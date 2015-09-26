Book Copyright Page Examples For Your eBook

Copyright-Examlpes-for-Ebook-Front-Page

Most self-publishers get intimidated when it comes to making their first book copyright page. I understand – the small print and legal jargon were enough to make me squirm as well.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. Today we’re going to go step-by-step in creating your own book copyright page and covering all your bases.

After reading this article, you’ll be able to quickly and confidently prepare your own book copyright pages from here on out.

Furthermore, if writing your own book copyright page jargon doesn’t sound appealing,  you’ll be able to copy and paste from a few copyright examples and templates down below and start using them in your own books – sort of ironic that you’ll be able to copy a copyright protection segment…but don’t worry, you have my permission.

In this lesson you will learn about:

  • What constitutes as a  book copyright page
  • The different components that should be in your ebook copyright statement
  • Copyright examples, samples and templates

Quick Disclaimer: Thank god I never became a lawyer…that might have been rough for many of us.  But keep that in mind as you read this.  And that’s it for my CYA statement.

So, let’s begin!

What do you have to put in your Book Copyright Page

Generally, the more specific information you put on your copyright page, the more protection you and your book will have.  However, this doesn’t mean you need to go overboard and hire a lawyer to create your copyright page.  So, stand down Saul.

Instead, to have a legitimate copyright page, all you need is:bcs

  1. The Copyright Notice
  2. “All rights reserved.” (or similar text)

Yeah…that’s really it.

However, there are a couple more elements that you should consider when creating your copyright page:

  1. Publisher’s Name & Address
  2. Ordering Information
  3. Printing Details and Trademarks
  4. Your Website
  5. CIP Data Block
  6. Edition
  7. ISBN(s)
  8. Disclaimers
  9. Giving Credit
  10. Printing Numbers (and/or years)
This is the CYA to your #Self-Publishing

Click To Tweet

Don’t worry, I know that all looks crazy.  But take solace in the fact that below we’ll cover these, what they look like and what they offer.

Required Elements for a eBook Copyright Statement

Let’s begin by discussing the first two elements to a book copyright page – the required ones.

1. The Copyright Notice

The copyright notice includes these three elements:

  1. The symbol ©, or the word “Copyright,” or the abbreviation, “Copr.”
  2. The first year of publication
  3. The name of the copyright holder (presumably, your name)
© 2015 Dave Chesson

What if I use a pen name?

Go ahead and use your pen name on the copyright page in your ebook. Or, alternatively, use your publishing company name. If/when you register your copyright, include your real and pen names on the registration form.

What if I write under my business structure?

If your books are written and/or published under a business structure of some sort, you can list your company as the copyright owner on your copyright page in your ebook. There is no difference in the language if you’re operating as a sole-proprietorship, an LLC, or any other type of business organization.   Use your company address, when listing the publisher contact details.

2. All Rights Reserved

You can simply state “All rights reserved.” Or you can expound upon that statement, making it clearer and more forceful. Here are a couple of examples:

a. All Rights Reserved Copyright Example #1 (Simplest)

All Rights Reserved

b. All Rights Reserved Copyright Example #2

All rights reserved, including the right to reproduce this book or portions thereof in any form whatsoever. For information, address the publisher at:

c. All Rights Reserved Copyright Example #3

All rights reserved. This book or parts thereof may not be reproduced in any form, stored in any retrieval system, or transmitted in any form by any means—electronic, mechanical, photocopy, recording, or otherwise—without prior written permission of the publisher, except as provided by United States of America copyright law. For permission requests, write to the publisher, at “Attention: Permissions Coordinator,” at the address below.

Technically, if you have those two Elements (Copyright Notice and “All Rights Reserved”), your book copyright page is complete.

Simplest Book Copyright Example Page Ever!

Here is an example that uses the two elements above in its most simplistic form ever:

© 2015 Dave Chesson. All rights reserved.

Seriously, that’s all you need.

The List Of Non-Essential Elements of a eBook Copyright Page

However, most people use their copyright page for more than just declaring ownership. Let’s talk more about the Other Non-Essential Elements of a Copyright Page, elements 3-12. Include the elements that apply to you; leave out those that do not.

3. Publisher’s Name & Address

The publisher’s address is usually included next, so that readers know who and how to contact for reproduction permissions. For many of you, the publisher will be yourself. List whatever way you’d prefer to be contacted for questions or to report an error in one of your books– email, website, business mailing address, etc.

Cloud City Publishing Company1234 Story StreetReadabook, PA 08922www.revowordspublishing.com

www.facebook.com/revolutionarywords

4. Ordering Information

This section includes information for people or organizations wishing to order more copies of your book. Different information may be listed for people looking to make individual orders, bulk orders for bookstores, college classroom orders, etc. Often, this won’t apply to self-published ebooks.

