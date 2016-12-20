List of Top Book Promotion Sites: Free and Paid

A grand but overused tactic to improve Kindle book sales is to spread your book’s Amazon sale page link to as many free and paid book promotion sites as possible.

The hope is that regardless of the quality of the book promotion site, or the amount of actual traffic that they receive, sales or downloads will occur and hopefully a review or two may show up.

Whether you love this style of kindle book advertising or not, one cannot deny the effectiveness of this book advertising strategy.

The below list is my compilation of my favorite book promotion sites – some free, while others not so much.

Each one of the ebook promotion sites will have their own set of requirements in order to be accepted. So, to help you out, I did the research on each one and wrote a quick bit about their stipulations and what that website is all about.

In this article, you will gain:

  • An understanding of how these book promotion sites work
  • A list of the best book promotion websites, free and premium
  • A couple of options in order to not have to do this yourself
How Do Free Book Promotion Sites Work

In most cases, the answer is simple.  These book promotion sites have collected a very targeted bunch of emails or built up a large social media account and are willing to do some free book promoting on your behalf.

All you have to do is submit your book information for a promotion, and they’ll blast the information out to their – hopefully – avid readers.  With all of those free download, the hope is that some of them will leave a review and the spike in downloads will help with your Amazon rankings.

So, why do they do such an amazing free service?

In many cases, these sites will use their Amazon Associate link to point to your book.  That way, if someone clicks on it and downloads it, that site will get a percentage of anything that person ends up buying within 24 hours of clicking the link. Yup…that’s how Amazon Associate works.

But don’t let that get you all riled up!  These book promotion sites are basically free advertisement for you.  By getting the clicks and downloads, your book will become more popular by the minute…and all you had to do was fill out a form.  It’s a win-win situation.

So, want to use this tactic to get you more book sales and reviews?

List of Top Free Book Promotion Sites

The below list comprises of the best book promo sites out there.  As you’ll see they are all free, but some have a special upgrade.  Make sure to check the notes to the right and ensure your ebook meets the requirements.

Service PriceErotica Allowed?Requirements and Notes
Awesome GangFree - $10YesAccess to one of the best free book email lists. The paid option offers a guaranteed spot on the home page and also various social media promotional boosts as well.
Indie Author NewsFree - Paid Not statedFiction and Nonfiction both welcome, possibility to become the 'author of the day' and gain greater levels of exposure
Pretty Hot BooksFree - $25Yes$25 guarantees a featured spot on homepage for 7 days and send out to their social media platforms as well.
Free Discounted BooksFree - paidNot statedSubmit at least 5 days in advance. Almost every genre imaginable found here. Also the option to list any permafree books you may have.
Free Book DudeFree - $150NoOne feature per 30 days. Offers the option to schedule a guest post with the site for even greater exposure.
Digital Book TodayFree - $40Not stated4+average review score required, plus over 40 reviews for nonfiction and 18 for fiction
E Reader LoveFreeNot statedMany genres and type of book found on this site. Also offers a specific ability to promote box sets.
Discount Book ManFree - $15YesFor front page listing for 5 days, pay $15. Sends out to both email and social media.
Book BongoFree - $30Not statedPaid options include the ability to be promoted to various Facebook groups and to be featured as a banner ad on the site.
Kindle Book PromosFree - $25Not statedPaid options guarantee that your book will be listed for a number of days. Also an option to receive greater prominence for a higher price.
E Reader GirlFree - $20NoThe only fiction which is accepted on E Reader Girl is Christian fiction. Otherwise, nonfiction and children's books only.
Kindle Book Review Free - $20Not statedFree option requires 14 day advance submission and is not guaranteed, Paid option requires 24 hours notice and is guaranteed
EBooks HabitFree - $15NoA minimum of 5 reviews
Lovely Book PromotionsFree - $10Not statedMust submit your book at least 5 days in advance. The paid option includes your book being promoted to over 60 Facebook groups.
New Free Kindle BooksFree - $10Not statedAllows for permafree books to be listed. Paid option offers a larger amount of display space on the promo page.
Topless CowboyFreeYesSpecializes in cowboy and western romance, but open to erotica and romance of all kinds.
It's Write NowFree - $10Not statedOnly paid option offers guaranteed listing.
Content MoFree - $3Not statedFree listings limited to 2 per month
Indie Book Of The DayFreeNoRequires 3.5+ average review score. Includes various social promotions including Pinterest and Twitter

