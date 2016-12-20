The hope is that regardless of the quality of the book promotion site, or the amount of actual traffic that they receive, sales or downloads will occur and hopefully a review or two may show up.
Whether you love this style of kindle book advertising or not, one cannot deny the effectiveness of this book advertising strategy.
The below list is my compilation of my favorite book promotion sites – some free, while others not so much.
Each one of the ebook promotion sites will have their own set of requirements in order to be accepted. So, to help you out, I did the research on each one and wrote a quick bit about their stipulations and what that website is all about.
In this article, you will gain:
- An understanding of how these book promotion sites work
- A list of the best book promotion websites, free and premium
- A couple of options in order to not have to do this yourself
How Do Free Book Promotion Sites Work
In most cases, the answer is simple. These book promotion sites have collected a very targeted bunch of emails or built up a large social media account and are willing to do some free book promoting on your behalf.
All you have to do is submit your book information for a promotion, and they’ll blast the information out to their – hopefully – avid readers. With all of those free download, the hope is that some of them will leave a review and the spike in downloads will help with your Amazon rankings.
So, why do they do such an amazing free service?
In many cases, these sites will use their Amazon Associate link to point to your book. That way, if someone clicks on it and downloads it, that site will get a percentage of anything that person ends up buying within 24 hours of clicking the link. Yup…that’s how Amazon Associate works.
But don’t let that get you all riled up! These book promotion sites are basically free advertisement for you. By getting the clicks and downloads, your book will become more popular by the minute…and all you had to do was fill out a form. It’s a win-win situation.
So, want to use this tactic to get you more book sales and reviews?
List of Top Free Book Promotion Sites
The below list comprises of the best book promo sites out there. As you’ll see they are all free, but some have a special upgrade. Make sure to check the notes to the right and ensure your ebook meets the requirements.
|Service
|Price
|Erotica Allowed?
|Requirements and Notes
|Awesome Gang
|Free - $10
|Yes
|Access to one of the best free book email lists. The paid option offers a guaranteed spot on the home page and also various social media promotional boosts as well.
|Indie Author News
|Free - Paid
|Not stated
|Fiction and Nonfiction both welcome, possibility to become the 'author of the day' and gain greater levels of exposure
|Pretty Hot Books
|Free - $25
|Yes
|$25 guarantees a featured spot on homepage for 7 days and send out to their social media platforms as well.
|Free Discounted Books
|Free - paid
|Not stated
|Submit at least 5 days in advance. Almost every genre imaginable found here. Also the option to list any permafree books you may have.
|Free Book Dude
|Free - $150
|No
|One feature per 30 days. Offers the option to schedule a guest post with the site for even greater exposure.
|Digital Book Today
|Free - $40
|Not stated
|4+average review score required, plus over 40 reviews for nonfiction and 18 for fiction
|E Reader Love
|Free
|Not stated
|Many genres and type of book found on this site. Also offers a specific ability to promote box sets.
|Discount Book Man
|Free - $15
|Yes
|For front page listing for 5 days, pay $15. Sends out to both email and social media.
|Book Bongo
|Free - $30
|Not stated
|Paid options include the ability to be promoted to various Facebook groups and to be featured as a banner ad on the site.
|Kindle Book Promos
|Free - $25
|Not stated
|Paid options guarantee that your book will be listed for a number of days. Also an option to receive greater prominence for a higher price.
|E Reader Girl
|Free - $20
|No
|The only fiction which is accepted on E Reader Girl is Christian fiction. Otherwise, nonfiction and children's books only.
|Kindle Book Review
|Free - $20
|Not stated
|Free option requires 14 day advance submission and is not guaranteed, Paid option requires 24 hours notice and is guaranteed
|EBooks Habit
|Free - $15
|No
|A minimum of 5 reviews
|Lovely Book Promotions
|Free - $10
|Not stated
|Must submit your book at least 5 days in advance. The paid option includes your book being promoted to over 60 Facebook groups.
|New Free Kindle Books
|Free - $10
|Not stated
|Allows for permafree books to be listed. Paid option offers a larger amount of display space on the promo page.
|Topless Cowboy
|Free
|Yes
|Specializes in cowboy and western romance, but open to erotica and romance of all kinds.
|It's Write Now
|Free - $10
|Not stated
|Only paid option offers guaranteed listing.
|Content Mo
|Free - $3
|Not stated
|Free listings limited to 2 per month
|Indie Book Of The Day
|Free
|No
|Requires 3.5+ average review score. Includes various social promotions including Pinterest and Twitter
Notes : Submit at least 48 hours in advance
|One Hundred Free Books
|Free
|Not stated
|No guaranteed selection
|E Reader News Today
|Free
|No
|Full length books only. No minimum requirements but reviews are taken into consideration.
