Scrivener Coupons and Discount Codes (Updated for 2023)

If you're a writer, you've probably heard about Scrivener. It's an incredibly useful program that helps authors organize long and complex writing projects. I've been using Scrivener for years in my work as a novelist and absolutely love it. The problem is that it's not cheap! A license costs $59 for either Mac or Windows.

Luckily, I've discovered some fantastic Scrivener coupons and promo codes that can save you a bundle on this software. In this article, I'll share the details on the best Scrivener discount available right now, explain how to use Scrivener promo codes, review other coupon options, discuss the benefits of Scrivener, and more.

The #1 Scrivener promo code is KINDLEPRENEUR, which saves 20% off either the Windows or Mac version. Keep reading to learn why this is the best Scrivener coupon and how to redeem it during checkout.

The Best Scrivener Code for PC and Mac

KINDLEPRENEUR is hands down the top Scrivener coupon code available right now. Here are the details:

It saves 20% off your purchase

Works for both Windows and Mac versions

Easy to redeem during checkout

Most other Scrivener promo codes only work on one platform or the other. But Kindlepreneur is universally valid for either PC or Mac.

A 20% discount is an excellent savings on Scrivener. It brings the price down to only $47.99! That's like getting the software for $12 off.

Some people have reported finding Scrivener codes that offer 25% or even 30% off. However, I've tested dozens of these and almost all are expired. Kindlepreneur consistently works every time. A guaranteed 20% off is better than hoping for a code that may not work anymore.

So if you want to save money on this writing software, KINDLEPRENEUR is definitely the Scrivener coupon code to use today.

How to Redeem This Scrivener Coupon

It only takes a few simple steps to redeem the Kindlepreneur promo code and get 20% off Scrivener:

Go to www.literatureandlatte.com and click “Buy” for either Scrivener for Windows or Mac. This will add it to your shopping cart. View your cart and look for the “Add Coupon” section. Enter the code KINDLEPRENEUR here. The discount will be applied, taking 20% off your Scrivener purchase! Complete checkout as normal. After purchasing, you'll receive an order confirmation email from Literature & Latte with instructions to download your software license. Download and install Scrivener on your computer.

And that's it! By using the Kindlepreneur promo code, you just slashed 20% off the regular retail price of Scrivener for Mac or Windows. It's the best Scrivener discount code available today.

Other Scrivener Discount Codes Just in Case

Now you know that KINDLEPRENEUR is the #1 Scrivener promo code to use right now. However, it never hurts to have some backup options just in case.

Here are a few other Scrivener coupon codes that may work:

REDDIT – May offer 10-20% off

– May offer 10-20% off WORDSWITHJAM – Reported to save 20%

– Reported to save 20% UPREV – Chance to save 10%

– Chance to save 10% SUSSEXCENTRE – Possible 10% discount

– Possible 10% discount LISAALZO – Chance for 20% off Mac version

The codes above are hit or miss whether they work or not today. I've had readers report success with them over the years, but Literature & Latte seems to expire codes without notice.

Your safest bet is to stick with KINDLEPRENEUR. But if for some reason that code stops working, give one of the other Scrivener promo codes a try.

Why You Should Get Scrivener

Now that you can save 20% with the Kindlepreneur coupon code, you may be wondering if Scrivener is worth buying at all.

As a long time Scrivener user myself, I can definitively say yes! It's an invaluable writing program that has some amazing benefits:

Organization

Scrivener helps you organize and manage research, notes, outlining, and more for complex writing projects. You can view linked documents in the “Binder,” take notes in the “Corkboard,” and outline major sections and chapters. This helps keep all your writing organized in one place.

Focus Mode

The full screen “Composition Mode” lets you hide the editing toolbar and focus only on your writing. This “zen” screen helps you get into a flow state without distractions.

Templates

Scrivener includes pre-built templates for screenplays, fiction, academic papers, and more. This saves setup time when starting new projects.

The “Snapshots” feature lets you track changes during edits. The “Corkboard” helps rearrange chapters or scenes. And you can export to most standard formats when done.

Cross-Platform

Scrivener has versions for Mac, Windows, and iOS.

As you can see, Scrivener has many excellent features for writers. It's well worth the investment, especially at 20% off thanks to the Kindlepreneur coupon code!

Additionally, you can check out my full review here.

The Right Way to Use These Scrivener Discount Codes

If you decide to purchase Scrivener, it's important to redeem any promo codes and discounts properly to ensure you receive the savings. Here are some tips:

Only buy directly through this link. Third party resellers typically don't accept codes.

Try entering the code first before adding your payment info. Discounts don't always show until the code is entered.

Pick between the Mac or Windows version before checkout, as some codes only work for one or the other (but not the KINDLEPRENEUR code, which works for both)

If a code doesn't work or shows as expired, try another from the list above. Promos change frequently.

You can only redeem one code per purchase. Don't try entering multiple coupons at checkout.

Following this advice will help ensure your Scrivener promo code works and you maximize the savings. Let me know if any issues arise and I'll try to help get it sorted out!

Pros and Cons of Scrivener

Scrivener is an excellent software for writers, but no program is perfect. Before purchasing, it's a good idea to consider both the pros and cons:

Pros

Organizes notes, documents, research in one place

Focus/Composition mode for distraction-free writing

Cross-platform – use on Mac, Windows, iOS

Hundreds of templates for different writing projects

Revision control and editing tools

Free trial to test it out

Cons

Steep learning curve to master all features

Not the best for collaborative writing

Must pay to upgrade to new versions

A few compatibility issues with new operating systems

Can be sluggish on older/underpowered computers

For most writers, the pros easily outweigh the cons. Scrivener won't be the right fit for every user, but for long writing projects it can make a huge difference in your productivity and organization.

Now that you can get it 20% off with the KINDLEPRENEUR promo code, it's very affordable. If you write fiction, nonfiction, screenplays or academic papers, Scrivener is absolutely worth trying thanks to the discount.

Do You Know of Other Scrivener Codes?

I hope this article has helped you discover some great Scrivener coupon codes and discounts! The KINDLEPRENEUR promo code is definitely the best one to use right now for 20% off either the Windows or Mac version.

If you happen to have any other current Scrivener codes, please share! I'm always looking for new discounts to pass along to my readers.

And if you've used any of the promo codes mentioned here, let me know how they worked for you. I try to keep this list updated with only codes that are currently active. But things can change fast when it comes to coupons and deals.