How to Use Fiverr to Make Amazing eBook Covers

How should you use Fiverr for creating Ebook Covers

Being a fly on the wall in many self-publishing forums and Facebook groups, I see the same ole question surrounding Fiverr and eBook covers.

Let’s face it. If someone is willing to make a book cover for $5, then they probably aren’t going to spend much time on your project.

In many cases, the top-rated Fiverr eBook cover designers make their money by maximizing their output while minimizing the time spent on the cover so as to crank-em out.

So, how do you get an excellent cover that will stick out in the market using the uber cheap services of Fiverr?

It’s pretty simple actually – but a totally different way of looking at things.

In this article, you will learn:

  • A different way of finding good ebook cover designers on Fiverr
  • How to get more out of that gig
  • Important steps to keep in mind

So stay tuned, and find out exactly why this post was featured on problogger.net as the way to approach ebook cover designs on Fiverr.

Selecting the Right Fiverr eBook Cover Design Gig

Most Fiverr customers will select whichever gigs show up on the top… or worse, whichever Gig has the highest ratings.

Does it surprise you that I would say that? Well, here is why…

Those Fiverr producers that reach the top of the search results and have the highest ratings get the most traffic and thus the most sales.  Therefore, as long as they don’t get LOTS of bad reviews, they will make their money. There is no ‘climb’ to the top.

This level of complacency causes a paradigm shift in the producers mentality. Their business structure turns from:Climb to the top of Kindle Sales

How to I get more customers

To

How do I increase production to meet the high demands

Now, I’m not saying they don’t do a good job. But understand that if your pay depends solely on how many you crank out, it isn’t much of a stretch to say that you probably cut some corners and don’t REALLY take the time to figure out what else you can add to make it even better.

So what should you do?

My favorite gigs are those that are made by people who have just started. Why?

Because of two things:

  1. If their first couple of gig purchases gets poor ratings, then their sales are sunk. They NEED that 5 star rating more than someone who has 2,000 ratings.
  2. They just got their first order, which means that they don’t have another order waiting for them. They have all the time in the world to make sure your order is done right. There’s no competition for their time, which is nice.

Although hiring someone without a proven record can be risky.  However, I would remind you that Fiverr will return your money if they don’t deliver and in the worst case possible, you only lose $5-10 dollars…not awesome, but not a deal breaker.

So, working with someone who is hungry for the climb to the top, is much better just sitting at the top. hoping to maintain his or her status quo.

How to Get the Best eBook Cover out of Fiverr

Let’s face it. If you are taking orders for 5 dollars, you probably aren’t the next Monet or Van Gogh. Furthermore, they probably don’t have a lot of experience in book covers. There is a reason why people like Derek Murphy can charge over $300 per book cover and stay well paid.

Professional eBook cover designers just know how to connect the right imagery to the right market

So, how do you get more out of a $5 dollar artist?

You need to give them guidelines and examples.

The biggest mistake that any Fiverr user does is that they hire a bunch of gigs on Fiverr, and tell the artists to make a book cover on their subject. Basically, this person is handing over the keys to the designer to do whatever.

Now, if your designer is super professional, then that might be the right thing to do. Professionals who have been in the game longer and are worth their weight, will know what images or styles sell well with your target market. But this isn’t the case with Fiverr.

Instead, that Fiverr designer will probably just plug and play your information into a pre-designed template and shoot you back a copy in a mater of minutes.

So, to circumvent this, I recommend you give them examples and detailed notes.

Here is how I do it

When I am on Amazon, I will always look at other people’s covers. Even if I am not there for research purposes, I just look at the covers and when I find a good one, I ask myself:

  1. Why did this cover stick out?
  2. Can I read the words in the small Amazon Image size?
  3. Why do the colors work?
  4. What did this cover make me think before I read the title?

If the cover works, then I will right click and save that image in my folder titled “Amazon Covers.” In some cases, I will even right click the image and add notes to the images files.

Now, fast forward to when it comes time to contract a cover design. I then flip through my covers and see which one is close to the mood or feeling of my book.

Once I have a cover in mind and have already mapped out what words go where, I will then turn my attention to Fiverr and send the gig order explicitly telling the artist what to do.

It sounds like a  lot, but this right here ensures that when you go to purchase a gig, you’ll get the book cover you want at Fiverr prices.

Which Artist for Which Book Cover?