For information about special discounts available for bulk purchases, sales promotions, fund-raising and educational needs, contact Revolutionary Words Publishing Company Sales at 1-866-532-6991 or sales@revowordspublishing.com.

5. Printing Details and Trademarks

Disclose any trademarks your publisher may hold to names, logos or imprints included in or on your book. Also include any details about your publishing company’s environmentally friendly printing practices, the location of printing, fonts used, etc. Many of these don’t apply to ebooks, however here are some examples:

The Light Saber logo is a trademark of The Republic Publishers, Inc.This book is typeset in Verdana and Courier New.The Republic Publishers, Inc. is concerned with and committed to protecting the galaxy by using environmentally sound printing practices. This book was printed with soy-based ink on recycled paper.Printed in the U.S.A.

6. Your Website

Include your author website, so your readers can easily find more of your work.

Visit the author’s website at www.josiebreitling.com.

7. CIP (Catalog-in-Publication) Data Block

Most self-published ebook authors won’t include a CIP data block. A CIP data block is not something you can create yourself. It is not required to publish or sell a book.

The Library of Congress issues a CIP data block to you. It is not something you can create for yourself. However, if you’re a self-publisher, you are not even eligible to have a CIP data issued to you by the Library of Congress.

You can, however, pay to have a P-CIP (Publisher’s Catalog-in-Publication) data block generated for you, if you truly desire. Having P-CIP data can make your book look more professional. It costs anywhere from $60-$100, and can be done by Quality Books, Inc. or CIPblock.com.

However, the only people interested in seeing your CIP data are the librarians, quite frankly. CIP data exists to help them categorize (“catalog”) your book in the library more quickly and easily.

Unless you plan to market your book specifically to librarians, CIP data is unnecessary.

For your reference, a CIP data block looks something like this:

Road, Rocky.Ice cream flavors: a complete biographical history by Sloth and Chunk / Rocky Road.p.cm.
ISBN: 938-27929465-1-8Includes biographical references and index.1. Food – Ice cream – Non-fiction. 2. Food flavors – Non-fiction. 3. History of food – 20th century – Non-fiction. 4. Biographies.I. Title.ID197.C0 Y87 2015329/.047—cc26                            9776340872

I really wish this book existed…I would buy it and put it on my coffee table…

A side note for international authors: If you are located in Canada, you can obtain CIP data from the National Library of Canada for free. Even self-publishers are eligible. Go to the Library website to learn more and apply. This should be done BEFORE you publish your book.

If you are located elsewhere, check with your country’s local copyright laws.

8. Edition

The edition of your book, especially if it is not a first edition, is a good thing to note here. Simply write:

First Edition

9. ISBNs

List your ISBN, if you have one. Not all books will have one. If you have more than one ISBN, you can list both, for your readers’ reference. Here’s what it will look like:

ISBN 978-1-4767-9386-4ISBN 978-1-4767-9322-1 (ebook)

Does my book need an ISBN?

That answer varies, depending on where you are going to market your book. It is up to the store selling your book. Here are a few of their (current) answers:

  • Amazon (Kindle): No
  • Barnes and Noble (ePub): Yes
  • Apple iBook (ePub): Yes
  • Libraries and bookstores (print books): Yes

Do I need a separate ISBN for each ebook format?

Yes. You will need separate ISBNs for the different formats of your ebook and your printed book. For example, if you have a Kindle version, an ePub version, a softcover, an audio book, and a hardcover you will need at least four different ISBNs (five, if you want one for your Kindle book too). Go to the ISBN-issuing website here for more details on ISBNs for ebooks.

I’m a self-publisher – can I get an ISBN?

Yes, self-publishers apply for ISBNs, just like any other publisher. All U.S. ISBNs are issued to publishers through a company called Bowker. Go to MyIdentifiers.com to get yours. If you think you’ll be publishing more books (or more versions of your book) down the road, I’d recommend buying a set of 10 ISBNs as a package right away. You’ll get a steep discount that way.

I don’t live in America – can I get an ISBN?

Go to International ISBN Agency to get your ISBN.

10. Disclaimers

An entire book could be written on disclaimers alone. Because our society is increasingly prone to suing at every opportunity, book disclaimers have become a lot more common. Some genres — like investing — might require specific language to stay compliant with the SEC – same goes with health.

For some sample disclaimer language, look inside other books in your genre, which have been published by traditional publishing companies large enough to have a legal staff. Here’s our disclaimer:

We are not lawyers. This website and the content provided herein are simply for educational purposes, and do not take the place of legal advice from your attorney. Every effort has been made to ensure that the content provided on this website is accurate and helpful for our readers at publishing time. However, this is not an exhaustive treatment of the subjects. No liability is assumed for losses or damages due to the information provided. You are responsible for your own choices, actions, and results. You should consult your attorney for your specific publishing and disclaimer questions and needs.

