Ultimate List of the Best Book Review Blogs

Book reviews are one piece of the book marketing puzzle. An important piece that some authors find impossible. This article is designed to help you get those initial reviews to bring in and sales and, you guessed it, more reviews.

In this article, you will learn:

Why book reviews matter

How to get your book reviewed by blogs the right way

What to look for in a good review blog

The best book review blogs for your genre

Reviews and Amazon Ranking

Verified purchase reviews

You’ve probably noticed Amazon has two kinds of reviews. Some have a little “Verified” tag and some don’t. Amazon implemented the verified status to show the book was purchased from Amazon so people can’t just give their book to all their friends and get dishonest or biased reviews. Of course, readers who get the book as a prize or from signing up for your newsletter can still review it, but Amazon doesn’t give as much weight to those reviews in its algorithms. Which leads us to our next tidbit…

Does Amazon put a lot of weight on verified reviews?

Yes, they do. Even if two books are selling at the same rate, a book with more positive verified reviews will rank higher than one with fewer reviews. You can still hit number one if you’re selling enough copies compared to the other books in your category, say during a promotion.

Which brings us the next piece of this crazy puzzle:

The mentality of the Buyer

There’s no doubt the publishing world changed dramatically in the last ten years. With it changed the way readers find books and make purchasing decisions. According to this post from Written Word Media readers are most likely to buy a book if it has 30 or more reviews with an average rating greater than 3.5 stars on Amazon.

For this post, I created a survey for readers. I set out to see how much weight bibliophiles put on book reviews. I got several responses from people 60-years-old and older who don’t look at reviews at all. So if you’re targeting older readers, reviews may not be as important for the readers…but, they’re still important for the algorithms.

If your readers are less than 60-years-old, reviews are a must to sell books! But how in the world do you get them? Click To Tweet

So beyond getting reviews from your email list, are there other ways authors can get more reviews?

Enter book review blogs…

Different Types of Book Review Blogs

There are two main types of book review blogs:

Professional (aka Paid) Blogs (aka Free)

Professional Book Reviewers

Professional reviews are ones that are paid for and cannot count toward Amazon’s ranking. You can put them in the editorial review section which can help if you don’t have any other reviews.

Kirkus –The Kirkus Review used to be the be-all end-all of editorial reviews. It carried a lot of weight in publishing. But more recently it seems they have lost their edge. Readers aren’t looking to editorial reviews as much as they once did.

IndieReader –Similar to Kirkus is IndieReader, who focuses on indie authors. Both are expensive and don’t give you as much in return as they once did.

Are Professional Reviews Worth It?

While I don’t personally have experience with editorial reviews like these, I felt it wouldn’t be worth the money. To see if I was right, I looked to another book marketing expert Jane Friedmann. As I suspected, in this post, Jane talks about better places to spend your book marketing dollars.

Blogs that Write about Books in Their Genre

Authors and readers have filled the web with book review blogs. These bloggers are dedicated to reading and spreading the word about the books they read. They will usually review your book in exchange for a copy while others buy the books they read.

As I mentioned earlier, verified reviews hold more weight on Amazon. However, non-verified reviews hold just as much weight to most readers, so don’t discount a blog that requires you to send them a copy. These people are not getting compensation for their reviews (that would be unethical and against Amazon’s terms of service) so giving them a copy allows them to read more books.

This is also why a lot of the blogs listed below have additional things on their site.

Easily Understand Amazon’s Book Review Do’s and Don’ts

Watch Dave’s video below that explains when and how you can give your book away in exchange for a review using direct language from Amazon’s policy.

Now that you are clear on the Amazon book review rules, let’s jump into those blogs that review books for authors.

Later on, I’ll explain the right way to ask a blog owner to review your book.

Can't find a blog to review your book? You haven't seen this list... Click To Tweet

List of the Best Book Review Blogs by Genre

Some on review blogs this list are a little tricky to navigate, but I wanted to include a variety. Sadly, a lot of the really well laid out review blogs are overrun with requests and no longer accepting new ones.

When looking through this list of book review blogs, make sure to look for reviews with:

books in your genre

reviewers who give detailed feedback

are accepting new review requests

constructive feedback if they did not like a book

Note: The genre lists of book review blogs below are sorted by genre for your convenience. They are numbered in no particular order.

Romance Book Review Blogs:

In no particular order, here are worthwhile blogs that review romance novels:

GPBR also has a lot going on for authors and reviews contemporary mainstream, erotic and dark romances, paranormal romances and romantic suspense. As well as reviews, GPBR also has opportunities for guest posting, author interviews, and an active Goodreads following.

While primarily a romance review blog on the surface, this website has a lot to offer. They review books in multiple genres and it has a lot of opportunities for authors. Including guest posting and author interviews. Check out the contact page for more information.

This site has so much for authors. They have reviews of course, but they also have book awards and readers choice specials. Because this is an entire team you’ll have to check out their “Get Reviewed” tab to see which reviewers are a fit for you and your book. Some genres only have one reviewer so those might have a slower turnaround. Keep that in mind as you make your request.

This blog is broken down into middle grade, young adult, and adult based on who the reviewer would recommend the book too.

Amphibian Press is my review blog. We’re a group of three women who review paranormal romance, contemporary fiction, chick lit, sci-fi/fantasy, urban fantasy, memoirs, NA romance, rom coms, mystery/thriller, children’s books, YA, middle grade and nonfiction.



Paranormal/Urban Fantasy Book Review Blogs:

These blogs will review your paranormal or urban fantasy books:

While primarily a romance review blog on the surface, this website has a lot to offer. They review books in multiple genres and it has a lot of opportunities for authors. Including guest posting and author interviews. Check out the contact page for more information.

GPBR also has a lot going on for authors and reviews contemporary mainstream, erotic and dark romances, paranormal romances and romantic suspense. As well as reviews, GPBR also has opportunities for guest posting, author interviews, and an active Goodreads following.

This site is all about horror and the paranormal but if you have a strong romance plot sub or otherwise, I’d avoid these ladies. They are very clear about their preferences in their review policy. The genre’s they read include paranormal, urban fantasy, horror, speculative fiction, science fiction (limitedly), and epic fantasy.

Nada reads YA, NA romance, fantasy, thrillers. So if your book falls into one those categories this is the blog for you. With a search bar and a beautiful layout, this site is also an excellent place for your book.

This site has so much for authors. They have reviews of course, but they also have book awards and readers choice specials. Because this is an entire team you’ll have to check out their “Get Reviewed” tab to see which reviewers are a fit for you and your book. Some genres only have one reviewer so those might have a slower turnaround. Keep that in mind as you make your request.

This one is all about Christian books. That’s all they do. While Rachel might be a good fit if you have Christian themes or book on Christian living, CBR is the place for books where Christianity has a more prominent role.

This blog is broken down into middle grade, young adult, and adult based on who the reviewer would recommend the book too.

Amphibian Press is my review blog. We’re a group of three women who review paranormal romance, contemporary fiction, chick lit, sci-fi/fantasy, urban fantasy, memoirs, NA romance, rom coms, mystery/thriller, children’s books, YA, middle grade and nonfiction.

Contemporary Book Review Blogs:

These blogs will do book reviews for contemporary books:

While primarily a romance review blog on the surface, this website has a lot to offer. They review books in multiple genres and it has a lot of opportunities for authors. Including guest posting and author interviews. Check out the contact page for more information.

This two-woman show reviews books in the following genres fantasy, science-fiction (including steampunk and zombies), young adult, middle-grade, contemporary, dystopian, horror, and a HELL YES to graphic novels (of the mentioned genres).

This fangirl reads YA, NA & adult, fiction, contemporary, psychological thrillers, murder/mystery, graphic novels, and children’s books. She’s also open to other genres so have a look at her blog and see if she might be a good fit.

