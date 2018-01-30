Episode 14. Listing Previous Books for More Sales with Steve Scott

No Comments |
sj scott listing previous books

Share
+1
Share
Shares 0

Listing your previous books in other books is a great way to turn someone reading one of your books into someone who downloads and reads more of your books. There are a few places in your book to put this list.

  • In the front
  • Throughout the book
  • The end of the book

Keep in mind when you’re listing your books in the front matter that Kindle will open up to the first written page, skipping that section of the book. You can also format your book to include links to previous books throughout the book, making it easy for a reader to click and download those books right where they are.

Putting your previous books at the end of your book is a way to keep that reader engaged in what else you’ve written. They’ve already made it to the very end of the book, it’s only natural to assume they like what you’ve written and are more likely to purchase additional books by you. This is especially important if the book you’ve written is part of a series.

“Putting your previous books at the end of your book is a way to keep that reader engaged in what else you’ve written. ... This is especially important if the book you’ve written is part of a series.”Click To Tweet

Steve also put this information on the back of his books, as well, to show his readers all the other books he has to offer. Using these links within, at the end, and on the back of his books, this increased the chances of people who go to his Amazon page to see Steve’s other books in the Also Bought section, instead of another author’s.

Steve also mentions that if he has another book that is related to the topic, he would include a bonus chapter of that book at the end of the book with a link to the Amazon page. He has also gone back to previous books that were popular and updated them to include links to books he wrote later that related to the topic.

Another way to link to your books is create a link on your name in the book that directs people to you Amazon Author Page, which we’ll talk about in a future episode. Using URLs that redirect to your Amazon Author Page or certain books is another way you can easily drive people to your books, especially if the URL is easy to remember.

sj scott listing previous booksBio of the Author in the Case Study:

Steve Scott — also known by his pen name, S.J. Scott — is an author of more than 60 books for internet entrepreneurs, nonfiction eBook authors, bloggers, and affiliate marketers. He also likes to travel, run marathons, and read.

Resources Referred to in this Episode:

dave2

Hey Guys, I’m Dave and when I am not sipping tea with princesses or chasing the Boogey man out of closets, I’m a Kindlepreneur and digital marketing nut – it’s my career, hobby, and passion.

GET MY FREE KINDLE RANKING EBOOK

Please enter your name.
Please enter a valid email address.
Get It Now!
Something went wrong. Please check your entries and try again.

FREE TOOLS & COURSES

FAN FAVORITE POSTS

List of promotion websites for free ebook advertising
+127 of the Top Free and Paid Book Promotion Sites
How To Choose the Right Kindle Keywords
Self Publishing Courses: Which one is best for you?
How to Get Free Book Reviews with No Blog, No List, and No Begging
Best Book Writing Software
Book Cover Design Mastery
How to choose the best Kindle Category so as to make more sales
How to Choose the Best Kindle eBook Categories

GET CONNECTED

     

BEST MARKETING TOOL FOR AUTHORS

Get my best book marketing tips free

Sign up for exclusive strategies not found on the blog
18279913_1441272925928899_1376840604_n
Please enter a valid email address.
Sign Up
Something went wrong. Please check your entries and try again.

SITE

SOCIAL

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
+1
Share