Below are two sample disclaimers printed in actual books:

This is a work of fiction. Names, characters, places, and incidents either are the products of the author’s imagination or are used fictitiously. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, businesses, companies, events, or locales is entirely coincidental.
Some of the recipes in this book include raw eggs. Raw eggs may contain bacteria. It is recommended that you purchase certified salmonella-free eggs from a reliable source and store them in the refrigerator. You should not feed raw eggs to babies or small kids. Likewise, pregnant women, elderly persons, or those with a compromised immune system should not eat raw eggs. Neither the author nor the publisher claim responsibility for adverse effects resulting from the use of the recipes and/or information found within this book.

A legal disclaimer in your book copyright page doesn’t have to be long. Just do a small amount of homework now, and you could save yourself a lot of trouble down the road.

11. Giving Credit

Here is a good place to give credit to anybody else who made some sort of contribution to your book such as the graphic designer who created your book cover, photographers whose photographs you used, the person who formatted your ebook, your editor, or your proofreaders. Here are some examples:

Ebook formatting by Hynek in Prague, Inc.Cover design by High Fiverr Cover Designer
Illustrations © 2015 The Young PadawanEdited by Luke Skywalker of Master Jedi Editing, LLCScripture quotations are from the New King James Version. Copyright © 1982 by Thomas Nelson. Used by permission. All rights reserved.

What if I want to use a photograph that is public domain – should I disclose that and/or use the PD-US logo on my copyright page?

No, it is not necessary.

12. Printing Numbers (and/or years)

Ever wonder what that strange, long string of numbers float along near the bottom of the copyright page means? They are actually there for the publisher’s production department. They represent the printing number (or sometimes, the printing year). Typically they are in descending order, from left to right. However, they can be in ascending or even in random order. They were originally put there so that printing plates for the book wouldn’t need to be remade with each reprint. The applicable number was simply removed from the plate. However, as digital printing and ebooks take over, these are likely to go extinct.

Side note: These numbers are useful for book collectors. Just look for the lowest number on the list; that’s the printing you have. In the example below, we have a copy from the book’s 2nd printing.

10     9     8     7     6     5     4     3     2     1

Put It All Together

Your final product could include all or only a few of the above Elements of a Book Copyright Page. If one Element doesn’t seem suitable to your book, just leave it out. Here are some examples of what your book copyright page could look like when it’s all put together:

Sample Book Copyright Page #1

Writer’s Writing Buddy by Tiana SiedschlagPublished by Cornerstone Writers Group200 Lakerose RoadMary Lake, MT 03789

www.CornerstoneWriters.com

© 2015 Tiana Siedschlag

All rights reserved. No portion of this book may be reproduced in any form without permission from the publisher, except as permitted by U.S. copyright law. For permissions contact:

help@CornerstoneWriters.com

Cover by Justin Reber.

Ebook ISBN: 359-2-85933-609-1

Other Copyright FAQs

When is my copyright protection effective?

Your copyright protection goes back to the moment you create the content. We recommend everyone read this brief primer on copyright basics published by the U.S. Copyright Office

Do I need to register my book with the U.S. Copyright Office for my copyright to be effective?

No, you do not. However, there are benefits to doing so. If you register your copyright, you will be able to claim attorney fees and statutory damages, in addition to the actual damages and profits you will get to claim with an unregistered book. You can read more about this at the U.S. Copyright Office’s website. International authors will have to check their country’s own copyright laws.

Do I register for copyright first, or do I submit my published work to Amazon first?

You submit your completed book to Amazon (or other bookseller) first, before registered for your copyright. At the time of writing, books are taking 8-13 months to be processed by the copyright office. There’s a lot of potential profit to be lost in those 8-13 months.

Cheers,

Dave-Signature

About Dave Chesson

When I am not fighting dragons or chasing the bogey man out of my kids closet, I like using my previous Online Optimization skills to help other authors with the 'technical' stuff and get the right authors to the top of Amazon and any other eBook service out there.

  • Stephanie Holland

    Great post, Dave, thank you! I just created my Copyright Notice in under 10 mins!

  • Pingback: (S1E31) - Guest Blogging /w Dave Chesson - Bestselling Fiction Podcast()

  • Jun De Vera

    I am new in this field and it’s my first time to write a book so I am really clueless. Is it ok to put the following even if I don’t register copyright? I mean, I am living in Asia so can I just put that line below without registering, without any thing I need to do or pay?

    © 2016 My Name

    Also, I am not a permanent resident in the country I live and work. I am an overseas working professional. In their rules, only citizens and permanent resident can apply for ISBN. How should I apply then for ISBN?