|EBook Lister
|Free
|No
|A minimum of 5 reviews with an average score of 3.5+
|Free Me
|Free
|Not stated
|Currently a minimalist operation due to the main service being on hiatus
|The Reader Cafe
|Free
|No
|A minimum of 3 reviews with a score of 4+
Notes : Your book must be submitted at least 3 days in advance and be over 100 pages in length
|Frugal Freebies
|Free
|Yes
|Not just focused on Ebooks, this site has a lot of different giveaways and freebies.
|Armadillo Ebooks
|Free - $5
|Yes
|N: Option to upgrade to a 'VIP' listing for $5. The other requirements are not stated.
|Book Angel
|Free
|No
|PG 13 content only, so definitely no erotica, but also no severe violence or other violations of their ethics.
|Free Books
|Free
|No
|This service has a special section for permafree books. If your book is permafree, it can have its own permanent listing page.
|I Love Books
|Free
|Not stated
|Popular genres and high quality book covers are preferred. No minimum review requirements, but reviews are taken into account.
|Korner Konnection
|Free
|Not stated
|Primarily promoted through a popular Facebook page.
|World Literary Cafe
|Free
|Not stated
|Promoted via a forum only. However, there is a hashtag as well, so your book may get some exposure on social.
|Free Stuff Unlimited
|Free
|Not stated
|Not limited to just books, but books are more than welcome here.
|Deal Seeking Mom
|Free
|Not stated
|Offering deals on many different products, not just books. Despite the name, this is the type of site which any bargain hunter might come across.
|Jungle Deals and Steals
|Free
|No
|Must be submitted at least 48 hours in advance, full length only, no graphic violence
|Penny Pinchin Mom
|Free
|No
|General discounts and freebies sites. No upfront info about which books are preferred.
|Free Book Club
|Free
|No
|This service is affiliated with the Publishing Profits Podcast.
|E Reader IQ
|Free
|Not stated
|Contact to discuss suitability of your book
|I Crave Freebies
|Free
|Not stated
|Contact to discuss paid options. No clear information is provided upfront.
|Zwoodle Books
|Free
|No
|Must take 'true review' pledge, political/religious books discouraged, no suggestive book covers
|E Book Skill
|Free
|Not stated
|Very active Twitter account for this service which may give your book greater reach via social.
|Book Deal Hunter
|Free
|Not stated
|Must be submitted at least 2 days in advance, no guaranteed listing
|Mobile Read Forum
|Free
|Not stated
|Forum only, no form of promotion outside of this.
|Books On The Knob
|Free
|Not stated
|Nice looking page for the deals of the day with a large cover image displayed.
|Totally Free Stuff
|Free
|Not stated
|Just as its name suggests, Totally Free Stuff offers lots of things for no cost, not just ebooks.
|Free Kindle Books 4 U
|Free
|Not stated
|Guaranteed placement with a donation
|Book Hippo
|Free
|Not stated
|Free account creation required
|Market List
|Free
|Not stated
|Required to sign in before using this service, although you can use your Facebook account to make this part of the process easier.
|Bookpraiser
|Free
|Not stated
|Free account creation required. Offers the ability to create an author page on the site in order to feature more of your work on a longer term basis.
|Book Daily
|Free
|Not stated
|Sample chapter required, advanced promotional options e.g video available
|Story Finds
|Free
|Not stated
|Subscription required in order to promote your book using the service, but this isn't difficult or lengthy to attain.
|Free Today
|Free
|Not stated
|Facebook group only, no website running at the moment for this service.
|Book Pinning
|Free
|Not stated
|Describes itself as an 'online image board'. Somewhat similar to Pinterest but specifically for books!
List of Top Paid Book Promotion Websites
Below is a list of the top paid promotion websites. These services either offer to send your book to other promo sites, saving you time and energy or will offer your book to a premium group of readers. In most cases, you’ll get a better quality output through these sites…but at a price. Also, if you want to see which ones are most worth your time and give you the best ROI, check out my list here.
|Name
|Price
|Erotica Allowed?
|Requirements and Notes
|Awesome Book Promotion
|$65
|Yes
|5 different platforms available. You can choose to spread out your promotion on specific dates on each of the 5 sites or stack them all in one day.
|Book Goodies
|$7.50 - $45
|Yes
|Submit 5 days in advance. One of the few paid services to explicitly allow erotica (no pun intended). Flat rate promotion, no complicated array of options to navigate and decipher.
|Free Booksy
|$40 - $200
|Not stated
|Pricing depends on genre. Horror and travel are at the cheaper end of the spectrum while fantasy and romance are the most expensive. The size of the email list used by the service differs per genre, as each list is targeted to specific genre fans.
|Steamy Romance Books
|$24.99
|Yes
|Specifically for erotica books. On another page, they also offer paid features as well.
|Book Bub
|$25 - $500
|Not stated
|Very strict acceptance criteria, excellent average ROI. Countless authors have reported huge success after being featured on Book Bub. The most popular genre on Book Bub, crime, has almost 4 million subscribers on the list.
