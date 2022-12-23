Low Content Book Templates: Top 8 Places to Get Them

Low content book templates are a great option for those looking to get their books to market quickly and without breaking the bank. They can be used by individuals looking to self-publish their own work, or by publishing companies looking to create a line of low content books.

The templates are also versatile, allowing for the creation of a wide range of book types and styles.

Using a low content book template can save you a significant amount of time and effort compared to creating a book from scratch.

They come with pre-designed pages and layouts, eliminating the need for you to spend hours formatting your book. The templates are also easy to use, even for those with little to no design experience.

Why Do You Need Templates?

Having a high-quality interior is crucial for the success of your low content book. If a potential buyer is interested in your book based on its size and cover, but then they look inside and are disappointed, you will likely lose the sale. To avoid this, it's important to use high-quality templates for your book's interior.

Additionally, with so much competition among low content books, you’re basically forced right now to make the interior (and exterior for that matter) extremely high quality.

Choosing the Right Templates

When choosing a template, make sure that you have the rights to use it. Some sellers on marketplaces may not have the rights to the templates they are selling, which could lead to legal problems for you. To avoid this, stick to reputable template sellers or individual creators.

In general, it's best to avoid using free templates. While there's nothing inherently wrong with them, if they are widely used, they will not provide any differentiation between your book and others on the market. To stand out and increase the chances of success, consider using a unique, high-quality template.

Types of Low Content Book Templates

There are a variety of low content book types, and each one comes with its own set of potential templates:

No Content Books: No content books, also known as blank books or white books, are books that do not have any written or printed content. They include but are not limited to: Ruled paper Grid paper Sketch paper Numbered paper Blank journal paper Task list paper Dot grid paper

No content books, also known as blank books or white books, are books that do not have any written or printed content. They include but are not limited to: Coloring Books: A coloring book contains a collection of black and white line drawings that can be colored in by the reader. It is harder to create good templates of a coloring page, but it is possible.

A coloring book contains a collection of black and white line drawings that can be colored in by the reader. It is harder to create good templates of a coloring page, but it is possible. Logbooks : Logbooks are books used to record and track information, such as the details of a journey, measurements and observations, or the progress of a project. They include but are not limited to: Food logs Exercise logs Meditation logs Sports performance logs Finance logs

: Logbooks are books used to record and track information, such as the details of a journey, measurements and observations, or the progress of a project. They include but are not limited to: Journals: Journals are books where people can record their thoughts on various subjects. They include but are not limited to: Regular daily journals (usually no content) Prompt notebooks Gratitude Journals Food Journals Five year journals

Journals are books where people can record their thoughts on various subjects. They include but are not limited to: Planners: Planners are books designed to schedule your day, whether it be daily, weekly, or monthly.

Planners are books designed to schedule your day, whether it be daily, weekly, or monthly. Activity/Puzzle Books: Activity and puzzle books are filled with specific activities that people can use.

Activity and puzzle books are filled with specific activities that people can use. Guest Books: Guest Books are similar to lined notebooks and can be used at events for people to input their names as they arrive.

Where to Find Low Content Book Templates

1. Creative Fabrica (Best Overall)

Creative Fabrica is a leading resource for those looking to purchase low content book interiors. In addition to offering a wide selection of graphics and fonts, the company also has a dedicated section for KDP Interiors.

As of the time this blog post was written, there were 156,336 available KDP interiors for low content publishing, which is just a wild number!

And that’s the main reason why I place it #1 on this list.

Creative Fabrica operates on a subscription basis, with members gaining access to all of the company's graphics, fonts, and KDP interiors.

This all-access subscription allows artists to easily find and purchase the resources they need to sell their art online. Creative Fabrica is a valuable resource for anyone looking to create and sell low content books.

2. Etsy (Best Independent Marketplace)

If you're looking for templates and interiors for your next Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) book, you may be surprised to find that Etsy has a wide selection available.

Etsy is a popular online marketplace that allows independent designers to sell their creations, including templates and interiors for KDP books. These designers specialize in a variety of topics, so you're likely to find something that fits your needs.

