So you’ve written an awesome book jam-packed with valuable content, had it professionally edited, crafted the perfect book title and description, commissioned a beautiful, eye-catching cover design, and uploaded it to Amazon…

But the sales just aren’t coming in.

Getting traffic to your book can be hard with so much competition on Amazon these days.

Fortunately, Amazon can help. They recently released their native Cost Per Click (CPC) ads platform – KDP Ads. Now, it’s not perfect, and some of the authors I’ve spoken to haven’t found it massively profitable, but it can help you sell more books if you use it right.

It can be especially valuable in the first couple weeks of a book’s launch, when it’s critically important to get a lot of downloads in a short amount of time. It may even be worth taking a loss on the ads, because it can help you get promoted to more people on Amazon after the launch.

I believe, over time, and with some experience, it will grow to become more favorable for authors looking to market their books. As with anything, it’s best to get in there and try it out for yourself.

Here’s what you’ll learn in this article:

When, why, and how to use KDP ads to market your book.

A step-by-step tutorial on how to start your first Amazon KDP ads campaign.

Best practices for targeting and bidding based on my most successful campaigns.

PS: Before we get into this, understand that to use the KDP Select ads function, your book must be listed for KDP Select.

Step 1: Start your first KDP Select ads campaign in KDP dashboard.

Log into your account at kdp.amazon.com. From your bookshelf select the book you want to promote. Then click “Promote and advertise” under the KDP Select column.

Step 2: Click “Create an ad campaign.”

Step 3: Choose your campaign type.

There are two types of campaigns that you can create: Sponsored Products and Product Display Ads.

Product Display Ads place your product on the side of a specific product – like your competitors page ;). In this case, you’ll need to select products to place your ad on.

Sponsored Products show up in the amazon search results list – basically you are paying to get your book at the top of the list for a particular search – sort of like Google Adwords. For this type of product placement, you’ll be bidding based on keywords, and as you know, Dave loves his Amazon keywords rankings.

In step 6 we’ll run through the steps for selecting “Sponsored Products” but for now, we’ll move into the step for “Product Display Ads.”

Step 4: Selecting “Product Display Ads.”

Targeting your ads by interest means your ads reach customers based on their browsing history. So, select this and type “dog books,” then anyone who has searched for dog books in the past will see your ad, even if they are now looking at Star Wars collectibles.

Targeting your ads by product shows your ads in the detail pages of products you hand-picked yourself. These can be books, movies or other related products. Try a selection of books closely related to yours. Run a couple of different ad campaigns to see which yields the best results.

If you have a competitor, and you want to show up for on their book’s sales page, then targeting ads by product is your best bet.

Step 5: Selecting “Sponsored Products.”

Search relevant keywords to find what other books to target. You can either select competing books or other books your target readers are likely to be checking out.

It pays to do some research into your target audience’s habits and interests so you can make better predictions.

You can search for competing books to target by typing in keywords or the specific ASIN. Click “Add” once you find them.

For sponsored products, you appear in search results. So, if you’re trying to rank on Amazon for a search term like “Self-Publish a Book on Amazon,” you could choose this type of campaign to make your book rank higher. Type in the keywords you want to target.

Step 6: Add a lot of books to increase your impressions.

I suggest targeting a lot of books. This increases the amount of places your ad can be shown and also increases impressions. Remember, you only pay when someone clicks on your ad, not when they only view it. That said, if your ad has less than 0.1% CTR (click through rate), Amazon may deem it of low-relevance and discontinue it. So do your research on what to target.

Dave Chesson inject here – This is really powerful! If you are getting clicks, but no sales, then it tells you that your cover, book title and keyword target are good, but something on your book’s sales page just isn’t closing the deal. That means your book’s description or reviews could be sealing your fate. I LOVE THIS kind of knowledge.

Step 7: Un-select extend reach.

Extended reach is sort of like a marketing shotgun blast where they just find places to put it. This is terrible and a waste of your money.

