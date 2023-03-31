The 8 Best Book Bolt Alternatives for 2023

Book Bolt has been a popular tool among authors and publishers who specialize in low-content books. It provides essential features like keyword research and category analysis on Amazon, making it an indispensable tool for many in the industry.

However, its subscription pricing model and limited templates have left many users searching for alternatives that can meet their needs more effectively.

That's why we've compiled a list of the 8 best Book Bolt alternatives, taking into account factors like affordability, customization options, and quality of keyword research tools.

Whether you're an experienced author or a first-time publisher, this list will help you find the perfect solution to take your low-content book creation to the next level.

Why you might want to consider something other than Book Bolt 3 Research Alternatives 5 Design Alternatives In this article, you will learn:

The Problem With Book Bolt

One of the main complaints about Book Bolt is its subscription pricing model. With monthly plans ranging from $9.99 to $19.99 and yearly plans from $89.99 to $199.99, many users feel like they are paying too much for the service.

And we agree.

We much prefer lifetime purchases to anything resembling a subscription.

This can be a significant stress for those who are just starting out in the publishing world, or for those who are on a tight budget.

The good news is that there are many low-cost or free alternatives available that offer similar features and capabilities. This means you can get all the tools you need to create and publish your low-content books without having to worry about the cost.

But the problems don’t stop there.

Another issue with Book Bolt is the limited design editor and the limited number of interior templates.

This can be a major drawback for those who want to customize the look and feel of their books. With other alternatives, you will find a much wider range of templates and design options, allowing you to create unique, professional-looking books that stand out from the crowd.

So with that in mind, let’s dive into the top alternatives to Book Bolt. I’ve divided these up into two categories:

Keyword Research alternatives

Design alternatives

Let’s start with the keyword research tools first.

Book Bolt Alternatives for Keyword Research

Book Bolt is known for its keyword and category research tools, in addition to design. Thankfully, there are a number of better alternatives to do this, starting with the #1 alternative…

1. Publisher Rocket

Publisher Rocket is one of the best alternatives to Book Bolt on the market today. This powerful software offers the best keyword research tools available, making it an indispensable tool for anyone looking to publish a low-content book on Amazon.

The color-coded analysis helps you quickly and easily determine what keywords are worth targeting and what ones you should avoid.

With Publisher Rocket, you have access to extensive data on every one of Amazon's thousands of categories. This means you can research your niche thoroughly and find the best categories for your book, increasing your chances of success.

The software also provides useful AMS keyword research tools, which makes it easier for you to reach your target audience through Amazon ads and drive sales.

Pricing: Publisher Rocket is available for a one-time lifetime deal of $97. That means you get all that capability, as well as EVERY future update for a single price. And believe me, updates and new features are a regular part of Publisher Rocket.

2. KeywordTool.io

KeywordTool.io is another excellent alternative to Book Bolt for those looking for a powerful keyword research tool.

The best part? Keyword research has a powerful free tier, making it an attractive option for those on a tight budget. You don’t even have to open an account!

While it may lack some of the analysis features that Publisher Rocket provides, it is still a great tool for generating a list of keywords to brainstorm.

KeywordTool.io provides a simple and intuitive interface for finding keywords that are relevant to your niche. Simply enter a seed keyword, and the software will generate a list of related keywords and phrases, including questions and long-tail keywords.

This makes it easy for you to find the best keywords to target, even if you're not familiar with Amazon's categories.

Pricing: KeywordTool.io has most of what you need in a free version. However, if you want additional functionality, it will cost you $69-79/month, which is enormous. Thankfully, you won’t need most of those features, and any features the free version lacks you can get with Publisher Rocket.

3. Amazon Suggestion Expander

Amazon Suggestion Expander is a free alternative to Book Bolt that offers a simple way to find keywords for your low-content book.

It works by expanding the keyword suggestions you see when entering a seed keyword into Amazon's search bar, making it a useful option if you can't afford a tool like Publisher Rocket.

While it may not have the advanced features of Publisher Rocket, Amazon Suggestion Expander is still a great tool for brainstorming ideas.

Simply enter your seed keyword, and the tool will expand the suggestions, providing you with a list of related keywords and phrases. This list can help you find the best keywords to target and give you inspiration for your book.

Pricing: Amazon Suggestion Expander is a 100% free Chrome plugin.

Design and Template Alternatives

A big part of Book Bolt’s appeal is its easy design features, but these can be limited in scope.

If you’re looking to blow the lid off your low content book design potential, here are some other options that are just as good, and often better, than Book Bolt.

