Episode 51: The Cold Hard Truth About Book Marketing Services

If you’re worried about marketing your book and are looking into getting a book marketing service, I advise you to proceed with caution. There are some that will work fine with your book, however many will take any book and put it through a conveyor-belt like process for marketing your book.

This is something to be wary about because depending on the book, the audience you already have, and your genre, this one-size-all approach may not work. I should mention that Kindlepreneur does not offer book marketing services. I do consulting for publishing companies and work with New York Times best-selling authors and take on projects from time to time, but to explain why I don’t offer this, we first have to look at two types of services:

There are the book marketing services that go for the best results possible

There is also the book marketing services that is designed to make those running the service the most money possible

Make sure that you’re selecting the right [book marketing service] and that you’re not going to start paying money for something that’s truly not going to deliver.

Those marketing services that are going to get the best result possible have to read through every book submission and not accept just any book. They would have to verify if the book is good, first of all, since it’s very hard to sell terrible writing. They would also need to verify that there was a type of angle to take for marketing the book to propel the author beyond others in the genre and that the author was writing for a particular market, as well.

This sounds similar to a publisher, right? On top of that, everything would have to be tailored for the author, genre, and market for the book, including hiring designers, A/B testing, advertising on different platforms, and hopefully finding that it was financially beneficial for all involved.

The other type of book marketing service is the kind that is optimized for a high return on investment. This would mean not turning down any books unless there are giant red flags, but then every book is treated the same, and those working in the book marketing service would do the same job for each book. The process is more automated and those hired to do the marketing would also be on the cheap side.

Red Flags and Things to Look For in a Book Marketing Service

If you still plan on using a book marketing service, there are some red flags to look for:

The book marketing service should work with you, as the author, and know the quality of the book and market it’s set for

Be careful if they make absolute guarantees. Look at those guarantees carefully, such as promising to make you a best-seller, since we’ve discussed how listing you books in smaller subcategories can help you achieve this status on your own

If you get the feeling they’ll treat your book like every other book or they seem to accept every book, run away

Some things you should be looking for in a book marketing service are:

They should be screening books and choose which ones they represent

You should be able to ask questions about their process and get specific names of all those involved in the process

Ask about the price you’re paying and if it’s specific to your book and/or genre. If you’ve talked to them and they’ve looked at your book and given you the same price they give every book, this may be a red flag