This site has so much for authors. They have reviews of course, but they also have book awards and readers choice specials. Because this is an entire team you’ll have to check out their “Get Reviewed” tab to see which reviewers are a fit for you and your book. Some genres only have one reviewer so those might have a slower turnaround. Keep that in mind as you make your request.

This one is all about Christian books. That’s all they do. While Rachel might be a good fit if you have Christian themes or book on Christian living, CBR is the place for books where Christianity has a more prominent role.

This blog is broken down into middle grade, young adult, and adult based on who the reviewer would recommend the book too.

Jessica accepts the following genres thrillers, mysteries, true crime, historical fiction, horror, general fiction, YA, and fantasy.

Samantha’s blog Dream by Day is a one-woman show. What sets her apart from others on this list is her love literary fiction. She also read mysteries and things but finding a reviewer who enjoys literary books was tough. She also has an Instagram where she shares book reviews giving you two opportunities. Her Insta following is small (for now) but as bookstagram grows in popularity so will this feed. She’s got the gorgeous photo thing down to a science.

Amphibian Press is my review blog. We’re a group of three women who review paranormal romance, contemporary fiction, chick lit, sci-fi/fantasy, urban fantasy, memoirs, NA romance, rom coms, mystery/thriller, children’s books, YA, middle grade and nonfiction.



Erotica / BDSM Book Review Blogs:

If your genre is erotica or BDSM, these book review blogs are worth checking out:

While primarily a romance review blog on the surface, this website has a lot to offer. They review books in multiple genres and it has a lot of opportunities for authors. Including guest posting and author interviews. Check out the contact page for more information.

This site has so much for authors. They have reviews of course, but they also have book awards and readers choice specials. Because this is an entire team you’ll have to check out their “Get Reviewed” tab to see which reviewers are a fit for you and your book. Some genres only have one reviewer so those might have a slower turnaround. Keep that in mind as you make your request.

Amphibian Press is my review blog. We’re a group of three women who review paranormal romance, contemporary fiction, chick lit, sci-fi/fantasy, urban fantasy, memoirs, NA romance, rom coms, mystery/thriller, children’s books, YA, middle grade and nonfiction.

Romancer’s Rehab is a great little blog with a clear-cut rating system you can count on. Be sure to check this one out if you write erotica or other romance-related plots.

Totally booked only reads mobi files so that’s something to consider as you move forward. However, they share your review everywhere they are on the internet for maximum exposure. Definitely check them out.



Mystery/Thriller/Suspense Book Review Blogs:

For suspense, thriller and mystery book review blogs, these are your best bet:

While primarily a romance review blog on the surface, this website has a lot to offer. They review books in multiple genres and it has a lot of opportunities for authors. Including guest posting and author interviews. Check out the contact page for more information.

Nada reads YA, NA romance, fantasy, thrillers. So if your book falls into one those categories this is the blog for you. With a search bar and a beautiful layout, this site is also an excellent place for your book.

This fangirl reads YA, NA & adult, fiction, contemporary, psychological thrillers, murder/mystery, graphic novels, and children’s books. She’s also open to other genres so have a look at her blog and see if she might be a good fit.

Sharon is all about mysteries and crime. She’ll read crime fiction, true crime, thrillers/psychological thrillers, and mysteries (darker/noir). This dark themed blog goes right along with the books she reads. In her bio, Sharon mentions she’s in a few book clubs. Offering copies to the group might get more bang for your… time.

This site has so much for authors. They have reviews of course, but they also have book awards and readers choice specials. Because this is an entire team you’ll have to check out their “Get Reviewed” tab to see which reviewers are a fit for you and your book. Some genres only have one reviewer so those might have a slower turnaround. Keep that in mind as you make your request.

Rachel accepts young adult (All Genre), biography, true crime, memoirs, Christian living, non-Fiction (especially if it’s about cults), middle grade, adult fiction, thriller/mystery, comics, graphic novels, history, travel, and feminist literature.

This blog is broken down into middle grade, young adult, and adult based on who the reviewer would recommend the book too.

Jessica accepts the following genres thrillers, mysteries, true crime, historical fiction, horror, general fiction, YA, and fantasy.

Amphibian Press is my review blog. We’re a group of three women who review paranormal romance, contemporary fiction, chick lit, sci-fi/fantasy, urban fantasy, memoirs, NA romance, rom coms, mystery/thriller, children’s books, YA, middle grade and nonfiction.



Sci-fi/Fantasy Book Review Blogs:

For all the sci-fi and fantasy authors, these are the book review blogs for you:

While primarily a romance review blog on the surface, this website has a lot to offer. They review books in multiple genres and it has a lot of opportunities for authors. Including guest posting and author interviews. Check out the contact page for more information.

This site is all about horror and the paranormal but if you have a strong romance plot sub or otherwise, I’d avoid these ladies. The genre’s they read include paranormal, urban fantasy, horror, speculative fiction, science fiction (limitedly), and epic fantasy.

This two-woman show reviews books in the following genres fantasy, science-fiction (including steampunk and zombies), young adult, middle-grade, contemporary, dystopian, horror, and a HELL YES to graphic novels (of the mentioned genres).

Nada reads YA, NA romance, fantasy, thrillers. So if your book falls into one those categories this is the blog for you. With a search bar and a beautiful layout, this site is also an excellent place for your book.

This site has so much for authors. They have reviews of course, but they also have book awards and readers choice specials. Because this is an entire team you’ll have to check out their “Get Reviewed” tab to see which reviewers are a fit for you and your book. Some genres only have one reviewer so those might have a slower turnaround. Keep that in mind as you make your request.

This one is all about Christian books. That’s all they do. While Rachel might be a good fit if you have Christian themes or book on Christian living, CBR is the place for books where Christianity has a more prominent role.

This blog is broken down into middle grade, young adult, and adult based on who the reviewer would recommend the book too.

Jessica accepts the following genres thrillers, mysteries, true crime, historical fiction, horror, general fiction, YA, and fantasy.

Amphibian Press is my review blog. We’re a group of three women who review paranormal romance, contemporary fiction, chick lit, sci-fi/fantasy, urban fantasy, memoirs, NA romance, rom coms, mystery/thriller, children’s books, YA, middle grade and nonfiction.

This is an incredibly fun themed site that I just had to include! If you write science/tech-heavy fiction, or spy/secret government related books, this one is for you. The reviews titled “Travel Documents” and posted like a secret file make this one a blast for readers and authors alike. If you’re interested in having your book reviewed by Aces, you’ll have to head over to their facebook page.

This is another author turning to book reviews to help her fellow authors. I love seeing authors reaching out to readers and offering up books they enjoyed. We can’t possibly write enough books for most readers so share the love and write reviews. This is also a science fiction based blog.



Horror Book Review Blogs:

Here are blogs that will review horror books:

While primarily a romance review blog on the surface, this website has a lot to offer. They review books in multiple genres and it has a lot of opportunities for authors. Including guest posting and author interviews. Check out the contact page for more information.

This site is all about horror and the paranormal but if you have a strong romance plot sub or otherwise, I’d avoid these ladies. They are very clear about their preferences in their review policy. The genre’s they read include paranormal, urban fantasy, horror, speculative fiction, science fiction (limitedly), and epic fantasy.

This site has so much for authors. They have reviews of course, but they also have book awards and readers choice specials. Because this is an entire team you’ll have to check out their “Get Reviewed” tab to see which reviewers are a fit for you and your book. Some genres only have one reviewer so those might have a slower turnaround. Keep that in mind as you make your request.

This blog is broken down into middle grade, young adult, and adult based on who the reviewer would recommend the book too.

Jessica accepts the following genres thrillers, mysteries, true crime, historical fiction, horror, general fiction, YA, and fantasy.

Amphibian Press is my review blog. We’re a group of three women who review paranormal romance, contemporary fiction, chick lit, sci-fi/fantasy, urban fantasy, memoirs, NA romance, rom coms, mystery/thriller, children’s books, YA, middle grade and nonfiction.