In essence, Amazon will place your ad wherever there is free space (aka. places where no one wants to advertise). In truth, the extended reach is a waste and ends up costing you, the customer, more for traffic that ‘stumbles’ upon your book ad.

So, save yourself some money, and uncheck it.

Step 8: Enter your campaign name, high bid max, and budget.

Your cost-per-click-bid is the maximum amount you are willing to pay whenever a potential customer clicks on your ad. The bid guidance Amazon provides is based on the current book price and click-to-purchase rate. Popular targets have more competition and therefore, higher bid rates. Test targets which are appropriate for you.

The minimum amount for your campaign budget is $100. If you set it for say, $300, you won’t necessarily be charged this full amount, only if you have enough clicks adding up to $300. You’re charged 1 cent more than the next highest bid each time your ad is clicked.

Step 9: Enter your campaign duration and pace.

Choose how long your campaign will run and whether you want your budget used up as quickly as possible or spread evenly throughout the duration of your campaign. Your campaign will end either when the end date is reached or your budget dries up, whichever is first. Hover over the question marks to get more information.

Step 10: Enter headline, preview your ad, and submit.

For your headline, don’t necessarily just enter in the name of your book. Make sure it entices readers to click on your ad. A preview of your ad is automatically generated using your book’s information. Select your dimensions and check the details of your campaign summary.

Also, be prepared to test your headlines. If your first one doesn’t get clicks, then don’t fret…you might have a dud of a headline.

Double check all the details of your campaign summary, and once your are happy, send it to Amazon for review.

Step 11: Wait for ad approval.

Amazon will approve your ad within 72 hours.

You will receive an e-mail when the review is complete. Once it’s approved, you are ready to launch!

Final Step 12: Review your stats.

You likely won’t get your targeting spot-on the first time around, so monitor your status regularly throughout the duration of your campaign. Adjust your bidding and try different targeting strategies and even new headlines – it’s sort of like sales copy…because it is sales copy.

As your ad is part of a real-time auction, there’s no way of seeing how it is doing live, but you can check its status from your advertising campaign screen. I recommend you do this regularly.

Here’s a breakdown of the metrics:

Impressions – the number of times your ad has appeared on amazon.com

– the number of times your ad has appeared on amazon.com Clicks – the number of times viewers have clicked on your ad

– the number of times viewers have clicked on your ad Average CPC – the average price you pay each time your ad is clicked

– the average price you pay each time your ad is clicked Detail Page Views – the number of times someone who has clicked on your ad has also viewed your book page

Important Note From Dave Chesson

Hey guys, this is Dave Chesson injecting my two cents on the strategy. The biggest mistake that authors make with advertisements on things like Adwords, Facebook and KDP Ads is that they just try it out, and when they don’t see immediate success, it’s labeled “ineffective.”

But if you spend any real time on advertisement platforms, you’ll quickly learn that with a little time and testing, you’ll find that perfect balance to make any ad profitable.

Just keep this in mind as you start thinking about your ebook marketing strategy:

Also, another thing that piques my interest is this: because there is low competition for the advertisement, the cost per click is much lower, unlike many other ads platforms. I think in the future, I’ll experiment with this a bit and see what I can come up with.

Key Takeaways for KDP Select Ads Campaigns

KDP Select advertisements alone will not make your book a success. There are many factors that contribute to a successful book, but I see merit in the KDP Select ads system during a launch, and I believe, over time, its effectiveness as an ads system will be a good one.

During the first week of your book launch, it’s critical that you get a lot of downloads in a short amount of time. This signals to Amazon that your book is worth promoting to their broader audiences.

Use the KDP ads platform to get your book in front of your target audience, while they are searching for related terms/topics or browsing related books. Remember, you can edit, pause, or cancel campaigns at any time, so don’t be afraid of testing different methods. See what works and what doesn’t work, and adjust your campaign accordingly.

