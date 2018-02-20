Episode 17: Secret Niche Amazon Categories and Where to Find Them

Dali Burgado changing Amazon book categories

When you first publish your book, Amazon only offers about three fifths of the total categories. While you do have to choose from the ones offered, you also have to ask Amazon to add your book to other categories.

Upon publishing your book, go to the special page Amazon has created specifically for sending in category requests. Be sure to have the following information available:

  • You book title
  • Amazon ASIN number
  • The exact category string you want your book to show up for

Once you have this information, you send Amazon something along the lines of the following letter:

Hello,

I’d like my book, (TITLE), with ASIN number (ASIN NUMBER) to be added to the following categories: (PASTE THE FULL CATEGORY STRING HERE)

This is an incredibly important step. If the categories of your book are left up to Amazon, it will be automatically put into categories that are already so saturated. Using this technique, you have control over which niches you can get your book into, and you’ll have a better chance of becoming a best-seller in that category.

Our case study in this episode, Dali Burgado, didn’t take this step at first, but once she went a different route and called Amazon, she was able to get her book listed in very specific categories and it boosted her book to a Bestseller and she was able to get more book sales.

It’s also important to note that it’s not just the niche category, but the whole string. The more you niche down, the less competition you will be up against. And Dali is proof that by doing this, you can earn that Bestseller status.

Bio of the Author in the Case Study:

Dali Burgado niche amazon book categoriesDali Burgado is a Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) through The National Council for Certified Personal Trainers (NCCPT), a wife, and mother of four children who lives in Brooklyn, NY.

After the birth of her fourth son, she shed 40 pounds and began coaching others online to shed their weight, and is an Amazon Bestselling author of Defeat It!: A Woman’s Guide to Crushing Life’s Challenges And Finally Living The Fit Life.

Resources Referred to in this Episode:

