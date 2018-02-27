Episode 18: How to get Your Book Ranked for More Amazon Book Categories

The process for adding your book to other Categories is simple, and if you listened to the last episode, Episode 17, of the Book Marketing Show, you’ll already be familiar with the process and the form you’re going to use.

When you do your research to determine which Categories you book will do best in, try to niche down and avoid very broad categories. But also be sure your book absolutely falls into those niche categories.

You’ll need the following information when you send the request:

Book title

ASIN Number

Full Category String

It’s also important do only ask to be put into one Category at a time, and don’t forget to do this for other versions of the book. Here are the steps for getting Amazon to add your book to more Categories:

Find a category you want to rank for and copy the entire string.

Check to make sure it isn’t a secret Kindle category that needs a specific keyword by searching Kindle Direct Publishing Selecting Browse Categories page. (link below) If it is, copy the keyword and go into your KDP dashboard, and make one of your seven Kindle Keywords be that Keyword.

Go to the Help/Contact Page for Author Central and sign in.

Under “Select an issue” select “My Books.”

Under “Select Details” select “Update Information About a Book.”

In the fields that appear, select “Browse Categories.”

Then “I want to update my book’s browse categories.”

Next select “Email” and ensure your email information is correct.

Here is an example of a request:

Hello, I’d like my book, (TITLE) with ASIN number (ASIN NUMBER) to be added to the following category: (PASTE THE FULL CATEGORY STRING HERE).

Be sure to check out KDP Rocket and its new Category Search feature to find the best Category string to send to Amazon.

