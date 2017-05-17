Book Advertising – Free AMS Advertisement Course for Authors

AMS-Book-Advertisements

As many of you have heard, advertising your book on Amazon Marketing Services or AMS has become one the best ways for authors to get their book discovered and even thrive in a crowded Amazon market.

Through AMS, you can now choose when and where you want your book to show up on Amazon – anywhere in search results or even next to another book on their own sales page.

And unlike Facebook ads or Google Adwords, in AMS advertisements, you’re advertising your book to people who are ready to buy and are looking for their next book.

You don’t have to be a marketing genius to figure out that that is the BEST time to get your book in front of them.

But here was the dilemma…

My goal with every Kindlepreneur article is to go as in-depth as possible so that you, the reader, can turn around, take action and get results. But AMS is such an incredible platform that to fully utilize it and see profitable campaigns, you’d need more than just one article.

That’s why, instead of writing a 10,000 article, I decided that this subject would be covered in a FULL FREE course.

No…really, no catch, no nothing.  Just hours of videos showing you exactly how I do AMS, and even how I did AMS campaigns for multi-NYT bestselling authors like Ted Dekker, and Pat Flynn.

But, in case you’re not sure about it, let me try to show you exactly what AMS is, how you can get started and even some advanced tactics right here as well.

Here’s what you’ll learn in this article:

  • How to access my full free AMS Advertisements for Books course
  • What is AMS for authors
  • How to start your first AMS Campaign
  • How to find profitable AMS keywords
PS: the Stuff below are a couple of the videos from my course.

If you'd like to take your AMS book advertising to the next level, just signup for my free course.
Click To Get Access!

What are AMS Book Advertisements?

Amazon Marketing Services is a pay per click advertisement program.  It allows you to show your book in front of hungry customers, and if they click, you pay Amazon for the click.  But don’t worry, we’re talking .05 cents to as great as .45 cents.

But to best show you what it is and what it can do, here’s a video from my free course showing exactly what you can do:

Like I covered in the video above, AMS is an book advertisement system that allows you to get front and center with book shoppers on Amazon.  So, next I wan to show you how to setup your first AMS campaign and see how easy it is from the backend.

How to Setup Your First AMS Campaign

AMS can seem a little scary, which is why, in this part of my free course, I’ll show you how to setup a campaign in as little as 10 minutes.   The purpose of this isn’t to go into the weeds on AMS, but to show yu the overview of what it requires and how easy it is to setup.

Yeah, I know.  That might have felt like a lot of steps.  But that’s okay because I’ve got a checklist below to help you with those steps.

Checklist to AMS Campaign Creation:

1. Start your first KDP ads campaign in KDP Dashboard

2. Click “Create an ad campaign”

3. Choose your campaign type

4. Selecting “Product Display Ads”

5. Selecting “Sponsored Products”

6. Add a lot of books to increase your impressions

7. Un-select extend reach

8. Enter in your campaign name, high bid max, and budget

9. Enter your campaign duration and pace

10. Enter headline, preview your ad and submit

11. Wait for ad approval

12. Review your stats

And…there you have it.

Can AMS Help Authors Sell More Books

Can get getting your book in front of the right buyers help you sell more books?

Then yes! Most definitely. But it takes a little bit of work and analytics.

But, if you’d like to learn more about other authors and their AMS adventures, then check out the below case studies.  Each one consists of examples or tactics that an author employed with AMS and their results (And let me remind you, most of the authors below haven’t taken any course, they just gave it a try – but you have access to my free course):

Now, if those numbers scared, you.  Don’t be.  My course will give you everything you need to understand and implement 😉

So, What Next?

Well, there’s a big difference between those who just set up a campaign and those that know how to really dig in and take advantage on what AMS has to offer.  That’s why in my course I’ll expand on the following:

  • How to find profitable AMS keywords
  • Different tools and tactics to discovering niche books to target
  • How to effectively monitor and adjust your campaigns
  • The science and art to choosing your initial bids and how Amazon uses this
  • How to lower your costs, and increase your clicks
  • Case studies of myself working on top author’s AMS campaigns like Pat Flynn and Ted Dekker (fiction and non-fiction)
  • And more

So, be sure to sign up for my absolutely FREE AMS Advertisements for Books course and start getting your book discovered on Amazon.

