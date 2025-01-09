Most Searched Amazon Keywords & Trends (2025 Update)

By Dave Chesson
0
Last updated on January 9th, 2025

Staying on top of the latest book keywords and trends on Amazon is crucial for authors looking to maximize their visibility and sales.

In this article, we'll reveal the most popular search terms (updated for 2025) across various genres, giving you valuable insights so you can optimize your book's metadata and reach your target audience.

In this article, you'll learn:
  1. The power of keywords in book discovery on Amazon.
  2. The top book keywords for 2025 across popular genres.
  3. Emerging trends in subgenres and tropes that are driving sales.
  4. How to optimize your book's metadata for success using these insights.

Table of contents

Why Book Keywords Matter

When readers search for their next book on Amazon, they use specific keywords and phrases to find what they're looking for.

By incorporating these keywords into your book's title, subtitle, description, and metadata; you increase your chances of appearing in relevant search results and catching potential readers' attention.

But with millions of books competing for visibility on Amazon, how can you identify the most effective keywords for your book?

That's where our research comes in.

How Do We Have This List of Amazon Book and eBook Keywords?

As many of you know, I'm the creator behind Publisher Rocket. But what many of you might not know is that for the past couple of years, we've been collecting data on Amazon and all its book keyword terms.

amazon-popularity-effect-1

Our server systems have allowed us to build the historic category data, and we now have terabytes of information on Amazon's searches.

So, I thought it would be great to take the data we've collected and show some of the most popular keywords in different genres and subjects.

These keywords are not only some of the top searched phrases, but are also some of the biggest risers and hottest sellers.

Top Book Keywords for 2025

Using data from Publisher Rocket, we've analyzed Amazon's search trends to identify the hottest keywords across popular book categories.

In addition to specific keywords, our research has also revealed some fascinating trends within popular book genres.

Here's a glimpse of what readers are searching for:

Action & Adventure

  • Post apocalyptic
  • Western fiction classics
  • Florida adventure fiction
  • Mens action novels
  • Emp apocalyptic survival fiction
  • Emp survival thriller
  • Alien hope
  • Archaeological thriller
  • Disaster fiction
  • Pirates

Crime Fiction

  • FBI mystery thrillers
  • Smart female detective
  • Detective inspector
  • Suspence (a common misspelling)
  • Organized crime

Fantasy

  • Shifter
  • LitRPG
  • Gamelit epic fantasy
  • Shifter romance dragon
  • Fae novels
  • Academy fantasy
  • Ya paranormal romance
  • Isekai slice of life
  • Strong characters in urban fantasy
  • Low stakes fantasy
  • Dark fairytale romance
  • Snarky fantasy
  • Paranormal women's fiction

Horror

  • Creature feature
  • Dungeon portal fantasy
  • Historical fiction witch
  • Gothic horror novels
  • Supernatural thriller series
  • Dark horror fantasy romance
  • Nosferatu

Romance

  • Curvy girls
  • Hockey romance
  • Romantasy
  • Romamce (a common misspelling)
  • Scottish romance
  • College romance
  • Fae steamy fantasy romance
  • Paranormal romance reverse
  • Fairy romance
  • Supernatural romance
  • Shapeshifter romance
  • Gold rush romance
  • Bratva romance
  • Bratva arranged marriage
  • Mafia romance
  • Mafia romance kings

Science Fiction

  • Space opera
  • Planet colonization
  • Scifi romance alien
  • Emp apocalyptic survival fiction
  • Emp survival thriller
  • Alpha litrpg
  • Dystopian romance young adult
  • Apocalyptic survival fiction
  • Found starship
  • Prepper survival fiction
  • Cyberpunk isekai
  • Star force
  • Older woman alien romance
  • Apocalyptic pirates
  • Making supers
  • Superhero progression fantasy
  • Steampunk

Teen & Young Adult 

  • Supernatural academy
  • Teen romance
  • Ya romance
  • Young adult fantasy academy
  • Teen football romance
  • Isekai slice of life
  • Young adult mystery
  • Treasure hunt
  • Talking animals

Biographies & Memoirs

  • True crime
  • Elon Musk biography
  • True life stories
  • Oppenheimer
  • Murder true crime
  • Serial killers
  • Donald Trump

Business & Money

  • Sales lot
  • Rich
  • Stock market
  • CEO
  • How to read people
  • ChatGPT
  • How to win
  • Millionaire
  • New manager
  • How to make money
  • Crypto
  • Bitcoin

Cookbooks, Food & Wine

  • Cooking for one
  • Baking
  • Low carb diet
  • Mediterranean diet recipes
  • Galveston diet
  • Vintage recipes
  • Anti-inflammatory diet
  • Crockpot recipes
  • Keto for beginners
  • Mediterranean diet beginner
  • Air fryer recipes for beginners
  • Carnivore diet
  • Clean eating

Health, Fitness & Dieting

  • Mental health books
  • Meditation books
  • Self improvement books for men
  • Pregnant
  • Low carb diet
  • Self-help audiobooks
  • How not to die
  • Trauma
  • Adult ADHD
  • Autism
  • Addiction
  • Wall pilates
  • Keto for beginners

History

  • Alternate history military fiction
  • Military history
  • Vietnam war
  • Womens world
  • American history non fiction
  • WW2
  • Roman history
  • Historical history
  • Vintage recipes
  • Time travel alternative history
  • Ancient civilizations

Parenting & Relationships

  • Parenting for dads
  • Pregnant
  • Adult adhd
  • Potty training
  • Autism
  • Divorce
  • Anxiety self help

Reference

  • Bible study guide
  • Spanish
  • Bible study for beginners
  • ChatGPT for authors

Self-Help

  • Personal development
  • Purpose life
  • Spiritual
  • Buddhism
  • Personal growth journal for men
  • Emotional intelligence
  • How do you live
  • How to do the work
  • Focus
  • Self help books for moms

By incorporating these keywords into your book's metadata, you can tap into the interests and desires of readers actively searching for these topics on Amazon.

Want More Keywords?

So as you can see, there are some interesting phrases. But these are just some of what is out there.

Find More Keywords!

If you want to see more keywords, or even find specific phrases that work for your book or your sub-genre, then be sure to check out Publisher Rocket. There you can not only see best selling keywords, but you can also see how many people searched for that keyword.

demonstration of publisher rocket finding good keyword combinations

But that's not all.

Our system can also show you which keywords are actually making sales, not just the ones being searched for.

shows that a more specific keyword, even if it has fewer search queries, is still a better keyword

This is because many Amazon shoppers will type in a phrase and realize it doesn't give them what they want. So they start to niche down or describe better the kind of book they want.

Our system sees this and uses the Red, Yellow, and Green system to help you see whether or not that phrase is a good selling phrase or not.

So, if you don't have Publisher Rocket, be sure to check that out.

Optimizing Your Book's Metadata

Armed with these insights, you can now optimize your book's metadata to capitalize on the latest keywords and trends:

  1. Incorporate trending keywords: Use the top keywords for your genre in your book's title, subtitle, and description, ensuring they fit naturally and accurately represent your content.
  2. Leverage Amazon's categories: Select the most relevant and specific categories for your book, focusing on less competitive niches where you have a better chance of ranking high.
  3. Craft a compelling description: Write a book description that hooks readers and strategically includes your target keywords while highlighting popular tropes and subgenres.
  4. Invest in a professional cover: Ensure your book cover is eye-catching, genre-appropriate, and in line with current design trends to attract readers browsing search results.
Kindle Keywords

By implementing these optimization strategies, you'll give your book the best chance of being discovered by your target audience on Amazon.

Using Power of Data-Driven Insights

Staying ahead of the competition in the ever-evolving world of book publishing requires access to reliable, data-driven insights. That's where tools like Publisher Rocket come in, providing authors and marketers with the information they need to make informed decisions about their book's metadata and marketing strategies.

Publisher Rocket Amazon Dashboard

Book Marketing Made Simple

Over 47,000+ authors, NYT bestsellers, and publishing companies use Publisher Rocket to gain key insight to the market. Help your book now

By leveraging the power of data and staying attuned to the latest trends, you can position your book for success on Amazon and connect with readers who are actively seeking content like yours.

Embrace the Opportunities of 2025

As we navigate the exciting world of book publishing, staying informed about the latest keywords and trends is essential for authors looking to maximize their visibility and sales on Amazon. By optimizing your book's metadata based on these insights and staying open to new opportunities, you can thrive in this dynamic market and reach even more readers.

So go ahead and unlock the secrets of Amazon's top book keywords and trends for 2025 – your success story is waiting to be written.