Historical Book Review Blogs:

Here are your historical book review blogs:

While primarily a romance review blog on the surface, this website has a lot to offer. They review books in multiple genres and it has a lot of opportunities for authors. Including guest posting and author interviews. Check out the contact page for more information.

This site has so much for authors. They have reviews of course, but they also have book awards and readers choice specials. Because this is an entire team you’ll have to check out their “Get Reviewed” tab to see which reviewers are a fit for you and your book. Some genres only have one reviewer so those might have a slower turnaround. Keep that in mind as you make your request.

Rachel accepts young adult (All Genre), biography, true crime, memoirs, Christian living, non-Fiction (especially if it’s about cults), middle grade, adult fiction, thriller/mystery, comics, graphic novels, history, travel, and feminist literature.

This blog is broken down into middle grade, young adult, and adult based on who the reviewer would recommend the book too.

Jessica accepts the following genres thrillers, mysteries, true crime, historical fiction, horror, general fiction, YA, and fantasy.

Amphibian Press is my review blog. We’re a group of three women who review paranormal romance, contemporary fiction, chick lit, sci-fi/fantasy, urban fantasy, memoirs, NA romance, rom coms, mystery/thriller, children’s books, YA, middle grade and nonfiction.



Young Adult Book Review Blogs:

These websites will review YA books:

This two-woman show reviews books in the following genres fantasy, science-fiction (including steampunk and zombies), young adult, middle-grade, contemporary, dystopian, horror, and a HELL YES to graphic novels (of the mentioned genres).

Rachel accepts young adult (All Genre), biography, true crime, memoirs, Christian living, non-Fiction (especially if it’s about cults), middle grade, adult fiction, thriller/mystery, comics, graphic novels, history, travel, and feminist literature.

This one is all about Christian books. That’s all they do. While Rachel might be a good fit if you have Christian themes or book on Christian living, CBR is the place for books where Christianity has a more prominent role.

This blog is broken down into middle grade, young adult, and adult based on who the reviewer would recommend the book too.

Joel of the Fictional Fates website is strictly a young adult and middle-grade reader. He enjoys books in the following genres: fantasy (high, urban & fairy tale retellings), historical fiction, science fiction (sci-fi), contemporary, action/adventure, dystopian, paranormal, and mystery/crime. Note: Joel doesn’t have an eReader yet! So he prefers physical copies.

Jessica accepts the following genres thrillers, mysteries, true crime, historical fiction, horror, general fiction, YA, and fantasy.

Amphibian Press is my review blog. We’re a group of three women who review paranormal romance, contemporary fiction, chick lit, sci-fi/fantasy, urban fantasy, memoirs, NA romance, rom coms, mystery/thriller, children’s books, YA, middle grade and nonfiction.



Middle-Grade Book Review Blogs:

For middle-grade, these blogs will do reviews:

This two-woman show reviews books in the following genres fantasy, science-fiction (including steampunk and zombies), young adult, middle-grade, contemporary, dystopian, horror, and a HELL YES to graphic novels (of the mentioned genres).

Nada reads YA, NA romance, fantasy, thrillers. So if your book falls into one those categories this is the blog for you. With a search bar and a beautiful layout, this site is also an excellent place for your book.

This fangirl reads YA, NA & adult, fiction, contemporary, psychological thrillers, murder/mystery, graphic novels, and children’s books. She’s also open to other genres so have a look at her blog and see if she might be a good fit.

This site has so much for authors. They have reviews of course, but they also have book awards and readers choice specials. Because this is an entire team you’ll have to check out their “Get Reviewed” tab to see which reviewers are a fit for you and your book. Some genres only have one reviewer so those might have a slower turnaround. Keep that in mind as you make your request.

Rachel accepts young adult (All Genre), biography, true crime, memoirs, Christian living, non-Fiction (especially if it’s about cults), middle grade, adult fiction, thriller/mystery, comics, graphic novels, history, travel, and feminist literature.

