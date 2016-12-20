



A grand but overused tactic to improve Kindle book sales is to spread your book’s Amazon sale page link to as many free and paid book promotion sites as possible.

The hope is that regardless of the quality of the book promotion site, or the amount of actual traffic that they receive, sales or downloads will occur and hopefully a review or two may show up.

Whether you love this style of kindle book advertising or not, one cannot deny the effectiveness of this book advertising strategy.

The below list is my compilation of my favorite book promotion sites – some free, while others not so much.

Each one of the ebook promotion sites will have their own set of requirements in order to be accepted. So, to help you out, I did the research on each one and wrote a quick bit about their stipulations and what that website is all about.

In this article, you will gain:

An understanding of how these book promotion sites work

A list of the best book promotion websites, free and premium

A couple of options in order to not have to do this yourself

How Do Free Book Promotion Sites Work

In most cases, the answer is simple. These book promotion sites have collected a very targeted bunch of emails or built up a large social media account and are willing to do some free book promoting on your behalf.

All you have to do is submit your book information for a promotion, and they’ll blast the information out to their – hopefully – avid readers. With all of those free download, the hope is that some of them will leave a review and the spike in downloads will help with your Amazon rankings.

So, why do they do such an amazing free service?

In many cases, these sites will use their Amazon Associate link to point to your book. That way, if someone clicks on it and downloads it, that site will get a percentage of anything that person ends up buying within 24 hours of clicking the link. Yup…that’s how Amazon Associate works.

But don’t let that get you all riled up! These book promotion sites are basically free advertisement for you. By getting the clicks and downloads, your book will become more popular by the minute…and all you had to do was fill out a form. It’s a win-win situation.

So, want to use this tactic to get you more book sales and reviews?

List of Top Free Book Promotion Sites

The below list comprises of the best book promo sites out there. As you’ll see they are all free, but some have a special upgrade. Make sure to check the notes to the right and ensure your ebook meets the requirements.

List of Top Paid Book Promotion Websites

Below is a list of the top paid promotion websites. These services either offer to send your book to other promo sites, saving you time and energy or will offer your book to a premium group of readers. In most cases, you’ll get a better quality output through these sites…but at a price. Also, if you want to see which ones are most worth your time and give you the best ROI, check out my list here.

If you know of a legitimate site that should be featured here, contact me and let me know!

Book Promotion Site Services and Help

Now, if you are a thrifty writer or just someone on a budget, you can take the above list of book promotion sites and hand-jam your information into each one.

Grab a bottle of wine and some ice cream, because that will take a little bit of time.

Viable Economical Services