Notes : Submit at least 48 hours in advance
One Hundred Free BooksFreeNot statedNo guaranteed selection
E Reader News TodayFreeNoFull length books only. No minimum requirements but reviews are taken into consideration.
EBook ListerFreeNoA minimum of 5 reviews with an average score of 3.5+
Free Me FreeNot statedCurrently a minimalist operation due to the main service being on hiatus
The Reader CafeFreeNoA minimum of 3 reviews with a score of 4+

Notes : Your book must be submitted at least 3 days in advance and be over 100 pages in length
Frugal FreebiesFreeYesNot just focused on Ebooks, this site has a lot of different giveaways and freebies.
Armadillo EbooksFree - $5YesN: Option to upgrade to a 'VIP' listing for $5. The other requirements are not stated.
Book Angel FreeNoPG 13 content only, so definitely no erotica, but also no severe violence or other violations of their ethics.
Free BooksFreeNoThis service has a special section for permafree books. If your book is permafree, it can have its own permanent listing page.
I Love BooksFreeNot statedPopular genres and high quality book covers are preferred. No minimum review requirements, but reviews are taken into account.
Korner KonnectionFreeNot statedPrimarily promoted through a popular Facebook page.
World Literary CafeFreeNot statedPromoted via a forum only. However, there is a hashtag as well, so your book may get some exposure on social.
Free Stuff UnlimitedFreeNot statedNot limited to just books, but books are more than welcome here.
Deal Seeking MomFreeNot statedOffering deals on many different products, not just books. Despite the name, this is the type of site which any bargain hunter might come across.
Jungle Deals and StealsFreeNoMust be submitted at least 48 hours in advance, full length only, no graphic violence
Penny Pinchin MomFreeNoGeneral discounts and freebies sites. No upfront info about which books are preferred.
Free Book ClubFreeNoThis service is affiliated with the Publishing Profits Podcast.
E Reader IQFreeNot statedContact to discuss suitability of your book
I Crave Freebies FreeNot statedContact to discuss paid options. No clear information is provided upfront.
Zwoodle BooksFreeNoMust take 'true review' pledge, political/religious books discouraged, no suggestive book covers
E Book SkillFreeNot statedVery active Twitter account for this service which may give your book greater reach via social.
Book Deal Hunter FreeNot statedMust be submitted at least 2 days in advance, no guaranteed listing
Mobile Read ForumFreeNot statedForum only, no form of promotion outside of this.
Books On The KnobFreeNot statedNice looking page for the deals of the day with a large cover image displayed.
Totally Free StuffFreeNot statedJust as its name suggests, Totally Free Stuff offers lots of things for no cost, not just ebooks.
Free Kindle Books 4 UFreeNot statedGuaranteed placement with a donation
Book Hippo FreeNot statedFree account creation required
Market ListFreeNot statedRequired to sign in before using this service, although you can use your Facebook account to make this part of the process easier.
BookpraiserFreeNot statedFree account creation required. Offers the ability to create an author page on the site in order to feature more of your work on a longer term basis.
Book DailyFreeNot statedSample chapter required, advanced promotional options e.g video available
Story FindsFreeNot statedSubscription required in order to promote your book using the service, but this isn't difficult or lengthy to attain.
Free Today FreeNot statedFacebook group only, no website running at the moment for this service.
Book PinningFreeNot statedDescribes itself as an 'online image board'. Somewhat similar to Pinterest but specifically for books!

List of Top Paid Book Promotion Websites

Below is a list of the top paid promotion websites.  These services either offer to send your book to other promo sites, saving you time and energy or will offer your book to a premium group of readers.  In most cases, you’ll get a better quality output through these sites…but at a price.  Also, if you want to see which ones are most worth your time and give you the best ROI, check out my list here.

