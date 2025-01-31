Spotify for Authors 101: Everything Writers Need to Know

In 2021, Spotify officially sets its sights on challenging Amazon’s Audible in the audiobook market.

And who could blame it?

Projected to reach $9.84 billion in worldwide market revenue this year and a whopping $13.03 billion by 2029, audiobooks are the fastest-growing segment in the publishing industry.

Chipping away at Audible’s 63.4% market share won’t be easy, but with the release of its new “Spotify for Authors” platform and suite of tools, Spotify believes it’s poised to do just that.

So, in this guide, I’m going to break down everything that audiobook authors need to know.

I’ll run through Spotify’s history with audiobooks, highlight its new tools, and — if it sounds appealing — show you how to get your audiobooks on Spotify if you’re an author.

Let’s jump right in.

The History of Spotify Audiobooks

To see where something’s going, it often helps to know where it’s been.

So, let’s start this guide with a timeline of Spotify’s history with audiobooks…

Spotify Acquired Findaway

On November 11, 2021, Spotify acquired Findaway, a “global leader in digital audiobook distribution.”

Not only did this acquisition give Spotify a robust catalog of titles, but also Findaway’s groundbreaking technology and tools used by independent authors.

Spotify Launched Audiobooks in the United States (with Other Countries Soon to Follow)

On September 20, 2022, Spotify launched audiobooks in the United States. This gave Spotify listeners in the U.S. access to purchase and listen to more than 300,000 audiobook titles.

Two months later, on November 22, 2022, Spotify expanded its audiobook offerings to the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

And later, on March 21, 2023, Spotify expanded audiobooks to Canada.

Spotify Premium Added Instant Access to Audiobooks

On October 4, 2023, Spotify Premium subscribers in the United Kingdom and Australia received complimentary access to more than 150,000 audiobook titles, with subscribers in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand getting access shortly after.

As of this writing, Spotify Premium subscribers have instant access to over 250,000 audiobooks.

Spotify Partnered with Ingram Content Group

On July 25, 2024, Spotify partnered with the Ingram Content Group, one of the world’s largest distributors for independent publishers and authors.

This partnership brought 100+ new publishers to Spotify, giving it audiobook releases from “Europa Editions, Milkweed Editions, G&D Media, Bard Press, New Society Publishers, and more.”

Spotify Expanded Audiobooks to Even More Markets

On October 14, 2024, Spotify expanded its offering of audiobooks to four new countries.

Spotify listeners in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands now had audiobook access.

Spotify Partnered with Bloomsbury

On November 22, 2024, Spotify partnered with Bloomsbury, one of the largest publishers in the United Kingdom.

This gave Spotify access to 1,000+ new audiobook titles.

Spotify for Authors Launched

On November 26, 2024, Spotify for Authors launched, giving authors and publishers access to a suite of free tools.

Here's a video Spotify published for the launch:

Next, let’s look at what the platform offers.

Inside the Spotify for Authors Platform

The purpose of Spotify for Authors is to make it easier for authors and publishers to manage and grow their audiobooks on Spotify.

It’s a solid plan.

Ease of use…

Plus the potential of more sales…

Equals more authors choosing to showcase their audiobooks on Spotify instead of Audible.

And to that end, the author tools Spotify offers focuses on three areas:

Growth (“growing your audience”) Insights (“understanding your audience”) Publishers (“managing your catalog”)

The platform is still in its early stages (so new tools and features will probably roll out in the months and years to come), but let’s look at what Spotify for Authors offers so far.

1. Growing Your Audience

With its “Growth” promotional tools, Spotify helps authors build an online presence, connect with their audience, and expand their business.

One soon-to-be-released tool is Author Profiles, which will let audiobook creators upload headshots, write their bios, and share links to their social media accounts on X, Facebook, and others.

For authors without a website (or one they’re proud to show to people) or limited discoverability, having an author profile on Spotify will be a nice, easy way to showcase their online presence.

Another (already available) tool is Free Redemption Codes. This allows authors to spread the word about their work by giving complementary audiobook titles to reviewers, collaborators, and supporters.

2. Understanding Your Audience

Audience insights and analytics is a key feature inside Spotify for Authors.

You’ll get age and gender breakdowns of your audience over the past 365 days, plus valuable insights on the podcast categories they consume.

3. Managing Your Catalog

Spotify’s suite of audiobook tools isn’t just for authors…

It’s for publishers too.

If you have a portfolio of many titles, authors, etc., Spotify for Authors offers title management, royalty reports, audience analytics, and more.

How to Get Access to Spotify for Authors

The instructions for joining Spotify for Authors depends on what kind of author you are:

An author with a publisher, or

An independent (aka self-published) author

If you’re an author with a publisher, the process is simple…

Ask your publisher for an invitation. You’ll then get an invite via email.

Now, if your publisher is new to Spotify for Authors, it will need to contact Spotify for access. If your publisher previously used “Passport by Findaway”, it can migrate its account to Spotify for Authors by following the steps in this article.

But either way, once your publisher has access, it’ll be able to grant YOU access upon request.

If you’re an independent author, the process isn’t so straightforward.

As of this writing…

Spotify for Authors is “coming soon” for independent authors. It isn’t available — yet.

But once it becomes available, the method for gaining access will be the same one indie authors use today to get their audiobooks on Spotify:

Signing up for Findaway Voices.

How to Sign Up for Findaway Voices

Getting started with Findaway Voices takes only a couple of minutes.

Go to the Findaway Voices homepage and click the “Register Free” button (or can you click here). Then enter your:

name,

email address, and

password (for the new account you’re creating)

Click the “Create Account” button and you’ll be off to the races and ready to upload your audiobooks to Spotify.

Once access to Spotify for Authors becomes available to Findaway Voices users, you’ll be ready.

Spotify for Authors Could Change the Audiobook Game

To be blunt…

Marketing tools have never been a strong suit of Audible.

(Its reporting dashboard — in particular — has been a weak spot for YEARS.)

That’s why Spotify’s leap into the audiobooks market, and its new suite of tools, is huge. With Spotify for Authors, the company is giving audiobook creators something they've wanted for a long time…

Professional tools (for free, no less)… and a potentially serious competitor for Audible.

Competition is a good thing, and if Spotify’s presence compels Audible to innovate, authors will be the ultimate winner.

Once Spotify for Authors is available to independent authors, I’ll update this article.

But in the meantime, go ahead and sign up for Findaway Voices.

You’ll get access to some of the tools available in Spotify for Authors right away — specifically:

Analytics on demographics

Redemption codes

Consider them appetizers for what’s coming.