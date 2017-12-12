In this lesson, you will learn the difference between the print on demand services, KDP Print and Createspace. Both are owned by Amazon, however, there are differences between the two that all authors should know about.

Through this episode , hope you’ll be able to know which one you should use, and if you have used the other previously, is it worth switching your books over.

For more in-depth information on the current comparison of the two POD’s, be sure to check out my full article on the two here.

Bio of the Author in the Case Study:

Gundi Gabrielle is an 8-time #1 Bestselling Author, Internet Entrepreneur, former Carnegie Hall conductor and Digital Nomad.

She is the Founder of SassyZenGirl.com, a platform that helps newbie entrepreneurs, authors and bloggers turn their passion into a thriving business, and loves teaching internet marketing in a fun, easy to understand way.

Her flagship series “The Sassy Way….when you have NO CLUE!” has helped thousands around the world start their first successful blog, produced multiple #1 Bestselling first-time authors and helped numerous new businesses start with a sassy internet marketing strategy.

A passionate traveller, Gundi is touring the world as a Digital Nomad while running several location independent online ventures. She has no plans of settling down anytime soon…

http://SassyZenGirl.com