Now that you have a cover in mind, it is SUPER important that you find the right designer for the right job. Don’t try to fit a square peg into a round hole.

Looking at the design you selected and the portfolio they display, to match up with someone who looks like they have done that before. This way you aren’t trying to force them out of their comfort zone for a measly $5.

Now What?

If you followed the steps in this guide, you should now have a cover in mind, a mapped out selection of text, and a hungry designer who shares the same type of style as your selected eBook cover example.

This process doesn’t necessarily spell out success, but I would venture to say that you WILL have a better chance of getting a better product by choosing this step-process over the ole “pick the highest level of ratings and let them decide” method that sooo many authors do.

If you select this style of Fiverr contracting, comment below or contact me with images of your design and I will feature it on this website. Do you know what the means!!! Free publicity 😉

Cheers,
About Dave Chesson

When I am not fighting dragons or chasing the bogey man out of my kids closet, I like using my previous Online Optimization skills to help other authors with the 'technical' stuff and get the right authors to the top of Amazon and any other eBook service out there.

  • Don’t expect to get a quality Ebook cover for $5-$50. Even publishing companies employing in house staff and freelancers that they pay more often don’t produce a book cover that sells, not to say that it isn’t well designed, but you need more than just an “artist”, you need someone who understands marketing, advertising and typography.

    You’re not going to get that for $5-50. You also really need to be using someone with 5-10 years of experience and could take the book cover to a print version if needed.

    If you were going to have someone work on your Face would you go bargain shopping for a plastic surgeon, or get the best you could afford? Don’t bother with Fiverr for Design. Hire an experienced designer, and pay what they and you can negotiate is reasonable for what they can deliver for you.

    • Very good points and you are right. And, as I say in the article above, the ideal situation would be to be have such an experienced designer create your book cover like Derek Murphy or yourself (Amazing website and portfolio btw).

      People ready to create a cover for $5 are not going to be amazing designers, like yourself. I only hoped to help those who can’t afford your services find ways to get more out of their Fiverr gig.

  • Alrady

    Great article Dave and much of this I used too as guidelines. When it comes down to it – much depends on the book. If there is heavy heavy competition I’d use a very professional guaranteed to please service. You might get as much or more design from a hungry fiverr person (who is not trying to compete with top dogs of other sites.) So when it comes down to it.. taking a look at what authors are competing with will help make the decision. At least in my not so humble opinion. 😉

  • Liz Long

    Instead of downloading the covers, you could make Pinterest boards with them. Send the artist the link to the board (or boards), and they have all of the images handy with no uploading / downloading / emailing issues. You can make comments on each cover image about what, specifically, you like or don’t like, and you can add more images.

    • That’s a great idea Liz. I personally like to use Skitch so as to make on screen annotations with arrows and boxes showing the artist exactly what I want, like and dislike with each. I’ll keep Pinterest in mind, although I will admit, I am very weak on Pinterest knowledge….can’t work em all 😉

  • Hi Dave, thanks for a great site, rich with tips and affordable resources. I sent longer comments via your contact box along with links to my favorite fiverr covers.

    • Thanks Flora, you totally made my day! I would love to post Fiverr recommendations on this page, but sadly, they and their URL change all the time. SO I fear that what someone would recommend today, might not exist tomorrow.

      • You’re wise to stay away from posting Fiverr recommendations. It would be just too frustrating for your readers to get their hopes up and then discover a given provider had vanished. The advice you’ve shared gives us enough guidance to make good choices on Fiverr. Thanks.

  • Mistress Susan

    I’m so glad I found your site. I love it! Everyone’s experience is different. I personally wouldn’t advise using Fiveer to anyone. For years, I have been hearing that Fiveer has too many fake sellers. I have dealt with numerous sellers, and I agree. There are too many sellers on there who claim to live in the US, speak English, and be a woman.

    What you have is a lot of men from foreign countries with ESL. How do I know? Because I am an English teacher. The language that is being used and comprehended is not of English speakers. For example, many sellers use stock phrases. One “female” would constantly call me “bro.” That is not a term American women call each other. It’s a stock phrase.

    Also, many sellers cannot follow basic instructions since they don’t have a full command of the English language. For example, I have told many sellers to send me the “original” file. They have no clue what “original” means.

    Also, many claim they can fulfill a request without really understanding it. For example, a seller said a price was $5 and wanted me to send the specifications. I said the specs were in the request. Then, she said it was $70. Needless to say, I cancelled the order. Another couldn’t understand what “change the color” meant.