NamePriceErotica Allowed?Requirements and Notes
Awesome Book Promotion$65Yes5 different platforms available. You can choose to spread out your promotion on specific dates on each of the 5 sites or stack them all in one day.
Book Goodies$7.50 - $45YesSubmit 5 days in advance. One of the few paid services to explicitly allow erotica (no pun intended). Flat rate promotion, no complicated array of options to navigate and decipher.
Free Booksy$40 - $200Not statedPricing depends on genre. Horror and travel are at the cheaper end of the spectrum while fantasy and romance are the most expensive. The size of the email list used by the service differs per genre, as each list is targeted to specific genre fans.
Steamy Romance Books$24.99YesSpecifically for erotica books. On another page, they also offer paid features as well.
Book Bub$25 - $500Not statedVery strict acceptance criteria, excellent average ROI. Countless authors have reported huge success after being featured on Book Bub. The most popular genre on Book Bub, crime, has almost 4 million subscribers on the list.
Kindle Nation Daily$100 - 180Not statedOffers myriad packages. You can buy either daily, weekly or monthly packages, and have the option of choosing to promote to specific genre pages or to the whole site in general. Service claims to be able to reach up to 180,000 Kindle owners each day.
Digital Book Today$30Not statedSubmit at least 4 days in advance. Onsite calendar feature allows you to quickly and easily see whether it will be possible to promote your book during your desired time.
Author Ad Network$129Yes and NoPromotes your book to 28 different promotion sites and other social media programs. If erotica, they'll only promote to certain sites that allow it.
Book Reader Magazine$20Yes$20 guarantees a featured spot on the homepage for 7 days. Also, allows you to submit an author interview for free.
Good Kindles$25 - $45YesThe costlier packages come with prominent home page promotion, social media and newsletter features.
Many Books $25Not statedMany Books claim to get over 400,000 unique views a month. Successful applicants will be featured on both the website and in email promotion
Free Kindle Books and Tips$25Not statedNo specific details offered, authors must contact the site and ask for more info about what the service entails
Kindle Mojo $25Not statedA wide array of options including Twitter, creating a VIP page on the site, and even having 'prime time tweets' sent out for a slightly higher price
Hot Zippy$23 - $330Not statedOne of the biggest ranges of options and prices available. You can promote your book for up to a month using this service. You can also choose shorter promotional periods, such as one day.
Author Marketing Club$20Not statedService offers submission to 28 separate platforms. Many other tools found on the site which may help with your promo efforts, such as a 'bookalyzer'.
Free Books Hub$10 - $20Not statedYour book will be promoted via email, on the website and through social media. Extra payments can be made in order to be more prominently displayed on both the site and on Facebook.
EBook Deal Of The Day$5Not statedCosts $5 per marketplace (e.g Kindle, iTunes etc). Also offers a specific Kindle India promotion option.
Snicks List$1 - $5NoOne of the two cheapest paid promotion options. You can choose the number of days your promotion will run, with very small price increases for extra days. If you have a permafree book, your promotion will run for a year for only $5.
Ignite Your Book$0.99Not statedThe cheapest paid service available. Ignite Your Book has a clean, easy to navigate website. Popular genres do better with Ignite Your Book's audience.

If you know of a legitimate site that should be featured here, contact me and let me know!

Book Promotion Site Services and Help

Now, if you are a thrifty writer or just someone on a budget, you can take the above list of book promotion sites and hand-jam your information into each one.

Grab a bottle of wine and some ice cream, because that will take a little bit of time.

Viable Economical Services

Premium Book Promo Submission Tools

Disclaimer: Writing a post about this is pretty hard because every day these sites are are changing, going out of business or just disappearing. I cannot promise that the information above will be the same when you click on the link. However, in an ever quest to publish amazing content, please, by all means, contact me and let me know if any information has changed. I will be sure to update the site so as to reflect this. Till then, stay frosty and enjoy!