Whether you're looking for a simple, elegant template for a romance novel or a more complex design for a non-fiction book, you can find it on Etsy.

And because these templates and interiors are created by independent designers, you'll have access to unique and original designs that you won't find anywhere else.

3. Bookbird (Best Quality)

Bookbird offers a range of high-quality low content book templates.

These templates have been designed by the Bookbird team, and they offer access to the files in multiple formats like PDF and Google Slides. This means you can use the templates without having to pay for additional software.

Additionally, the Bookbird team has secured the rights to give you a license for their templates, so you can use them with confidence. While there are other options out there, Bookbird's templates are a great choice for those looking for high-quality designs and flexibility.

The designs really are professional. I highly recommend them, having used a few personally.

4. Fiverr (Best for Affordable Designers)

Fiverr is a popular platform for finding services at affordable prices.

While the site is known for offering services, there are also many sellers who offer products, including low content book templates. It's important to note that not all of these sellers may have the right to sell or resell these graphics, so it's crucial to do your due diligence and make sure you're purchasing from a legitimate seller.

To protect yourself, it's recommended to send a message to the seller before making a purchase to verify their rights to sell the product.

In addition to finding pre-made templates on Fiverr, you can also find affordable designers who can create custom templates for you.

This allows you to get exactly the design you're looking for, without having to settle for pre-made templates that may not meet your needs.

5. Rob Cubbon Interiors (Best for Planners)

Rob Cubbon offers a range of low content book templates, including some of the best planner templates available.

His templates are impeccably designed, with attention to detail that ensures they look professional and polished.

The templates are also highly versatile, allowing me to easily customize them by adding my own notes, quotes, and other content. This has made it easy for me to create unique, personalized planners that stand out from the competition.

However, to fully customize the templates, users will need to use Adobe InDesign.

Overall, Rob Cubbon's templates are a great option for anyone looking to create professional-looking low content books, especially planners.

6. Puzzle Wiz (Best for Puzzles)

Puzzle Wiz is a low content book templates generator that allows users to easily create a wide range of puzzle books, including mazes and crosswords.

While generic puzzle books may not be highly ranked or sell well on their own, the ability to create themed activity books or game books can open up new opportunities.

For example, you could create a Sudoku book for animal lovers by adding graphics to the Sudoku pages.

Puzzle Wiz is not well known by many low content book creators, so there is a lot of potential for those who are able to take advantage of this tool.

7. Tangent Templates (Best Pricing Model)

Tangent Templates is a fantastic resource for low content book creators, offering a wide range of high-quality interiors as well as useful tools to make the self-publishing process easier.

One of the standout features of Tangent Templates is their pricing model, which allows users to pay a one-time fee for lifetime access, including all future updates.

This means that once you've paid for access to the resources, you'll be able to use them for as long as you need without having to worry about ongoing costs.

Overall, Tangent Templates is a valuable resource for anyone looking to create and publish low content books on Amazon KDP.

8. Canva (Best Free Option)

Canva is a free design platform that offers a wide range of templates and resources, including Education templates with worksheets, lesson planners, and coloring pages that can be used as interior pages for low content books.

These templates are particularly useful for individuals interested in creating books in the education, children's, and homeschooling niches.

Canva offers an affordable and user-friendly alternative to more expensive design software such as Adobe Photoshop and InDesign, making it an excellent option for creating KDP interiors.

Note: Amazon KDP has strict rules regarding copyright and trademark infringement, so you cannot use images and elements from the Canva Pro subscription in your books.

Final Thoughts

Low content book templates can be a valuable asset for those looking to create their own journals, planners, and notebooks.

With that in mind, Creative Fabrica is my top recommendation for the best place to find high-quality, affordable low content book templates.

With a wide range of options available, Creative Fabrica is the perfect place to start for those looking to create their own custom low content books.

And if you can’t find something there that works for you, my best recommendation would be to try individual sellers on Etsy or Fiverr.