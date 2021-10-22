Book Puns and Jokes to Make You Feel Better

Everyone likes a good pun. Even if they roll their eyes and groan, they secretly like these dad joke-esque feats of wordplay. And in the age of social media, sharing funny puns with fellow book lovers is a good way to make people laugh and to start a conversation.

So read on to discover the most novel puns you've ever seen…see what I did there?

How to Use Book Puns as an Author

It's no secret that most indie authors need to have some kind of online presence these days. While this isn't the most important thing you'll do as an author, cultivating fans on social media can be a good way to stay in the minds of readers.

But keeping an online presence means producing content that people will enjoy. Content that provides value. Social media manager, on top of all the other hats an indie author must wear, can be a bit much to handle.

That's where book puns come in handy. Along with reading memes, book puns are a quick and easy way to post content that can make people laugh. With a backlist of puns, you can cover several months' worth of social media posts. And, since the collective memory of social media platforms is so short, you can recycle some of your favorite puns to keep fans engaged between book releases.

Punny Puns

Every book lover should get a kick out of these funny puns.

Did you hear about the book set on Mount Everest? It had quite a cliffhanger. You've never read Jane Austen? All you need is a little Persuasion Shelfie time! This new book on teleportation is really taking me places. Anyone who doesn't like Lord of the Rings doesn't know what they're Tolkien about. I don't loan out my books. Some say I'm shelf-ish. Writing a time travel story is all about thinking outside the clocks. You can write poetry if you want, but I think it's best left to the prose. I started a book about gravity. It's heavy. Did you hear about the book on the moon? You can only read it at night.

Library Puns

What reader can resist these bookish feats of wordplay?

A lot of people don't know that the library is the building with the most stories. I love books. I just can't help my shelf. I read too much. But I only have my shelf to blame. To thine own shelf be true. Don't ever borrow too many books. You might overdue it. I've decided to start a new chapter in my life as a librarian. Need a new story? Book it to the library. The detective went to the library to check out a mystery. What did one book say to the other? “I'd like to check you out.” All the good shhh happens at libraries.

Author Puns

A literary pun for each and every book lover.

Dystopian novels are so 1984. Brontë is such a breath of fresh Eyre. I want to be forever Jung. You don't know Fitzgerald? You Gatsby kidding me! Looking to get into horror? All you need is Lovecraft. You'll get a good Tolkien to if you keep that up. The bartender's favorite drink? Tequila mockingbird. Strangers on a Twain. Just remember: The Pun Also Rises Take a walk on the Wilde side.

For the Love of Puns

There's nothing like a bookworm enjoying a good metaphor or two.

What do musicians read? Band books. Do you comma here often? Why are ghosts always reading? They go through books too quickly. What do you do if you come across a bookworm? Feed it more books. If you want to learn something, hit the books. But not so hard you hurt yourself. “I wish you would open up to me!” she said to the book. Podiatry books use footnotes. Proctology books use endnotes. My reading plans fell through. It's too bad because I was really looking forward to starting that book about sinkholes. This book on electricity is shocking. A second look is all you need for a book re-view.

Writing and Grammar Puns

This lively collection of puns will make even the most hard-bound book nerd laugh.

Past, present, and future walked into a bar. It was tense. You'll know you're an author if you've got the write stuff. Why are writers always cold? They're surrounded by so many drafts. Double negatives are a no-no. I've grown close with 25 letters of the alphabet and I don't know Y. I've got a novel idea for a story. A teacher asked a student to name two pronouns. The student replied, “Who, me?” Metaphors be with you. I don't date apostrophes anymore. The last one was so possessive. I never know which page of my journal to start on, the write or left.

Reading Puns

There's nothing like a love of literature to ensure Thoreau editing.

I like big books and I cannot lie. I stayed up late reading. It was bound to happen. It's so easy to get lost in a book about mazes. I've got plans to read this weekend. You could say I'm fully booked. When I think about books, I touch my shelf. Talk wordy to me. I read dead people. I read a book written by an amateur witch once. It was awful. The author forgot to run a spell-check. Always pay your library fines. If you don't, you might get booked. You can't be both a chef and an author. It's too easy to cook the books.

Conclusion

They may be cheesy, but everyone can appreciate a good literary pun now and then. And any book lover is likely to laugh at a dad joke once in a while. That's why book puns are so fun. Whether you're sharing them with that special bookworm in your life, using them to make your English teacher laugh, or posting them on Twitter to make your friends and fans around the world chuckle and shake their heads, there's really no going wrong with these book puns.

