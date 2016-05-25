Coming up with a good book title can be maddening.

They’re super critical to your book’s marketability and yet sometimes the right words just don’t pop out of thin air.

Don’t worry, most authors suffer from this and usually go for their next cup of joe, glass of wine, or bottle of vodka in order to search for a little extra creativity.

In the past, I have spent hours toiling away with my notepad coming up with a list of potential book titles, only to feel as though they were all missing the mark. The perfect title that holds strong creativity and marketability can be as elusive as an honest politician.

But thankfully, we no longer have to go it alone because there are some incredible tools like book title generators that I have found to help me with just that.

In this article, you’ll learn about:

What a book title generator is and isn’t

The best free book title generators

Other tools to help validate your ideas

What is a Book Title Generator

In its simplest form, a book title generator is a tool that provides suggestions for a title based on information about your book, genre or theme.

In the past, they were just charts that used things like your Birthday, name, etc…to generate funky niche specific titles – but most are just for amusement.

Although charts like the above are fun, we now have way more advanced title creation devices.

Nowadays, book name generators are niche specific programs that will take information about your book, use known book title sentence structures, employ a little pseudonym magic, and create some pretty cool combinations.

However, as you’ll see, some of them can also work to help you come up with creative character names that totally fit the niche (mainly fantasy and sci-fi).

Book Name Generators

The funny thing about random book name generators is that many of them are niche specific – which is a good thing. Let’s face it, the typical sentence structure and word lexicon for erotica book titles are completely different than sci-fi…or let’s hope.

Therefore, using one type of random title generator for all kinds of books is a bad idea. So, to help you get the most out of a story name generator, I’m going to present a list of devices/services that have a specific setting for a particular niche/genre.

You might notice that a couple are mentioned multiple times. That’s because some of these title tools allow you to just click on a different genre.

Fantasy Name Generators

Sci-Fi Title Generators

Horror Name Generators

Romance Title Generators

Mystery Book Title Generators

Non-Fiction Title Generators

Children’s Book Title Generators

Comic Book Name Generators

As you can see there are all sizes and shapes when it comes to title name generators.

Found One? Now What?

So, you just checked out some tools that will get your creative juices flowing, but wouldn’t it be nice if there was something to help you figure out if the book title was marketable and would stand the chance of selling well?

Well, the super cool peeps at Lulu did just that.

They created a free tool that will grade your title based on its likelihood to succeed. To create it, Lulu and their team of statisticians studied a list of the best-selling titles from 1955 to 2004, and ultimately bottled up that success into a super cool tool, the Lulu TitleScorer.

All you need to do is type in your title, help give it a running grammar start, and click “Analyze My Title.” Then the tool will go through its records and give you a score ranging from 0-100 on the likelihood of success.

Now, if only I could remember the difference between an abstract, concrete and proper noun…thank goodness for Google.

How About Testing Your Final Book Title Choice?

Now that you’ve used some creative book titles tools and even checked it against a title analyzer, how about testing it with your market? Some people will go to Facebook groups and ask, but most of the time this comes from random people that aren’t even your target market.

Instead, I personally like using PickFu. This survey service, will take your potential book titles, find the target market for you and have them vote on which one they like. Not only will you get to see which one is the best of them all, you’ll get some key insight into why your target market loves one over the other.

Basically, Pickfu takes the guess work out of it and gives your data.

So What Are You Waiting For?

As you can see, there are a bunch of tools to help authors jump-start their creative juices and even a tool to help ensure it’s marketable.

Although they aren’t perfect, they are free and better than nothing – especially when serendipity is not on your side.

So, give these book title generators a go, and don’t forget to download my free guide below on how to create a book title that sell.

