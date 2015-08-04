5 Clever Ways to Legally Download Free Ebooks

As an author, I spend more money than I would like to admit on ebooks. I enjoy reading them and they help me hone my skills as a writer.

But recently I discovered a couple ways in which you can legally download free kindle books and how you can even get the new or popular ones as well.

These tactics or methods on how to download free eBooks are legitimate and explained in details below.

What you will learn in this article

How to download free electronic books legally

Sites or tactics to stay away from

Again, this article will not undermine any author or their works. So, don’t worry, I am not being hypocritical and showing people how they can ‘game the system’ or cheat other authors.

I just want to show you how you can get some excellent eBooks legitimately and safely without emptying your pockets.

1. Project Gutenberg

Project Gutenberg is an online community organization that finds legitimate ebooks online and publishes them on their site.

Most of their collection include classics and ebooks who either have no copyright – Like Carter of Mars – or those books that lost their copyright over the years.

Still stands as one of the best free and trusted online sources for free ebooks.

2. Audible Free Audiobook Download

If you don’t know about Audible, it is an incredible service through Amazon that allows you to download audiobooks.

The best part about this is that they currently offer 2 free audio books when you sign up for a free 1 month trial.

So, just sign up for free and download any two audiobooks on Amazon – which you get to keep. Then, after your one month free trial is over, if you don’t want to pay for the continued service, you can just cancel and you owe them nothing.

Super easy way to download any audiobook out there for free – totally recommend getting your two free copies.

3. Permafree and Promotional Free Offers on Big Sites

Big sites like Amazon and Google Play have sections in their store where they highlight both permanently free ebooks, known as permafree, and also those books that are currently at the price of zero for promotional purposes.

Using this method you can find a plethora of non-fiction and fiction as well as popular books looking to make that ‘push’ up in the sales metrics.

Just recently I saw a David Baldacci book there…which was pretty cool.

Here are the two exact locations for those free sections to the big two:

4. Online Libraries

Believe it or not, but Libraries are changing with the times.

Most libraries now feature on online electronics book section where you can go and checkout an ebook just like you would a paper version.

Just jump online, search for an available ebook, click and read.

Then after a predetermined amount of time, the library will remove book from you ebook device. Pretty simple and completely free.

5. Free Electronic Book Sites and Directories

This is where it can get a little sticky. There are many ebook sites and directories out there with less than admirable objectives. So, beware of websites like this.

However, to help you find what you are looking for, the below directories or electronic book search engines have a good history of being safe and legit.

Get Free Ebooks: One of the biggest free online book centers that is 100% legitimate.

Book Boon: Easy to use and well designed, this directory features mainly technical books and non-fiction.

Book Depository: One of the most prominent of online book depositories, however, make sure you checkout their free section.

Baen Ebooks: Not the best looking of sites but still offers a lot of free legit ebooks – mainly fiction.

Many Books: Another major free electronic book site that is both user friendly and legitimate.

BEWARE: Book Torrents

Torrents are a form of file sharing that is like a new aged Napster. It allows people to share files between themselves and uses a Torrent software in order to read the torrents that are transmitted.

However, I would stay clear of any book torrents or torrent sites. These are usually havens for illegal products and virus’.

No one can guarantee that the book torrent you are using won’t have illegal books or any viruses because torrents aren’t exactly managed.

So there is no need to download book torrents. You will only increase your risk of getting a virus and you will most likely be illegally stealing someone’s book.

Best Ways to Download free Ebooks

As you can see, there are many ways to find excellent books online ranging from new and developing works of arts to NYT bestsellers through Audible.

You can access your local library online, or just hit up the deals from big vendors like Amazon and Google Play.

The point is, there are many different legitimate ways in which you can get free ebooks. So enjoy!

Cheers,