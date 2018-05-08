Book Mockup: Free and Paid Ways to Show Off Your Book

A book mockup is a way in which authors can turn their book cover file into a professionally-created 3D rendition of the book and or place it in a professional advertisement.

In short, mockups are a book marketer’s best friend.

Boy, he must have paid a fortune to get that model to read his book…

In the past, most authors believed you needed to either be a professional photographer or have high-end expensive software to create images like these.

However, in this article I’ll not only show you how to create book mockups without a photography degree or pricey software, I’ll even list websites where you can get book mockups for free.

See this?

With a free or inexpensive book mockup, you can easily turn something blase into oh yay!

So, in this article, you will learn:

How to create a book mockup for cheap

How to find free book mockups

How to create video book mockups

Let’s see what kind of images you can create with your book for free, something we all appreciate.

List of Free Book Mockups

Here is a list of free book mockups that you can click, download, and use right away with your book cover image.

By clicking the link, you can download each of the free book mockups shown above. If you’d like to learn how you can turn that download into a mockup of your book, scroll down to my instructions below in the section called “How to Create a Book Mockup Yourself.”

3D Book Mockups...A Book Marketer's Best Secret #BookMarketing Click To Tweet

Also, here are some websites that do a great job of presenting even more book mockups:

Site: Price: Software Needed: Behance.net Free Yes - Adobe Mockupsjar.com Free No Shapingrain.com Free Yes - Adobe Zippypixels.com Varies per Image Yes - Adobe Smartmockups.com Free No Originalmockups.com Varies per Image Yes - Adobe Webdesigndev.com Free Yes - Adobe Mediamodifier.com Varies per Image No Fiverr.com Varies per Image No Mockupcloud.com $8 Yes Placeit.net Varies per image No

Paid Book Mockup Services

While the free versions of a book mockup might be all you need, there are some high-end hardcover or 3D book mockups that you should check out as well. More specifically, some of these sites show better advertisement mockups:

Site: Price: Software Needed: Placeit.net $29/month No Envato.com $29/month Yes-Adobe Shutterstock.com $29/month Yes - Adobe Creativemarket.com Varies per Image Yes - Adobe Pixeden.com $10/month Yes - Adobe

How to Create a Book Mockup Yourself

There are 3 ways you can create a book mockup:

Download a book mockup PSD file and use Photoshop to insert your book cover into the mockup PSD (Photoshop costs $10/month) Use a paid book mockup service like Placeit where you can drag and drop your book cover into the mockup (~$8) Send the downloaded book mockup file and your book cover to someone on Fiverr, who will use their Photoshop to create it for you (~$5)

To see each of these in action, check out the video below:

Example Book Mockups – Amazing Images You Can Create

A book mockup can really make your book look super professional.

But you don’t just have to do physical books. You can create mockups on Kindles, iPhones, desktops, pamphlets, etc.

If you’re creating a course or software, you can create a mockup for that as well.

There are so many options, and many of the book mockups are free or super cheap.

Now, Start Creating Your 3D Book Mockup

As you can see, book mockups are super professional looking and can be great for putting on your website, social media, or even in an email.

And creating them is super easy too. You can just download a free book mockup or use a service for less than ten bucks.

Once you have a mockup, you have the ability to change it to make it perfectly fit your author brand if you’d like.

It’s that simple.

So, get going to start turning your 2D book covers into stellar 3D book mockups.

Cheers,

