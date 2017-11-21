Episode 7: Using Book Promotions Sites to Launch Your Book

In today’s episode, we learn about book promotion sites, how they actually work, and how authors can use them in order to get their books to a large number of readers. They can be a powerful tool for book launches, as well as a steady drip of sales over time.

However, not all promotion sites are created equal and some are a waste of time. Plus there are things authors should consider so that they get the most out of this tactic and reap the best benefits going forward.

Why Do Book Promotion Sites Sometimes Do this for Free

They have a generated list or followers and are looking for things to promote

They usually use Amazon Associate links and get a small commission on anything someone buys on Amazon within 24 hours of them clicking your book’s link

So, you give them a reason to email their readers and make money.

Requirements Of the Book Promotion Sites

Each one is different and some have specific requirements in order to use their service or free service. Here are some of the common ones to check out:

Price requirements of your book

Only accept certain genres or topics

Must submit book by a certain time

List of the best book Promotion Sites:

At Kindlepreneur, I did the hard part for you and went over hundreds of free and paid promotion sites for books. I’ve even included their requirements and anything else an author would need to know about them. You can find that list here:

https://kindlepreneur.com/list-sites-promote-free-amazon-books/

How to Best Use Promotion Sites to Time Your Launch

Here’s a little gem I put together to help explain the promotion sites and when to best use them:

Bio of the Author in the Case Study:

Tom Corson-Knowles is an entrepreneur, blogger and internationally bestselling author of more than 20 books. He started his first business at age 13, manufacturing SAD lamps out of his father’s garage. By the time he graduated from Indiana University Kelley School of Business at age 22, he was earning a full-time income from his first successful business which he started in his dorm room. He also runs TCKPublishing.com and devotes his extra time to teach authors about book marketing.