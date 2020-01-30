The Best Writing Apps for Android and iOS [2020] For All Authors

Today’s world is a world on the move. And that’s why we should have the best writing apps at our fingertips.

From fast food to fast cars, it seems that we’re always on the go. And this has made mobile technologies all that much more important.

Now, when you imagine a writer’s life, you probably imagine the stereotype. An individual hunched over a keyboard (or a typewriter for you nostalgic folks) furiously punching keys and drowning in seemingly endless pots of coffee.

And this still holds true to an extent–especially that coffee part. But… the writing world is changing. With a greater number of writers managing their projects with their mobile devices, it only makes sense that writing apps are getting more and more advanced.

That’s why I’m here to give you my top picks for the best apps for Android and iOS.

In this article, you will learn:

What apps are the best for different areas of writing and what they do

Which platforms these apps are available for

How much these apps will cost you

And with that… Let’s get to the best writing apps of 2019!

*You may have noticed that a few of these are limited to iOS only. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t great Android apps out there. It’s just that some of our top picks happen to be iOS available only.

Google Docs (Best Word Processor)

Our top pick for Best Word Processor on Mobile is Google Docs. Seriously, this app is great. I’m pretty sure quite a few of you out there currently use Google Docs already for your desktop/laptop. And this is just like that–just on a smaller screen! The app maintains all the great features the larger scale version has, including:

Automatic Saves

Permission Abilities

Creation and Editing Abilities

Version Control Features

And the list goes on!

It’s also wonderful for collaborators or team use. With Google Docs, you can make changes to a document or manuscript that can be seen changed in real time by your co-creators. There’s no more waiting around to receive someone else’s update. Every change is immediate and automatically seen throughout.

The only real con to the Google Docs app is that it requires internet. However…Wifi or 4g access is normally readily available in today’s modern world. But, those looking for a Word Processor they can use offline may want to use something else such as the MS Word App. Just remember, that in order for your work to re-sync, you’ll have to connect to the web.

Evernote (Best for Notes)

When it comes to note taking, look no further than Evernote. Honestly, I am so thankful for my Evernote app. I’m a big fan of jotting down fresh new ideas in my phone. But my old problem was transferring them over to my Mac. I could always send myself a message on Facebook or email myself right? Or… I can just open up my Evernote writing app.

You see, Evernote automatically syncs your notes to every device you have it installed on (2 devices only on the Free version). But notes aren’t the only thing you can save. You can actually save web clippings, video, PDF, images, GIFs, and more (with a paid upgrade of course).

On top of that, you’re able to share your notes with other people. All you need to grant the proper permissions and boom. Someone else can see your notes. While this may sound a little iffy–I mean, why show people your private notes–this feature can be very useful! Let’s say you’re getting some help from a co-author or ghostwriter to help with a book. Showing those individuals some notes about the project might come in handy.

The biggest disadvantage for Evernote is that the table function could use a little more work. It’s not as user friendly as I think it could be. Also, if you are using Google Keep or One Drive… syncing your notes there becomes a bit more difficult.

Final Draft (Best for Screenwriters)

But what about for screenwriters or those aspiring to be? Screenwriting is a whole new type of writing apart from a novel or article. There’s gotta be something out there for you, right? Yep, and it’s called Final Draft. Final Draft is an iOS exclusive paid app that is dedicated strictly to screen writing. This app is the real deal. Or so says David Seidler, Academy Award winning author of The King’s Speech. He loves the ability to be able to change his drafts quickly and on the go. But that’s not the only awesome thing Final Draft can do. Final draft has other great features such as:

Professionally formatted templates for TV, Film, and Stage Plays

SmartType which remembers your character’s names, scenes, etc.

Element-based script searching

The ability to export PDFs to iCloud, Dropbox, or email

Color coded ScriptNotes

And bunches more!

If you’re a serious screenwriter or looking to break into the biz, you should definitely consider getting this app.Especially if you’re looking to hit that cliche of writing your script out in a coffee shop somewhere. However, if you don’t have own an Apple device, a program such as Celtx Script could be a viable option for you.

Scrivener (Best Organizing App)

If you’ve read a few of my other articles, you may already know of my absolute love of Scrivener. If I had to recommend only one piece of writing software, Scrivener would be it. And what’s even better is… It has a mobile platform — so it has to make our list! (For iOS that is… They say the Android version will be coming soon, but I wouldn’t hold my breath.)

Just like its full-sized counterpart, this is hands-down the best app you can use for planning, organizing, or constructing your manuscript. From corkboard arrangement to label tracking your manuscript, this app has almost as much power as its full-sized version (For a complete review on that, check out my Scrivener review article complete with coupon code.) And once you’re done, you can always transfer your work over to your devices with Scrivener via Dropbox. If I had to choose the biggest con for this app… It is a little pricy for a mobile app. But… when you’re getting an industrial engine such as this, I find it to be well worth the cost.

Audible (Best App for Readers)

Our next app on this list isn’t necessarily a writing app, but definitely one I would recommend to all writers. All writers are readers at heart, and sometimes it’s hard to find time to squeeze in that next book. That’s just one of the reasons audiobooks are so awesome! They give you the convenience of being able to listen to your favorite books or new read anywhere! And nobody does audiobooks like Audible.

Unlike some audiobook apps, Audible is sure to have something that’s right for everybody. As a matter of fact, Audible has the absolute largest selection of audiobooks on the planet. And that’s no hyperbole.

One of the best things about Audible is that they provide a 30-day free trial with two free audiobooks and two free Audible originals. Pretty sweet deal, huh?

After the free trial though, Audible does switch over to a monthly subscription of $14.95/month with only one audiobook and one Audible original per cycle. When I originally signed up, I was hesitant. But after the next few months, my credits kept coming in, and I couldn’t be more thankful to the library I amassed. Another cool thing Audible does is its promos. For instance, when Halloween came, Audible gave us a free credit to another (horror-themed) Audible original!

Now, if you’re a heavy reader (listener), extra titles can rack up extra costs. This is probably the biggest negative about it. But, if you’re not happy with Audible, you can always cancel before your 30 day trial is up, and the two books are yours to keep.

Text Expander (Best for Email)

If you’re running a business, chances are you have to deal with email. Email is like a necessary evil. But with a little planning and apps like Text Expander, you can make your email experience a bit less imposing.

Text Expander allows you to create snippets of frequently used text to insert into your email. Now, I’m not saying that all of your emails should be cookie cutter… But there are times where snippets would come in handy such as troubleshooting steps, procedures, or even contact information.

Another area in which Text Expander shines is its ability to save email signatures. Depending on who I am writing to, I like to use different email signatures. Some are kind of formal and others… not so much. But Text Expander saves each of them to be recalled at a moment’s notice.

This is another of our iOS-only apps. If you’re looking for a good alternative for Android, I’d recommend an app such as Texpand.

iWriter (Best for Freelancers)

Last, but not least on our list of best writing apps, is iWriter. It’s one of the best apps for freelancing writers available–both for writers and those looking to hire. It’s very similar to platforms such as Fiverr or Upwork in this respect.

People with work that needs completed will post a prompt or topic with specific instructions. And since there are many writers ready to go at any given point in time, you’re sure to have quite a few responses. Plus, it’s a cheap way to get articles written. A quality article can go for as little as $10–with some of the more elite writers going for more.

As a freelance writer, this is one of the best writing apps when if comes to finding work. You can start writing straight away without any wait period.

There are a few cons to systems such as this though. Requesters can reject writers for any reason they choose and leave reviews saying whatever they please. Also, new writers can only take on basic articles until they’ve boosted their rating to 4 stars. Now, that’s not necessarily a bad thing for the requesters. You do want to make sure you are getting quality work. However, professional writers may not enjoy having to grind their way back up to the top of the pack.

Is that all?

There’s a bunch of writing apps out there that are available for use…And honestly, you should be using at least some of them. Just like using pro tools when doing your writing at home, mobile writing apps can take your frantic phone scribbles to the next level. Long gone are the days of jotting something quick in your notepad only to have a hard time deciphering it later.

Save time and effort by investing in your craft and selecting the “write” tools for the job. Even if you aren’t at your primary work station.

But there may have been a few I missed out on. After all, the world of writing is ever expanding. There’s a bunch of other specialty apps out there as well–and I know I’ve said it before…. Sorry, Android users. While I do understand the pros of being on the Android system, there’s just so many more quality writing applications for Apple users.

What apps do you use? And what do you think should be on this list?

Let me know in the comments down below. I’d love to hear your opinions.

Cheers!