Book Club Names: Fun Ideas to Get Your Creativity Flowing

Books aren't going anywhere. Despite some people saying that “no one reads anymore,” the increasing number of book sales says differently. And although reading is an individual activity, we've all experienced the thrill of discussing a favorite novel with a friend. Perhaps that's why book clubs are such fun!

But a good book club needs a good name. Which is why we've compiled a list of fun book club names for your reading pleasure. Use them as they are or for inspiration for your own!

The Benefits of Book Clubs Authors and Book Clubs Clever Book Club Names Funny Book Club Names Ladies Book Club Names Pop Culture Book Club Names Tips for Creating Your Book Club In this article, you will learn:

The Benefits of a Book Club

Whether you're an avid reader wanting to discuss the books you love or an author looking for a way to engage your readers, forming a book club can be the solution. There are also many readily apparent benefits of book clubs.

Grow the Brain

Okay, reading doesn't really make the brain grow. But it is good for the brain. And forming a book club is one way to keep yourself accountable while helping to keep that brain engaged and working.

Make New Friends

Book clubs are great places to make new friends. These informal meetings — whether in person or over the internet — can help people get to know each other and form strong friendships.

A Great Way to Relieve Stress

There are no right or wrong comments or answers in a reading group. It's a safe place to share your opinions without fear of being “wrong” or earning a failing grade. You can be yourself and have fun, which are both great ways to relieve stress.

Expand Your Tastes

Chances are you'll read books you wouldn't otherwise read in a book group. You never know what genre you might find much more enthralling than you ever thought possible. Plus there's nothing wrong with expanding your horizons a bit!

Authors and Book Clubs

For authors, book groups have additional benefits. They can be a great part of your book marketing plan, but that's not all.

Develop Loyal Fans

While a book club you form won't only read your books, it will be a great way to showcase your new works and develop a set of loyal fans that can be your evangelists to help spread the word about your new releases.

Become a Better Writer

There's nothing like going directly to the source to see what does and doesn't work in literature. Not only can you get valuable feedback from your reading group about your books, but hearing what people like and dislike about other books can also make you a better storyteller.

Get New Ideas

One of the best things about reading new books and discussing them with others is that they often spark new ideas. Nothing gets the mind turning like a passionate discussion of character, plot, and craft.

Clever Book Club Names

These clever group names should be a hit with any book lover.

Nothing But Good Books

As the Pages Turn

Full of Fiction

A Tale of Two Stories

Fiction Diction

It Was the Best of Books, It Was the Worst of Books

Read to Live, Live to Read

Between the Covers

The Spirited Book Club

Take a Look, It’s in a Book

Here for the Merlot

Coffee and Books

Know Thy Shelf

Wise Words

The Reading Crew

Funny Book Club Names

Below are some funny club names. Okay, some of them may be cringe-worthy, but in a good way.

The Book is Always Better

To Thine Own Shelf Be True

A Novel Idea

The Therapy Book Club

Novel Newts

The Nerd Herd

All Out Of Shelf Space

Don't Eat the Bookworm

Alliteration Station

Ladies Book Club Names

These names are great for ladies-only book clubs. No boys allowed!

The Yass Queen Book Club

The Reading Divas

Dirty Reading

Babes in Bookland

Book Chicks

Heroines Found Here

The Naughtiest Novels

The Feminist Book Club

Literary Ladies

Byronic Heroines

Bookshop Betties

Mom Time Book Club

The Lady Librarians

Cool Book Club Names

These cool club names can give your book group a personality that matches its members.

Book Buffet

The Best Book Club

Bookshop Shepherds

Booklovers R' Us

Fantastic Science Fiction

Romance Readers Rule

The Thrilling Book Club

Bookshop Bogies

Thrills and Chills

Pop Culture Book Club Names

Who doesn't like a little pop culture word play?

Pulp Fiction

The Grateful Read

Only Readers Left Alive

30 Books to Mars

Read Zeppelin

Drop Dead Read

Read Against the Machine

The Read Hot Chili Peppers

There Will Be Books

Reading Rainbows

Read Lola Read

The Reading Stones

Kool and the Gang of Readers

My Novel Romance

Radioread

Talking Books

Tips for Creating Your Book Club

Now that you have some ideas for great book club names, it's time for some helpful tips.

Choose the Members

Think about the members you'll want to join your book club. Ideally, you'll want members that all have similar tastes, but not so similar that you'll have a hard time finding new books to read. Ask your friends if they know anyone who may want to join.

Select a Theme

Next, select a theme for the group. This doesn't have to be set in stone and can be changed from book to book. But, it's fun to have some kind of theme in place for a start. This could be something like “Halloween” or even “Merlot.” Or you could get a little more creative and select themes like “cozy reads” where everyone shows up in their pajamas. There are plenty of possibilities!

Choose a Meeting Time

This is often the hardest step because everyone is pretty busy most of the time. Luckily, forming a virtual book club is easier today than ever before. Getting together on Skype or some other virtual meeting space can be much easier than meeting in person.

Decide on Books

There are a couple of different ways to decide on books. You can have a vote on a few different choices, or you can take turns picking the book. If you're an author, you may want to start with your own book and then go from there.

Have Fun

Don't forget to enjoy yourself! A book club should be fun. You'll have times where there won't be much discussion about the book itself as people go off subject, and that's okay. As long as everyone has a good time at the meeting, consider your book club a success.

Conclusion

A book club is a great way to have fun, make friends, and discuss your love of literature. If you're an author, they can do all these things while also helping you find more readers, get more reviews, and become a better writer. They take very little effort and they're pretty good at getting people to read more, which is always a good thing. I hope some of these silly book club names help you decide on a name for your club!