Episode 64: Book Launch to Consistent Sales (a Case Study)

You’ve heard me talk before about being wary of traditional marketing advice. Events like book fairs and signings may sound great, but for a self-published author without much of an audience to begin with, they may be a waste of time and resources.

But our guest on today’s episode decided to throw a big launch party with the help of her friends and community. When the clock struck midnight on the day the book was available, so many people tried to order it, the servers actually shut down. But in the days that followed, she was able to sell hundreds of copies of her book and become an Amazon bestseller quickly.

Amy Lyle is an author, comedienne, actor and screenwriter. When she first wanted to become a screenwriter, she was told that she needed to find a way to put herself on the map. When she wrote her book and began promoting it, including a giant launch party, she found more opportunities soon followed.

From launch to speaking to promotions and more

She found that her launch party was just the starting point. From that party, she was booked to appear on podcasts, speaking events, and television. These events kept her and her book in the public eye, which helped with consistency of sales.

She even used the tips from the Kindlepreneur AMS Advertisement Course to help her with AMS ads. She tried different keywords, taking note of which ones worked best for her. Soon, Amazon wanted to feature her book, but asked her to change the format of a page.

This unfortunately led to a misprint she didn’t know about until a review was written letting her know. She was also able to get her book on BookBub. Being on Bookbub and being featured on Amazon helped rejuvenate her book and opened it up to a brand new audience. When she published her second book, it brought more readers to her first book yet again!

It refreshed my reviews on Amazon and it also got a lot of reviews popping up that people recommend the book that read it from Bookbub, which was really exciting and it prompted me to advertise on Bookbub.

She set in motion of chain of events with her launch party and appearances that she didn’t expect. And, to cap everything off, she landed a movie deal!

Bio of the Author in the Case Study:

Amy Lyle is an author, comedienne/actor and screenwriter who grew up in Marietta, Ohio..

Obsessed with comedians and comedic writers such as Jenny Lawson, Tina Fey, Carrie Fisher, Kristin Wiig, and Amy Poehler she developed a writing style that is self-deprecating, hilarious and slightly neurotic.

Amy and her (second) husband, Peter, are having many issues raising their four teenagers and large dog together in the suburbs just north of Atlanta.

Resources Referred to in this Episode: