Most Searched Amazon Keywords & Trends (2025 Update)

Staying on top of the latest book keywords and trends on Amazon is crucial for authors looking to maximize their visibility and sales.

In this article, we'll reveal the most popular search terms (updated for 2025) across various genres, giving you valuable insights so you can optimize your book's metadata and reach your target audience.

The power of keywords in book discovery on Amazon. The top book keywords for 2025 across popular genres. Emerging trends in subgenres and tropes that are driving sales. How to optimize your book's metadata for success using these insights. In this article, you'll learn:

Why Book Keywords Matter

When readers search for their next book on Amazon, they use specific keywords and phrases to find what they're looking for.

By incorporating these keywords into your book's title, subtitle, description, and metadata; you increase your chances of appearing in relevant search results and catching potential readers' attention.

But with millions of books competing for visibility on Amazon, how can you identify the most effective keywords for your book?

That's where our research comes in.

How Do We Have This List of Amazon Book and eBook Keywords?

As many of you know, I'm the creator behind Publisher Rocket. But what many of you might not know is that for the past couple of years, we've been collecting data on Amazon and all its book keyword terms.

Our server systems have allowed us to build the historic category data, and we now have terabytes of information on Amazon's searches.

So, I thought it would be great to take the data we've collected and show some of the most popular keywords in different genres and subjects.

These keywords are not only some of the top searched phrases, but are also some of the biggest risers and hottest sellers.

Top Book Keywords for 2025

Using data from Publisher Rocket, we've analyzed Amazon's search trends to identify the hottest keywords across popular book categories.

In addition to specific keywords, our research has also revealed some fascinating trends within popular book genres.

Here's a glimpse of what readers are searching for:

Emerging Trends in Popular Fiction Genres

Action & Adventure

Post apocalyptic

Western fiction classics

Florida adventure fiction

Mens action novels

Emp apocalyptic survival fiction

Emp survival thriller

Alien hope

Archaeological thriller

Disaster fiction

Pirates

Crime Fiction

FBI mystery thrillers

Smart female detective

Detective inspector

Suspence (a common misspelling)

Organized crime

Fantasy

Shifter

LitRPG

Gamelit epic fantasy

Shifter romance dragon

Fae novels

Academy fantasy

Ya paranormal romance

Isekai slice of life

Strong characters in urban fantasy

Low stakes fantasy

Dark fairytale romance

Snarky fantasy

Paranormal women's fiction

Horror

Creature feature

Dungeon portal fantasy

Historical fiction witch

Gothic horror novels

Supernatural thriller series

Dark horror fantasy romance

Nosferatu

Romance

Curvy girls

Hockey romance

Romantasy

Romamce (a common misspelling)

Scottish romance

College romance

Fae steamy fantasy romance

Paranormal romance reverse

Fairy romance

Supernatural romance

Shapeshifter romance

Gold rush romance

Bratva romance

Bratva arranged marriage

Mafia romance

Mafia romance kings

Science Fiction

Space opera

Planet colonization

Scifi romance alien

Emp apocalyptic survival fiction

Emp survival thriller

Alpha litrpg

Dystopian romance young adult

Apocalyptic survival fiction

Found starship

Prepper survival fiction

Cyberpunk isekai

Star force

Older woman alien romance

Apocalyptic pirates

Making supers

Superhero progression fantasy

Steampunk

Teen & Young Adult

Supernatural academy

Teen romance

Ya romance

Young adult fantasy academy

Teen football romance

Isekai slice of life

Young adult mystery

Treasure hunt

Talking animals

Popular Trends in Nonfiction

Biographies & Memoirs

True crime

Elon Musk biography

True life stories

Oppenheimer

Murder true crime

Serial killers

Donald Trump

Business & Money

Sales lot

Rich

Stock market

CEO

How to read people

ChatGPT

How to win

Millionaire

New manager

How to make money

Crypto

Bitcoin

Cookbooks, Food & Wine

Cooking for one

Baking

Low carb diet

Mediterranean diet recipes

Galveston diet

Vintage recipes

Anti-inflammatory diet

Crockpot recipes

Keto for beginners

Mediterranean diet beginner

Air fryer recipes for beginners

Carnivore diet

Clean eating

Health, Fitness & Dieting

Mental health books

Meditation books

Self improvement books for men

Pregnant

Low carb diet

Self-help audiobooks

How not to die

Trauma

Adult ADHD

Autism

Addiction

Wall pilates

Keto for beginners

History

Alternate history military fiction

Military history

Vietnam war

Womens world

American history non fiction

WW2

Roman history

Historical history

Vintage recipes

Time travel alternative history

Ancient civilizations

Parenting & Relationships

Parenting for dads

Pregnant

Adult adhd

Potty training

Autism

Divorce

Anxiety self help

Reference

Bible study guide

Spanish

Bible study for beginners

ChatGPT for authors

Self-Help

Personal development

Purpose life

Spiritual

Buddhism

Personal growth journal for men

Emotional intelligence

How do you live

How to do the work

Focus

Self help books for moms

By incorporating these keywords into your book's metadata, you can tap into the interests and desires of readers actively searching for these topics on Amazon.

Want More Keywords?

So as you can see, there are some interesting phrases. But these are just some of what is out there.

If you want to see more keywords, or even find specific phrases that work for your book or your sub-genre, then be sure to check out Publisher Rocket. There you can not only see best selling keywords, but you can also see how many people searched for that keyword.

But that's not all.

Our system can also show you which keywords are actually making sales, not just the ones being searched for.

This is because many Amazon shoppers will type in a phrase and realize it doesn't give them what they want. So they start to niche down or describe better the kind of book they want.

Our system sees this and uses the Red, Yellow, and Green system to help you see whether or not that phrase is a good selling phrase or not.

So, if you don't have Publisher Rocket, be sure to check that out.

Optimizing Your Book's Metadata

Armed with these insights, you can now optimize your book's metadata to capitalize on the latest keywords and trends:

Incorporate trending keywords: Use the top keywords for your genre in your book's title, subtitle, and description, ensuring they fit naturally and accurately represent your content. Leverage Amazon's categories: Select the most relevant and specific categories for your book, focusing on less competitive niches where you have a better chance of ranking high. Craft a compelling description: Write a book description that hooks readers and strategically includes your target keywords while highlighting popular tropes and subgenres. Invest in a professional cover: Ensure your book cover is eye-catching, genre-appropriate, and in line with current design trends to attract readers browsing search results.

By implementing these optimization strategies, you'll give your book the best chance of being discovered by your target audience on Amazon.

Using Power of Data-Driven Insights

Staying ahead of the competition in the ever-evolving world of book publishing requires access to reliable, data-driven insights. That's where tools like Publisher Rocket come in, providing authors and marketers with the information they need to make informed decisions about their book's metadata and marketing strategies.

By leveraging the power of data and staying attuned to the latest trends, you can position your book for success on Amazon and connect with readers who are actively seeking content like yours.

Embrace the Opportunities of 2025

As we navigate the exciting world of book publishing, staying informed about the latest keywords and trends is essential for authors looking to maximize their visibility and sales on Amazon. By optimizing your book's metadata based on these insights and staying open to new opportunities, you can thrive in this dynamic market and reach even more readers.

So go ahead and unlock the secrets of Amazon's top book keywords and trends for 2025 – your success story is waiting to be written.