1. Canva

Canva is a versatile design tool that offers an alternative to Book Bolt for those looking to create stunning low-content book interiors.

While it is primarily known for its social media, logo, cover design, and other graphic design capabilities, Canva also has a wealth of templates for book interiors that are easy to use and customize.

One of the biggest advantages of Canva is its simplicity. With a drag-and-drop interface and tons of templates to choose from, it's easy to create a professional-looking interior for your low-content book.

In terms of templates, Canva has a huge library of book interior templates to choose from, covering everything from journal and notebook templates to workbook and planner templates. These templates are fully customizable, allowing you to add your own text, images, and graphics to create a unique and personalized design for your book.

Pricing: Canva is free for most purposes, but if you need extra capabilities it costs $12.99/month or $199.99/year. But you probably won’t need that.

2. Tangent Templates

Tangent Templates is a great alternative for those looking for a solution to the limited design templates offered by Book Bolt. With its lifetime price, Tangent Templates offers a cost-effective option for those who want access to a wide range of book interior templates without having to pay a monthly or yearly subscription.

Tangent Templates offers a range of basic templates which can be customized with their interior builder to fit the specific needs of your low-content book. Whether you're looking for a journal, notebook, workbook, or planner template, Tangent Templates has you covered.

One of the best features is that Tangent Templates makes it easy to customize the templates it offers, which makes it easy to create a unique and personalized design for your book that sets it apart from the rest.

Pricing: Tangent Templates is available for a one-time fee of $59, which makes it one of the most affordable options on this list. We love lifetime subscriptions here at Kindlepreneur.

3. Book Bird

Book Bird is another design-focused alternative to Book Bolt for those who are looking for more options for their low-content book designs. With its extensive range of templates, Book Bird offers tons of options that can be bought individually, giving you more flexibility and control over your book designs.

One of the unique features of Book Bird is that its designs can be used with any other program, including popular design software such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Gimp, Powerpoint, Inkscape, and more. This means that you can use the templates in Book Bird with the software you're already familiar with, without having to learn a new program.

In addition to its design templates, Book Bird also offers an educational opportunity for those who want to get into low-content books. They have a course that covers niche research, interior design, and more, making it a great opportunity to learn more about the industry and improve your skills.

Pricing: Book Bird has a variety of products at various price points. What you pay will be dependant on your needs.

4. Creative Fabrica

Creative Fabrica is one of the best design alternatives to Book Bolt for those who are looking for a wide range of options for their low-content book designs. They have, literally, thousands of templates to choose from, so you'll be able to find exactly what you need for your book.

And they’re my personal favorite interior designer retailers.

In addition to offering a large selection of templates, Creative Fabrica is also a great place to sell your own templates if you have design skills. With a huge community of designers and buyers, you'll have the opportunity to reach a large audience and showcase your work.

Another advantage of Creative Fabrica is its huge variety of low-content book types. Whether you're looking for templates for journals, coloring books, planners, or any other type of low-content book, you'll be able to find what you need on the platform.

Finally, cost savings is another reason to consider Creative Fabrica. With the option to purchase templates in bundles, you'll be able to get great deals and save money on your book design needs.

Pricing: Creative Fabrica sells individual templates at various prices, usually ranging between $3-10, however there are often sales that give you significant discounts. You can also get a subscription of $29/month which gives you greater access.

5. Etsy

Etsy is another great marketplace for Amazon KDP interiors for low-content books, offering a wide range of diversity and individual design options. With its vast network of independent designers, you'll be able to find just about any template in any style you need.

The pricing of templates on Etsy can vary widely based on the quantity of templates included and the individual designer's prices. This means that you'll have a large selection of templates to choose from, with a wide range of prices to fit your budget.

Pricing: Etsy sells individual templates at various prices that can vary wildly based on the quantity of templates included.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to finding the best alternative to Book Bolt for your low-content book needs, there are plenty of options to choose from.

If you're looking for the best overall solution, we highly recommend Publisher Rocket as the best keyword and category research tool available. With its color-coded analysis, extensive data on Amazon categories, and AMS keyword research tools, it's the best option for anyone looking to improve their low-content book publishing efforts.

So take a closer look at Publisher Rocket, and don't hesitate to try it out.

And as you explore the above design options, be sure to find the best option for your needs and budget. I personally recommend Creative Fabrica. Together with Publisher Rocket, there’s no need for Book Bolt.

With these tools at your disposal, you’ll be able to take your Kindle Direct Publishing game to the next level.