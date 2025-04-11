ElevenReader Publishing: Here’s What Authors & Creators Should Know

Audiobooks have quietly become essential.

They’re no longer just a bonus format. They’re a go-to method that many readers use to consume the books they love.

But for many authors, getting into audio still feels out of reach…

Narrators can be expensive. Production takes time. And if your book isn’t guaranteed to sell, the upfront investment can be hard to justify.

That’s where ElevenLabs hopes to step in — not with a whisper, but with an audiobook-generating megaphone.

Their just-launched platform, ElevenReader Publishing, offers authors a simple way to turn their text into narrated audiobooks — and then publish them directly on ElevenReader, their own audiobook listening app.

In other words: narration and distribution, all in one place.

📊 Did You Know? In 2023, audiobook sales in the U.S. reached $2 billion, marking a 9% increase from the previous year. And globally? It’s projected to top $35 billion by 2030.

The question is: Should you use ElevenReader Publishing to join that wave?

Let’s take a closer look at what it offers, how it works, and whether it’s a good fit for your publishing goals.

What Is ElevenReader Publishing?

ElevenReader Publishing is the new author-facing arm of ElevenLabs’ growing audiobook ecosystem.

With this platform, you can:

Generate AI-narrated audiobooks from your book's text

Publish those audiobooks to ElevenReader , a listening app available on iOS and Android

, a listening app available on iOS and Android Optionally, you can distribute your audiobook to Spotify through a built-in Findaway Voices partnership

The goal is a lofty one…

To streamline audiobook creation and get your stories into readers’ ears faster — without needing a big production budget or a professional narrator.

It’s designed to be simple, fast, and global by default…

Like a multilingual narrator who doesn’t sleep, stall, or second-guess your precious words.

How It Works

The process is broken into a few simple steps:

Upload your manuscript: You can paste your book’s text directly into the platform. Choose your voice: Select from high-quality AI voices (more than 30 languages supported). Generate your audiobook: The ElevenLabs engine will narrate your book automatically. Publish to ElevenReader: Your audiobook goes live on ElevenReader, where listeners can purchase it individually or listen via subscription. Distribute to Spotify: Thanks to their Findaway partnership, your book can also appear on Spotify and other Findaway-connected retailers. (This part's optional, of course.)

You’ll manage your titles and earnings from a single author dashboard.

No spreadsheets, no chasing file formats across five tabs.

The unpublished bedtime story I tell my kids (inside ElevenReader)

How to Sign Up for ElevenReader Publishing

Getting started is straightforward — and it only takes a few minutes.

Here’s how to set up your account:

Visit ElevenReader Publishing Click the “Start Publishing” button (you’ll be redirected to sign in with your ElevenLabs account) If you don’t have an ElevenLabs account yet, create one — you’ll need a paid plan with enough credits to generate your audiobook Once logged in, you’ll be taken to your new Author Dashboard From there, you can upload your manuscript, choose a voice, and start generating audio chapters

There’s no fee to publish on ElevenReader, but you'll need credits to generate audio using ElevenLabs' voice engine.

Pricing and Revenue Split

Publishing on ElevenReader is currently free.

You don’t need to pay to upload your audiobook or be listed on the ElevenReader app. Instead, ElevenLabs uses a revenue share model:

Authors keep 80% of net revenue from ElevenReader sales.

from ElevenReader sales. Spotify and Findaway distribution follows the revenue splits defined by those platforms, minus ElevenLabs’ 10% processing fee.

It’s also worth noting that your audiobook generation itself does consume ElevenLabs credits, which are part of their paid plans. So while publishing is free, creating your audiobook using ElevenLabs narration will require a plan with enough credit to cover the audio length.

💡 What This Means for You You don’t have to spend thousands to get your book into audio. With ElevenLabs credits and an 80/20 revenue split, you can create and monetize audiobooks with a much lower upfront risk.

Key Features and Benefits

Here’s what stood out to me as I tested the platform — and why it might just be worth a second look if audiobooks are on your radar:

1. Built-In Audiobook Creation

Most audiobook platforms expect you to upload finished audio. ElevenReader lets you generate it in-house using ElevenLabs’ AI voices — saving time, money, and effort.

2. Multilingual Reach

You can create and publish audiobooks in 32+ languages. This opens the door to global audiences without needing separate voice talent for each market.

3. Spotify Distribution Included

Through Findaway, you can list your audiobook on Spotify — now a major player in the audiobook space. That’s built into the workflow.

