, research notes, front matter, each chapter, and scene can save tons of hours in your novel writing process. I love it so much, that I wrote full scrivener review.

Price: $40 or $45 *Use this Scrivener coupon code for 20% off*

Pros/Cons:

+Helpful templates for both fiction and non-fiction

+Format for print and eBooks, including .mobi, .epub, .docx, and .pdf

+Incredibly simple drag and drop capabilities for rearranging

+Corkboard with index cards, split screen, and outliner working views make it ideal for longer or more complicated works

+Store and access research files and notes within your project “binder”

+More affordable than its closest competitors

+Use professionally designed Scrivener templates

-Takes time to learn how to use Scrivener’s features

Resources:

–See my favorite features and watch a video comparing Scrivener vs Word.

–Check out this tutorial on how to format a print book in Scrivener.

–Using Scrivener can actually be easy if you take this step-by-step course.

yWriter Again

yWriter may be the best free novel writing software because it was created by an author and breaks your novel into scenes so it isn’t a huge disorganized mess. There is not yet a version for Macs though, which is a deal-breaker for me…a former Apple employee.

Price: Free

Pros/Cons:

+Breaks down novels into chapters and scenes

+Stores snapshot backups of your work automatically

-Does not work on Mac computers yet

-Does not come with templates

-Must use a separate tool, such as Calibre, to create ebooks

Resources:

–Here’s the Quickstart Guide to getting started with yWriter.

–Check out this video to see yWriter in action.

Book Editing Software

No one knows better than me the importance of good editing. While editing software can never replace a real book editor, it can noticeably improve your writing. Editing software can fix typos, make sure you use correct grammar and improve your readability by making it clear and concise. This allows your readers to focus on your message, not your writing blunders.

That’s why, in addition to the built-in spell checkers most word processors include, you should use book editing software too. Here are two of the best free editing tools:

Grammarly Review

Grammarly is an editing tool that finds spelling, punctuation, and grammar mistakes. It can be used as an online browser extension, a website, or an app to download on your computer.

Price: Free or $139.95 per year for Premium

Pros/Cons:

+Underlines errors, gives explanation, and suggested correction

+Free version seems sufficient

+Your files are stored in the cloud

+browser extension checks your online writing, (but does not yet work with Google Drive apps)

-file upload has a size limit of 4 MB, 60 pages, and 100,000 characters

Resources:

–Read my full Grammarly review here, including when it’s worth it to pay for the Premium version.

–See Grammarly in action in this video.

Hemingway Editor Review

Hemingway Editor is an editing tool that improves the clarity of your writing. It can be used as a website or desktop app.

Price: Free

Pros/Cons:

+Highlights passive voice, adverbs, complex words, and sentences that are difficult to read.

+You can copy and paste or type directly into the Hemingway Editor

+Errors are highlighted and color-coded (e.g., green are passive voice)

+Grades your readability by reading level, such as Grade 6

-Doesn’t give suggestions for how to improve writing

Resources:

–Here’s a video overview of the Hemmingway editor.

–Check out how this author edits a book with Hemingway and Scrivener.

Other Marketing & Productivity Software For Writers

Writing your book is only half the battle. We’ve got to be productive as well as market and sell the book. Here are a couple of tools to help with that two very important parts to not only writing…but being a successful author.

KDP Rocket

Use KDP Rocket for your book marketing research, including hot keywords and AMS advertising.

Freedom

Use Freedom productivity app to stay focused by blocking distracting websites and apps for scheduled writing sessions.

Ommwriter

Use Ommwriter for a calm writing environment and meditative tracks to listen to while you write.

Book Review Targeter

Use Book Review Targeter to get more targeted reviews for your book.

Conclusion

For my personal “butt in chair” time, I use Google docs to write my articles because it allows me to better coordinate with my team and my editor. For blog posts, easy collaboration is key.

However, that doesn’t cut it when I have a 30k or even 100k book to write. When writing a book, I need the best book writing software out there.

Basically, I need book writing software that will easily help me to research, outline, reorganize, write, collaborate, and edit. And since I love to publish to CreateSpace, and Draft2Digital, I need to export my books in both ePub and MOBI formats before hitting publish and getting to the fun part of marketing my books.

And that’s why Scrivener is the only writing program I use for writing my books.

Plus, the price is a bargain for what the program can do, and an added bonus is there’s no monthly or annual fee. It’s a one-time purchase and the best tool for writers can be yours. Plus, you can use my code to save 20% and it’s even more of a deal.

It’s a no-brainer for me. I think Scrivener is the best writing software for authors.