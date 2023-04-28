How to See Your Amazon Followers Number: 2 Methods

In 2023, Amazon made a big change that allowed authors to see their Amazon Followers Number.

This is big news for authors.

Seeing the number of Amazon followers you have is a great way to understand the reach that you have whenever you release a new book. Because anytime you release a new book, Amazon does a little marketing for you, and sends out that release to your followers.

So in addition to your email list, which is still the single best marketing asset for your book, you now have another list that will be notified whenever you release something new.

But how do you see this Amazon follower number?

How to see your Amazon followers on Amazon A chrome plug-in that will make it easier Brief tips on how to increase your follower count In this article, you will learn:

Who Are Your Amazon Followers?

Your Amazon followers include anyone that has clicked the “follow” button on your Amazon page. Assuming you have an Amazon author account, anybody will be able to find you and follow you on Amazon.

What this does, is it allows all of those followers to be notified of your book releases as you release them.

Now that we have this data, it can be a useful tool to track. As you use marketing methods that increase your follower count, you can learn more about what works to increase that count and what doesn't.

And the more followers you accrue, the more sales you will make with each new release.

So let's talk about where you can see those Amazon followers.

Method #1: Your Amazon Author Central Account

The first, and most obvious, place to look for your Amazon Followers Number is on your Amazon Central page.

Here are the steps you take to find it:

Make sure you have an Amazon Central account Log into your Amazon Central account Click on the “Reports + Marketing” tab Scroll down and under “Reports” you will find a box with your follower number

Keep in mind that if you are just starting your Amazon Central account, you will likely have no followers yet.

Method #2: ReaderScout

The problem with the above method is that you have to log into your Amazon Central account every time you want to see your number, which can get old.

Thankfully, there is another way to see your Amazon follower number, one that is much more convenient, and that you can see with one click.

I'm talking about ReaderScout.

ReaderScout allows you to see, not just your Amazon follower number, but also any new reviews or price changes that it has detected.

ReaderScout is a chrome plug-in that you can easily install in your browser. Then, with a little set up, you can view your Amazon Followers Number at any time with a single click on the plug-in.

Here are the steps to see your Amazon Followers Number in ReaderScout:

Step 1: First, download the ReaderScout Chrome Plugin here. And make sure the ReaderScout Icon is showing in the top of your Chrome browser.

Step 2: Go to your Amazon Author Central Page.

Step 3: Click on the ReaderScout Icon in the top of your browser, then click the button that says “Sync Your Amazon Account”. This will allow ReaderScout to automatically know what books you’ve written, as well as find your Amazon Followers Count.

Step 4: Find Your Amazon Follower Count at the top of the window after ReaderScout has synced.

And that's it! Once this initial setup is complete, you will be able to see your follower count at any time, without having to constantly revert back to your author Central account and log in.

How to Increase Your Amazon Followers

We’ve done a whole article on this that you can view here. But here is the gist of it:

Share your Amazon followers link with your email list

Use social media to promote

Place a link to your Author Follow button prominently on your website.

Generate more book sales to get more people to follow (use book promotions, ads, and other marketing tactics).

Final Thoughts

So whether you use Amazon Central or ReaderScout to find your follower count, I hope this has been a helpful guide to get you started.

Don’t forget to check out our guide to grow your followers on Amazon, and of course, don’t forget to download ReaderScout!