  • One important question: how do I pay for the campaign? Is this $100 taken from my credit card registered on Amazon? When? When I start the campaign or when I finish it?

  • TH

    Thanks for the great article. I’m stumped on one thing. In my KDP Dashboard, when I click on “Create an ad campaign”, I’m not given the option to “Choose a Campaign Type”; I’m taken directly to “Select a Book to Advertise”. When I choose my book, I’m given the option to target my ad “By interest” or “By product”. I want to access the option to choose “Sponsored Products” and add keywords, but I can’t find this anywhere, no matter what steps I take, in my KDP Amazon Marketing Services dashboard. What am I missing? Thanks for any help you can provide.

    • MFishbein

      Hi TH – that is strange – I’m still able to “Choose a Campaign Type.” Perhaps it’s a feature they have only rolled out to a select number of users. Apologies for including something that may not be available to everyone – I was un aware. Nonetheless, you may find advertising on competing books to be beneficial.

      • TH

        Thanks for your reply, MFishbein. Interesting, that must be the case. I think I”ll send an inquiry to KDP and see if I can learn anything further.

      • TH

        Got my answer from KDP: “We currently offer Sponsored Products Ads to a limited number of publishers. We’re working to make it more widely available.”

        • MFishbein

          Great to hear. Thanks.

  • AWE-SUM article – tutorial! The checklist at the end is really helpful too. Thanks for this. Kind of a bummer about the $100 minimum though…

    • MFishbein

      Thanks Eric! Yes, $100 minimum is tough. I hope to see them make some changes in the future.

  • alan

    Hi, useful post, thank you. Looking at the stats did it generate a profit? It appears to me that the PPC was far higher than the estimated sales (and I guess that’s total book sales NOT the commission Amazon pay you so it’s further reduced)

    • MFishbein

      Hi Alan – glad to hear you’ve found it useful. I think KDP ads are most beneficial 1) during launch when you want to get that critical mass of downloads so that Amazon will promote you across its platform and/or 2) if you have a backend offering, such as a premium product or service. In those two situations, you can profit even if your ads don’t profit on the initial sale. Hope that helps.

  • Excellent article and intro to Amazon’s ad platform, thank you. Can see this working well when you’re promoting a book where the primary purpose of the book is to build authority and drive traffic and leads to a website from where you sell other products/services. Potential for delivering highly targeted leads very cheaply.

  • Patrick Vaughn Jackson

    Thanks for the info! Within what range are you seeing the cost of clicks for product display ads? If I have to pay the same CPC or even nearly as much as what I am paying for my Amazon FBA ppc campaigns, I don’t see how it can be profitable selling my $2.99 kindle books with KDP ads.

  • Jc

    Many thanks Dave! I loved the info and I hope our audience will like it too. I added a link to your blog post in my Guide On How To Self Publish an Ebook which I recently published.

    • THanks JC. Wow…what an article. I just posted it on Facebook and thank for including me.

  • I will only add that “Sponsored products” works better now, because advertised books are introduced on the book’s page under “Customers Who Bought…” section.
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/f800a978478f5e415955270a3bbab22b557bbf0e8f34b01076e0f0562aa56c5b.png
    I could break even with 2.99 Kindle books.

    • Nice! Yeah, like I said 10 months ago, I’m bullish on this platform because I KNOW Amazon will get this right and those that jump on it and master it soonest, will see the biggest return.

  • hmm, so will it be profitable for a $2.99 fitness book that I published 10 months ago? Or should I raise the price to $4.99?

  • Also, it looks like no one uses Product Display Ads, only Sponsored Products. I don’t see any ads on the side where those Product Display Ads are supposed to live, right under the Buy buttons on the right. Why is that? Should we stick with Sponsored Products?

