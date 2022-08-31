Squibler Review: Read This Before Purchasing!

When it comes to writing books, traditional writing tools like Google Docs might not be the best option. Luckily, there are some paid writing apps that are specially designed to help writers produce the best books they can. One of these apps is Squibler, which is made for writers who want to benefit from premium features to help them write a high-quality book.

But is Squibler really worth it? Find out the answer as you read our unbiased Squibler review!

What Squibler Is The pros of Squibler The cons of Squibler Whether we think you should use it In this article, you will learn:

Pros: Where Squibler Stands Out

Squibler offers several appealing features that help writers quickly and conveniently finish their books. Here are the elements that we like the most about Squibler:

1. Organizational Features

If you’re working on a book, Squibler allows you to create a chapter within a draft, which is very helpful since it enables you to write chapters separately instead of having to write big chunks in one place. Squibbler separates your work and divides it into smaller sections in these drafts so you get to focus only on the chapter you’re working on.

Additionally, you get to move any chapter you want by dragging and dropping them, which is also a great feature when you’re working on a book as you don’t have to do all of this annoying, time-consuming cutting and pasting. This feature is particularly useful when you have a lot of chapters in your book and want to move them with ease.

You’d be also happy to learn that a table of content is added to any project you write in Squibler. This table of content shows any changes you make to the chapters’ order. But the chapter number is not corrected by Squibler, so you need to correct it manually.

2. Writing Templates

There is a nice selection of book writing templates offered by Squibler. Writing templates are a great way to relieve some stress while working by helping you better structure your project. The app provides you with some general templates to help start, in addition to other special templates that are suitable for certain topics. Some of the templates that Squibler provides are Adventure, Romance, Mystery, Fantasy, and Non-fiction.

3. Exporting Options

Once you complete your project in Squibler, you can export it to different types of formats, including Kindle, TXT, DOC, and PDF. keep in mind, though, Squibler’s table of content is not recognized by Kindle. So you’ll need to use another writing tool to do this on Kindle.

Cons: Where Squibler Falls Short

On the downside, Squibler has a few features that affect its quality as a writing tool for books. Here are the elements that we don’t like about Squibler:

1. Pricey

Squibler offers you multiple premium services if you subscribe—for $9.99 per month—including import and export features, Squibler editor, the ability to share work, templates, corkboard, notes for brainstorming, split screen, tracking, and goals.

However, probably one of the most annoying things about Squibler is its price, especially when compared to other writing apps that cost less and have even more impressive features than Squibler does. We’re not saying that Squibler is not worth it, we’re just saying that you should explore other cheaper options before you decide to subscribe to Squibler.

You can also sign up for a 14-day trial to see if Squibler meets your expectations. To subscribe to the app or sign up for the 14-day trial, visit Squibler’s official website Here.

2. No Distraction-free Mode or Dark Mode

There are some issues that prevent us from calling Squibler a perfect writing tool including the absence of dark mode and distraction-free mode. Most paid writing apps provide dark mode and distraction-free mode, so you’d expect Squibler to offer these. Unfortunately, Squibler does not provide any of these life-saving features, which is a shame since most writers prioritize a distraction-free, comfortable environment.

3. Not Fast Enough

Another annoying issue that you could face while writing in Squibler is that the app is not fast enough. Squibler is pretty slow when clicking on chapters and trying to see its subsections. So you may get disappointed by the fact that the app does not always run smoothly, especially that it’s a paid, online app.

The Final Verdict: Should You Buy Squibler?

We do not recommend that you get Squibler, as you can easily get all of the same features with better programs like Atticus or Scrivener. Plus, (with both alternatives) you only have to pay for it once, and you get it for life (note that Scrivener does have you pay for some of the larger updates).

Squibler provides users with many wonderful features that are super helpful and unique. But if you don’t think that you can handle its negative sides, we recommend that you try different, cheaper options to help you write your book, such as Scrivener or a more powerful option like Atticus.

FAQs

Is it possible to write in Squibler without internet connection?

No. Squibler is a web-based writing software that you can’t run unless you have an internet connection.

How do I cancel my Squibler subscription?

You have two options to unsubscribe to Squibler: by contacting the customer support or via your account management page.

Is Scrivener better than Squibler?

The short answer is yes, Scrivener is better than Squibler. Scrivener, unlike Squible, does not require you to subscribe and pay monthly. Instead, it requires you to pay $49 for Windows and macOS or $19.99 if you possess an iPod touch, iPad, or iPhone, and then you can use it for life. But Squibler requires a monthly subscription of $9.99, which is cool if you only want to use it for a month or two, but Scrivener seems to be a winning, long-term investment compared to Squibler.

Moreover, Scrivener offers what Squibler doesn’t. It has a Distraction-Free mode that allows you to focus more on your work. You can also use Full-Screen mode to remove any distractions from your screen, such as notifications, icons, menus, or tabs. This mode is especially beneficial when you’re in the middle of your work and are surrounded with unwanted distractions and wish to eliminate them quickly.

Not to mention the extra organizational features that Scrivener offers—Scrivener organizes your content based on projects, which means you get to save documents within the projects you create. Scrivener also safeguards your work with an automatic backup. When you save your work, Scrivener automatically saves whatever you wrote as a backup. It also has collaboration and notes options that can compete with the ones offered by Squibler.

So, overall, Squibler is a good writing tool that offers a lot of useful features that help you write a book in a short period of time. But compared to another paid writing tool like Scrivener, Squibler does not seem to be the perfect option to write books.