|Kindle Nation Daily
|$100 - 180
|Not stated
|Offers myriad packages. You can buy either daily, weekly or monthly packages, and have the option of choosing to promote to specific genre pages or to the whole site in general. Service claims to be able to reach up to 180,000 Kindle owners each day.
|Digital Book Today
|$30
|Not stated
|Submit at least 4 days in advance. Onsite calendar feature allows you to quickly and easily see whether it will be possible to promote your book during your desired time.
|Author Ad Network
|$129
|Yes and No
|Promotes your book to 28 different promotion sites and other social media programs. If erotica, they'll only promote to certain sites that allow it.
|Book Reader Magazine
|$20
|Yes
|$20 guarantees a featured spot on the homepage for 7 days. Also, allows you to submit an author interview for free.
|Good Kindles
|$25 - $45
|Yes
|The costlier packages come with prominent home page promotion, social media and newsletter features.
|Many Books
|$25
|Not stated
|Many Books claim to get over 400,000 unique views a month. Successful applicants will be featured on both the website and in email promotion
|Free Kindle Books and Tips
|$25
|Not stated
|No specific details offered, authors must contact the site and ask for more info about what the service entails
|Kindle Mojo
|$25
|Not stated
|A wide array of options including Twitter, creating a VIP page on the site, and even having 'prime time tweets' sent out for a slightly higher price
|Hot Zippy
|$23 - $330
|Not stated
|One of the biggest ranges of options and prices available. You can promote your book for up to a month using this service. You can also choose shorter promotional periods, such as one day.
|Author Marketing Club
|$20
|Not stated
|Service offers submission to 28 separate platforms. Many other tools found on the site which may help with your promo efforts, such as a 'bookalyzer'.
|Free Books Hub
|$10 - $20
|Not stated
|Your book will be promoted via email, on the website and through social media. Extra payments can be made in order to be more prominently displayed on both the site and on Facebook.
|EBook Deal Of The Day
|$5
|Not stated
|Costs $5 per marketplace (e.g Kindle, iTunes etc). Also offers a specific Kindle India promotion option.
|Snicks List
|$1 - $5
|No
|One of the two cheapest paid promotion options. You can choose the number of days your promotion will run, with very small price increases for extra days. If you have a permafree book, your promotion will run for a year for only $5.
|Ignite Your Book
|$0.99
|Not stated
|The cheapest paid service available. Ignite Your Book has a clean, easy to navigate website. Popular genres do better with Ignite Your Book's audience.
If you know of a legitimate site that should be featured here, contact me and let me know!
Book Promotion Site Services and Help
Now, if you are a thrifty writer or just someone on a budget, you can take the above list of book promotion sites and hand-jam your information into each one.
Grab a bottle of wine and some ice cream, because that will take a little bit of time.
Viable Economical Services
Another viable option is to go to Fiverr and pay someone to do the lists above or follow their own list – although I don’t think they will be as thorough as my list. Typically, though, I will send my Virtual Assistant this list and have them do it for me, but until you make the VA leap, here are some potential contacts that will do it for you: (PS: none of these are affiliate links)
BKnights on Fiverr: This guy or gal is the bomb diggity of promotion sites sales. The link to the left is his Fiverr profile page where you will find an assortment of Fiverr gig options. I have never met anyone who didn’t think that these gigs were not worth every penny.
Book Kitty Facebook Promos on Fiverr: Through this gig, they’ll promote your book on 5 popular facebook pages that the gig runner owns. With 600+ positive reviews, its a favorite and go-to gig for many.
James H. Mayfield’s Promotion Service: This one is my favorite coming from my good friend Holger (uses a pen name). Honestly, he has the most experience with working with these free sites and I took a peek at his analytics and well…the guy’s a pro. Plus, he offers other types of promotions to include Facebook, Reddit, forums and others.
And here are some more Fiverr Opportunities:
Fiverr Gig for 25 Kindle Sites
I will promote your free ebook on 5 different websites
If you would like to make some extra cash, go ahead and start your own Fiverr gig and email me your link. I’ll include you on this post….talk about FREE publicity!
Premium Book Promo Submission Tools
If hiring someone to do this is not your thing, then you could always venture into the programming side of the world. Here are two programs/services that you could try. Neither of these links are affiliate links because I don’t use them so I can’t say with certainty that they are good or work. But if you try them, let me know your thoughts in the comments below:
Book Marketing Tools Submission Tool
Author Marketing Club
Disclaimer: Writing a post about this is pretty hard because every day these sites are are changing, going out of business or just disappearing. I cannot promise that the information above will be the same when you click on the link. However, in an ever quest to publish amazing content, please, by all means, contact me and let me know if any information has changed. I will be sure to update the site so as to reflect this. Till then, stay frosty and enjoy!
Alrighty guys, well I hope you enjoyed this list. Now go out and make the most of it, and be sure to download my list of personal favorite book promotion sites below.
Cheers,