    Also, way too many US-based sellers work from Midnight to 6am. Yes, I know people work late, but I don’t buy it. They are working late because they are in an international time zone; they are not in the US.

    I have expressed my concerns to Fiveer, so we will see what happens. I have used Elance/Upwork without ever having a problem.

    • I completely agree with most of everything said above. I think the reason why Fiverr is still a viable method for most is that the price is MUCH more manageable. If you get a dud or two, then you’re only out $5-10. In fact, for a legit design, you are usually looking for $200-800 so you would have to go through a LOT of duds before you get to that price loss.

      But you are 100% correct on the tendencies of these so called “female American English speakers”….haha

      • Mistress Susan

        You are right about the price. At the end of the day, even though I did not like the services, I can honestly say that I was only out of $25 total, as opposed to $250.

  • Dave – I used to be one of those people who picked the top seller (in fact I have software that finds the best rated people for a keyword on Fiverr so I was using that). However I have noticed more eagerness from newer sellers. Unfortunately, I disagree with you on that idea. I tried it recently and got an enthusiastic response with 10 different designs that were all pretty “meh”. I think the best way to go is either DIY with some software to suitably alter the look and mood of a public domain image (pixlromatic for example) or to buy a premade one. I recently put together this list of premade covers which I hope you don’t mind me sharing here: http://www.indiebookpublicist.com/premade-book-covers/

    All the best,
    Dave

    • I won’t disagree with the DIY or the premade setups. But for some, that’s just not an option they’ll take. With Fiverr however, my true intent was to show people that you could get more “enthusiasm” from a newer motivated seller….but that doesn’t mean skill. To counter this, I always send them what I want. Basically its more of a tactic of “I know you’re willing to work for that $5 because your newly developed account depends on the review more, so here are instructions for you to follow…do this, this, and this and make it look like that.” Then that way you don’t have to do DIY or pay for the software. PS: love the name 😉

  • Your Bio looks awesome!

  • Scott

    Dave,

    How are you creating all the “animation” images that are on this site ? For instance the KDP rocket pictures are amazing, basically everything that is on the right of your blog post.

    Do you have a tool to do them? Are you just really good at it ? Are you paying someone?

    Thanks
    Scott

    • Thanks Scott…actually, I’m really good at it. Well…that’s more of an overstatement. I found a way for me to create these sort of things – most images were purchased on sites like Shutter Stock, but then I do a lot of Photoshop to make them better (hopefully). I should do an article about my process sometime.

      • Scott

        Sorry, not to pry, but you purchased things like your little astronaut and rocket ship on shutterstock ?

        I’m asking because I think that a lot of the covers I have seen on Steve Scott’s books are really good. However I know that he is purchasing the complete cover at $200-$500 a pop. I haven’t seen your book covers, but the KDP rocket pictures and the ones on the right of this blog post are just as good. If you are doing them yourself, and could give some more tips in that direction it would be a huge help.

        Since I’m not ready to commit $300 on a cover, i’ve been doing them myself with purchased images that relate. Mostly they turn out OK, but not spectacular.

        Thanks !

        • I think for my rocket ship, I found something similar, bought the rights, and then made some major changes. The Astronaut? No. I knew I wanted a flat image for that guy, found a real astronaut picture, found the right artist with the style I wanted on Fiverr and contracted him to make it…well actually I contracted 5+ and choose the one that delivered the astronaut I liked the best.

  • Liz Long

    I spend time looking at examples to find an artist who has made covers in my genre. No matter how great they are, if someone focuses on period romances or business how-to books, my zombie books will probably be a stretch for them. I also sometimes do more than one gig. I have one artist create the artwork, if they have an unusual style that I like, and another can take that image and turn it into a book cover. The Cubmastering book (below) is an example of that.
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/ef528fe4e0294764d91180bb743b89715ee0b0e170fbf763bff2e4e20da6bbda.jpg
    The pink Constitution cover is one I had done but ultimately didn’t like the pink background. The original image was of a sunset, and the artist mangled it. BUT, I did like the text layout and fading she used, so I kept those and changed the image and colors. I am pleased with the final product.
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/4ec262b33018302b382aa0bbb6456f0f46cf6c1b58d2ff88a779cefe038d642a.jpg https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/d0f5c2242df53bb3682261c152f97f22ba3bc4c47f6ae22b7a09161241c34476.jpg

