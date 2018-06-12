Episode 33: Best ways to get Nonfiction readers turned into Subscribers

No Comments |
e33 turn readers into subscribers

Share
Tweet

                                          

While your book is providing your readers with value, going above and beyond for them by offering what’s known as a “content upgrade” can turn them from readers to loyal fans. A content upgrade can be something like a companion PDF, eBook, video, or even course readers can get by signing up for your email list.

By offering this content upgrade, your readers can get even more out of your book by signing up for your email list, but you can also use that email list to send notifications of future books or announcements.

However, the latter shouldn’t be the draw to get readers to sign up — no one wants to get emails that read like commercials. That’s where the content upgrade comes in.

Steve Scott comes on this episode to talk about different options for content upgrades and how they can be used to provide your readers with something complementary to the book, such as a video course or checklist.

It’s almost like taking the concept of a content upgrade that works really well with blogging or if you’re reading a particular piece of content, having a free bonus piece of content that directly relates to what you’re reading is by far a much superior opt-in offer

Steve has used this technique to offer his readers a companion video series to his book to explore the topics of his books further. He also mentions Pat Flynn, who took the content upgrade even further by offering a free video course with his book “Will it Fly?” and then used that course to promote a paid course.

But you don’t just have to go with the video content upgrade, you can do a printable checklist, PDF, or additional eBook. This may sound like it would only be good for non-fiction books, but in the next episode, we’ll talk about how you can add readers to email subscribers for fiction books.

Bio of the Author in the Case Study:

image - Steve Scott Steve Scott — also known by his pen name, S.J. Scott — is an author of more than 60 books for internet entrepreneurs, nonfiction eBook authors, bloggers, and affiliate marketers.

Steve also likes to travel, run marathons, and read.

Resources Referred to in this Episode:

dave2

Hey Guys, I’m Dave and when I am not sipping tea with princesses or chasing the Boogey man out of closets, I’m a Kindlepreneur and digital marketing nut – it’s my career, hobby, and passion.

GET MY FREE KINDLE RANKING EBOOK

Please enter your name.
Please enter a valid email address.
Get It Now!
Something went wrong. Please check your entries and try again.

FREE TOOLS & COURSES

FAN FAVORITE POSTS

List of promotion websites for free ebook advertising
+127 of the Top Free and Paid Book Promotion Sites
How To Choose the Right Kindle Keywords
How to Get Free Book Reviews with No Blog, No List, and No Begging
Self Publishing Courses: Which one is best for you?
Best Book Writing Software
Book Cover Design Mastery
Secret Method to Choosing Amazon Book Categories in KDP

BEST MARKETING TOOL FOR AUTHORS

Get my best book marketing tips free

Sign up for exclusive strategies not found on the blog
18279913_1441272925928899_1376840604_n
Please enter a valid email address.
Sign Up
Something went wrong. Please check your entries and try again.

SITE

SOCIAL