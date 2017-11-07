Episode 5: How Authors Can Sell Their International Rights the Right Way

In today’s lesson, we’re going to learn about how authors can actually sell the rights to their books, but only to specific markets in the world. This way, you don’t have to relinquish your full rights to your book, but can actually have a publisher in a foreign market take your books, perfect it for that market and help you both make money in a market you wouldn’t have made much money in anyway.

Sounds like a win-win situation, right? Well, getting a deal and making sure it is beneficial for you is the tricky part. Luckily, in this episode, we’re going to dive deep into the process and our case study for this episode will show you some of his failures and successes as he’s used this tactic to help build his books into a six-figure business.

Why Do Foreign Publishers Want Your Book For Their Market

You may be selling it there, but it isn’t optimized for that market, and they know they can do just that Your book is probably well received in other markets, meaning it’s a good book You’re probably not making much money currently in their market, and you probably have no intention of working hard in that market. Therefore, your price to allow them to do this is probably pretty low.

So, you stand to make more money in a market you probably weren’t going to work hard in, and they have the know-how and capability to take a proven book to the next level in their own territory.

It can be a win-win situation!

Things to Be Weary About With Foreign Publishers and their Deals

Do a Google background check on them

Look at your book sales data in the proposed market and make sure you aren’t already selling really well there.

Really look at their terms and don’t give up too much territory

100% recommend you get a lawyer to look at their terms

Bio of the Author of the Case Study:

Marc Reklau is a Coach, Speaker, and author of the #1 Amazon Bestseller “30 Days— Change your habits, change your life”, which since April 2015 has been downloaded over 135,000 times on Amazon and has been translated into Spanish, German and Korean. You can connect with him on Twitter @MarcReklau, Facebook or on his website www.goodhabitsacademy.com