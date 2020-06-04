The Best Software to Outline Your Book

Writing a book, fiction or nonfiction, isn’t easy, and planning what you want to write before you start can help you write faster and get books to market sooner. That’s why we’re going to check out the best story outline software on the market–these are tools and apps that can help you outline your books and even write them.

We’ll be breaking down each of the best story outline software according to who they're best suited for with an overview of their features and prices.

And we’ll be deciding which story software is the best for different types of writers, whether they’re non-fiction writers, fiction writers, or writers who need to world-build in a big way.

Just so you know–there will be affiliate links in this article. It helps me keep the coffee fund topped up, but it doesn't detract from the quality of the software we're about to discuss. What you're going to get is an unfettered view of the different software and who they're best suited to. So… let's check them out!

The Best Outline Software for Fiction Authors: The Novel Factory

Fiction authors need outlining software that either guides them through the plotting process or allows them to create plots on their own unhindered. While most of the outlining software on this list does exactly that, The Novel Factory is unique in that it has a serious compilation of guiding articles and videos to help authors plot.

The Novel Factory offers authors:

A guided plotting roadmap to help authors plot their novels

Plotting templates that are tailored toward specific genres or beats

The ability to upload outlining templates if you have one you already use

Freeform outlining utility–you can outline as you see fit in the software online

Character creation

World and object creation

An entire section to write all the drafts of your novel

Daily word count tracking statistics

Submissions tracker (if you're going the traditional route)

A light and dark mode

In short, this software provides everything a budding (or experienced) fiction author might need to create their novel from start to finish, including useful tips on publishing traditionally and independently. It comes in both an online subscription and a desktop download format.

Here's an example of what it's like to outline with the Novel Factory…

The Novel Factory Summary

As you can see, it's easy to edit, change, move around, and create your outline using The Novel Factory. But surely, it can't all be good, right? No software is made perfect, so… what are the pros and cons of using The Novel Factory for outlining your work?

The Novel Factory Pros:

Provides a guided plan for authors to follow if they don't know how to plot

Plotting is fully customizable (drag, drop, create, use a template or don't)

You can write your entire story in the app and export it–your work is never held hostage by the app

The Novel Factory Cons:

Costlier than some of the other software on this list

The cost of the online app is directly related to how much storage you use

You have to have an internet connection to use the online software

The desktop software doesn't work on Macs

With all of this taken into consideration, it's no wonder this is the best software around for fiction authors. But how much does it cost?

Pricing: Basic Monthly–$7.50 // Standard Monthly–$20.00 // Premium Monthly–$60.00 with a discounted rate if you choose the yearly option.

The Best Outline Software for Nonfiction Authors: Scrivener

Scrivener isn't just an outlining software… it's a way of life. But seriously, it's an amazing desktop application that helps authors organize their documents in one place. It's great for fiction and nonfiction authors, but we've chosen it for nonfiction outlining because of the ease of use with which an author can create an outline template.

Scrivener allows authors to:

Populate a template that’s already laid out for you

Create an entirely new template for your book and outline

Add or delete files and folders

Create your own character sketches or place sketches

Upload other author templates

Create collections of your work

Sync your work to your mobile

Write your entire book

Format it for publishing

View your story in three different modes

Split the screen as you write so you can work on one screen while viewing the other

Organize your work with a corkboard

Scrivener is incredibly versatile and that's precisely why it works for outlining nonfiction… and for writing it. In fact, I'd say you could use it for fiction too, as long as you have the right template available. Authors can fully customize their templates as they outline:

Scrivener Plotting Feature Summary

Scrivener is an incredibly versatile tool–it's no wonder it's so popular with independent authors. But can it be successfully used for plotting your work? And what are the pros and cons of doing so?

Scrivener Plotting Feature Pros

Fully customizable

Authors have complete control over how they plot or what they write

All documents and files are available on their computer at all times

A once-off purchase!

Scrivener Plotting Feature Cons

No plotting guidance provided for new authors

Steep learning curve when it comes to understanding how to use the software

Pricing: Windows Standard License–$49 // Mac Standard License–$49 // iOS Standard License–$19.99 // Mac and Windows License–$80

The Best Outline Software for Everyone: Plot Factory

Just a note: this doesn't mean this particular software trumps all the others. Just that it is a software that any author of fiction or nonfiction could use without missing out on too many features.

Plot Factory is exactly what you think it is… a great place for you to craft your plots. It's an online software–subscription-based–that allows authors to create outlines from templates, create universes and characters, track their word count goals, and more. If you're looking for a piece of software that's not focused on one specific thing, but is a great all-rounder when it comes to planning a book, Plot Factory is the right software for you.

Here's what's on offer:

Outlining with set templates

An online experience that's smooth and streamlined

Distraction-free plotting

Plotting with your own templates or free-form

Character creation templates

Universe creation templates

A name generator

Word count tracking and statistics

Story sharing and narration

Story creation

Plot Factory is super easy to use for authors who are both fiction and nonfiction, and the plotting features are pretty cool. You can create multiple stories, export them, and use plot templates or create your own.

Plot Factory Summary

To figure out how versatile Plot Factory is for authors, and whether it's a good all-round solution for both fiction and nonfiction writers, let's take a look at where its strong and where its weak.

Plot Factory Pros

Amazing plot templates to use

Easy to upload your own template or free-form plot

Good character creation system

Affordable

Plot Factory Cons

No downloadable software

Not as good when it comes to world-building

Not as guided as some other tools

Pricing: Basic–FREE// Hobbyist per month/year–$9/$90 // Enthusiast per month/year–$14/$140 // Novelist per month/year–$19/$190

SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR KINDLEPRENEUR READERS… You can grab your subscription to Plot Factory now, and get 35% off for 12 months using the following discount code: kpnr-35

All you have to do is enter the coupon code on checkout.

The Best Outline Software for Productivity: Plottr

Plottr is a versatile software that allows you to visually plan your books. It's simple and easy to use, and it cuts out the trouble of a steep learning curve that's so often present when it comes to working with new applications. Here's a summary of what it has to offer:

Downloadable software that's always available, online or offline

Highly customizable plotting

Ease of use

An amazing character creation tool

Plot templates

Character templates

Drag and drop features for organizing plots and subplots

Notes

Different timeline and outline views

Tag and character filtering

Customizable series pages

Plottr's no-frills approach makes it a great application for authors looking to up their productivity.

Plottr Summary

Let's take a look at the pros and cons of Plottr and figure out if it's the right tool for you.

Plottr Pros

Easy to use–a guided tour

Highly customizable

Character and plot templates

Plottr Cons

Yearly subscription

No space for writing the actual draft

World-building and tagging could be better

Pricing: 30-Day Free Trial// Windows Version–$25 per year // Mac Version–$25 per year // Bundled Version (6 Devices)–$37 per year

Did We Miss Any Amazing Outlining Software?

These are the best story outline software applications we could find… But did we miss any in our search? Be sure to mention your favorites and your experiences in the comments below.