4. Direct-to-Listener Sales

Listeners can buy your audiobook directly on ElevenReader, or stream it as part of their subscription. Either way, you get paid.

5. Author Dashboard

You’ll have a centralized dashboard to upload books, set pricing, and track revenue in real time.

Who It’s Best For

This won’t be the right fit for every author — but it could be a huge opportunity for:

Authors without an audiobook yet – If narration costs have held you back, this removes the biggest barrier.

– If narration costs have held you back, this removes the biggest barrier. Authors who want to test international markets – The multilingual capabilities make this an easy way to expand your reach.

– The multilingual capabilities make this an easy way to expand your reach. Fiction writers – Especially those with multiple series or fast-releasing titles who want to offer audiobooks without delays.

👤 Use Case Example: The Fast-Releasing Fiction Author If you're writing and releasing books quickly, traditional audiobook production can slow you down. ElevenReader gives you a way to keep pace — and get audio to your fans faster.

That said, even nonfiction authors may find it useful — especially if you're sitting on a book that teaches something valuable and just needs a voice to go with it. (Think: podcast meets book, minus the podcast.)

Some Power Use Cases for Authors

If you're thinking, “Cool platform — but how do I actually use it in a way that helps my author business?” — this section is for you.

Beyond the obvious “turn my novel into an audiobook,” here are a few smart, low-barrier ways to use ElevenReader Publishing in ways most authors aren’t thinking about (yet):

🎧 1. Launch audio-first short fiction

Not every story needs to be 80,000 words and live on Kindle.

If you’ve got a side story, spinoff novella, or a standalone tale that never quite fit into your main catalog, consider releasing it as an audio-first title.

You can produce it quickly, gauge interest, and maybe even test a new series idea — all without committing to full production or a long writing cycle.

Bonus: Short audio is perfect for subscription-based listeners who want a quick hit.

🌍 2. Test new language markets — without translation

This one’s sneaky-powerful.

ElevenLabs supports narration in over 30 languages. That means you could take your existing book, generate an audiobook in, say, Spanish or German, and publish it without hiring a translator or native-speaking narrator.

Start small — maybe just a few chapters — and see if there’s an audience for your work in that language.

If there is, you’ve just opened a door without spending thousands.

🧩 3. Repurpose your existing content into audio

Not everything on ElevenReader needs to be a polished book.

If you’ve written a blog series, run a popular email sequence, or even taught a short course, you could repackage that content into an audiobook-style format. Add a light intro, structure it into “chapters,” and boom — you’ve got a new product for subscribers or superfans.

It’s also a great way to breathe new life into high-performing content that’s just sitting in your archives.

🧠 4. Experiment without the usual risk

This might be the real magic here.

With traditional audiobooks, you have to get it right the first time — because changing the narration later is expensive and time-consuming.

But with ElevenReader, you can tweak, test, and revise your narration or structure as you go.

It’s a sandbox for audio — and if you’re a curious, growth-minded author, that’s a pretty rare opportunity.

What We’d Love to See in the Future

While ElevenReader Publishing is off to a strong start, there are a few areas where we hope to see further development:

1. Limited control over listener experience

At the moment, authors can’t customize the ElevenReader listening interface. There's no way to add bonus content, author notes, or chapter visuals — elements that could enhance immersion or help with branding. A few more creative options here could set ElevenReader apart in a crowded market.

2. Limited reader insights

There’s currently no public data on listener demographics, discovery stats, or how the subscription model works in detail. For authors, more transparency would be helpful.

3. Discovery still feels closed

Unlike Audible or Spotify, ElevenReader doesn’t yet have wide brand recognition. It’s not clear how much organic traffic is coming to the app, or what kind of visibility authors can expect.

🛠 Watch This Space ElevenReader is still building its brand and user base. Over time, we expect discovery features — like curated collections, keyword search, or reader ratings — to improve.

Final Thoughts

ElevenReader Publishing is an exciting new option for indie authors — especially those looking to break into audio without breaking the bank.

It combines powerful narration tech with an end-to-end publishing platform. And thanks to its Findaway integration, your books aren’t limited to one app — you can reach Spotify listeners too.

It won’t replace full-cast narration or high-end production, but for budget-conscious authors, serial storytellers, or global content creators, it’s a promising new lane.

Worth exploring? Absolutely.

Just keep an eye on how it grows…

…and how well it listens to authors.

Because that’ll tell you everything.