    • Techinically, when you publishing something, it is copyrighted. Making that statement in the front page of your book only furthers this. Now, I’m no lawyer, but many court cases have upheld this aspect…even when the person didn’t “register a copyright” for their works. Also, I’m with you…I’m an American citizen, but I live in Sri Lanka. I actually don’t apply for a ISBN. Instead, when I format my book on Createspace, they give me a free one.
      I hope that helps.

  • Angel Garcia

    Amazing information Dave. I have a question for you. If I am writing a technical eBook, created by me with my words and technical experience, in which I describe how to use step by step a specific software, do I still have to use “All rights reserved” ? Even though the content is mine, I am talking about a other Company’s software. The software is legally free for personal use, but can I sell an eBook in which I explain how to use the software? Thanks so much!

    • Hey Angel, you can because you’re providing common information and not subjective information. However, if the company thinks you are misrepresenting them or they just don’t want you and your book, they can always have it taken down. Just make sure you don’t use their logo on your cover AND I’d recommend adding something to your copyright page stating that “So-and-So” is a different company and this is not their official book on the subject nor did they sanction this (I’m sure there are better words). But the point is, you want to ensure that no one will think you are misrepresenting the software or making people think this is an official book of that company.

      • Angel Garcia

        Hi Dave, thanks so much for your quick answer. I have contacted the vendors, one of them said no problem, but to say what you just say, that I don’t represent the company nor endorse the product, etc etc… so that is what I will do on the Copyright page, put a disclaimer saying that my eBook is for educational purposes and in good faith, and that I do not have any relationship or talk en behalf the of the company, something like that. I really appreciate your help and I am very glad I found your site.

        • Perfect. I’m actually going to add to my Trello list to add/update the above to discuss that. I’ll put in some more research and create a “lawyer happy” version of that – because that’s a great question. Thanks!

  • Maxine Sunny-Stream Sarr

    Thank you. I found the article really helpful.

  • anomaly1964

    In the process of wanting to publish my first e-book. Will this type of copyright legitimately protect my work? Is it as strong as going through copyright.gov?

    • I’m no lawyer, so I can’t speak at that level but what I’ve been told by my lawyer is that (And remember they’re very conservative) the more layers of protection you use, the better. But the truth is, the publishing date and even dates of creation on your computer has enough backing to prove a claim (or have in the past) that you created a piece of work before someone else. But adding things like a copyright page is another step/layer or protection, and then registering on copyright.gov is another and so on. As for me, and after that conversation, I only go as far as setting a copyright page. And although I make between 60-80K a year from book sales, it doesn’t warrant enough to me to go even further than that to build more layers of protection with each book. So, that’s the lawyer’s response as well as the decision making I used in the end. I hope that helps!

      • anomaly1964

        Thanks for your reply, I really appreciate it…

        Another person echoed what you said about creation date on PC or uploading to a cloud which marks
        Date and Time are good as well…

        Thanks again,

        ALan

  • Tikiri Herath

    Thanks for this great info What if i’d like to use quotes in my action adventure young adult/girl novels – as a way to separate each section. I always provide the author of the quote right underneath. Is this sufficient? Or do I need to do more.

    Most of the quotes I use are from deceased writers of the past where their work is now in the public domain. But I’d like to use some new author/though leaders’ quotes as well. Will that be a problem?

    PS/ I’m in Canada – not sure if that makes a difference.

    Many thanks in advance!

    • Hi Tikiri, that’s a good question. In truth, I’m not sure and don’t want to lead you astray. I’ll do some research and check that out.

  • Hi Dave, Appreciate all the great info. Question: When using my real name and pen name, should they both be included on my copyright page. If yes, is this an acceptable way to do that? © 2016 Roberto R Hernandez / Robonzo Thanks!

    • Hi Roberto. If you are writing under a LLC or Corporation, then no need to put your name. I have my own LLC…actually two – one for Kindlepreneur, and another for my book’s and online websites. However, if you don’t then my answer will get a little distorted.

      Ideally, you’d want your name as clarification (but this defeats the point of a Copyright claim, right? A lawyer of course (which I am not) would tell you to place both names and then some. However, in truth, Amazon knows that YOU are the owner of the account that published that book. And upon publishing, there is a timestamp as well. So, you should have enough legal protection to put your Pen Name in the Copyright page, but have enough to prove that that is under you based on Amazon records.

      So all of that to say, if it were me and I wrote a book under a pen name and not under a LLC, I’d put the pen name on the CC line. But again, I’m not a lawyer – my lawyer who I consult on these matters tells me to say that…oh lawyers.

  • Jomel Kawi

    Thank you for sharing Dave. Very helpful in my quest to write my first ebook about Job Seekers Guide. Regards

    JOmel

    http://www.mechaplan.com

  • HDD Club

    Thank you for sharing these tips…

Follow More Kindlepreneur Action Here