This one is all about Christian books. That’s all they do. While Rachel might be a good fit if you have Christian themes or book on Christian living, CBR is the place for books where Christianity has a more prominent role.

This blog is broken down into middle grade, young adult, and adult based on who the reviewer would recommend the book too.

Joel of the Fictional Fates website is strictly a young adult and middle-grade reader. He enjoys books in the following genres: fantasy (high, urban & fairy tale retellings), historical fiction, science fiction (sci-fi), contemporary, action/adventure, dystopian, paranormal, and mystery/crime. Note: Joel doesn’t have an eReader yet! So he prefers physical copies.

Amphibian Press is my review blog. We’re a group of three women who review paranormal romance, contemporary fiction, chick lit, sci-fi/fantasy, urban fantasy, memoirs, NA romance, rom coms, mystery/thriller, children’s books, YA, middle grade and nonfiction.



Children’s Book Review Blogs:

If you write children’s books, here are websites that will do book reviews:

This fangirl reads YA, NA & adult, fiction, contemporary, psychological thrillers, murder/mystery, graphic novels, and children’s books. She’s also open to other genres so have a look at her blog and see if she might be a good fit.

This site has so much for authors. They have reviews of course, but they also have book awards and readers choice specials. Because this is an entire team you’ll have to check out their “Get Reviewed” tab to see which reviewers are a fit for you and your book. Some genres only have one reviewer so those might have a slower turnaround. Keep that in mind as you make your request.

This blog is broken down into middle grade, young adult, and adult based on who the reviewer would recommend the book too.

Mundie kids a great place for MG and Children’s book authors to get some exposure for their books. They are not accepting unsolicited reviews at this time but put it in your calendar to check back in a month or so.

Amphibian Press is my review blog. We’re a group of three women who review paranormal romance, contemporary fiction, chick lit, sci-fi/fantasy, urban fantasy, memoirs, NA romance, rom coms, mystery/thriller, children’s books, YA, middle grade and nonfiction.



Graphic Novel Review Blogs:

For graphic novels, here are your book review blogs:

This two-woman show reviews books in the following genres fantasy, science-fiction (including steampunk and zombies), young adult, middle-grade, contemporary, dystopian, horror, and a HELL YES to graphic novels (of the mentioned genres).

This fangirl reads YA, NA & adult, fiction, contemporary, psychological thrillers, murder/mystery, graphic novels, and children’s books. She’s also open to other genres so have a look at her blog and see if she might be a good fit.

Rachel accepts young adult (All Genre), biography, true crime, memoirs, Christian living, non-Fiction (especially if it’s about cults), middle grade, adult fiction, thriller/mystery, comics, graphic novels, history, travel, and feminist literature.

Amphibian Press is my review blog. We’re a group of three women who review paranormal romance, contemporary fiction, chick lit, sci-fi/fantasy, urban fantasy, memoirs, NA romance, rom coms, mystery/thriller, children’s books, YA, middle grade and nonfiction.

Reading for sanity has multiple reviewers and accepts a variety of genres including graphic novels.



Christian Book Review Blogs:

These book review blogs will review Christian books:

Rachel accepts young adult (All Genre), biography, true crime, memoirs, Christian living, non-Fiction (especially if it’s about cults), middle grade, adult fiction, thriller/mystery, comics, graphic novels, history, travel, and feminist literature.

This one is all about Christian books. That’s all they do. While Rachel might be a good fit if you have Christian themes or book on Christian living, CIBR is the place for books where Christianity has a more prominent role.

Another great blog that accepts Christian books. They suggest your book be accessible by local libraries so if you’re on Amazon only this may not be the blog for you. If you are on Kobo or Overdrive the library can order your ebook on request.

This blog has expanded from its original book focus to one that encompeses more family and parenting. However, Bethany’s love of reading still shines through and could be a happy home for both children’s books and adult fiction.

Dream by day is a great blog browse the reviews to see if your title would be a good fit. She enjoys a wide variety of books including christian titles and also offers author interviews.



Non-fiction Book Review Blogs:

These non-fiction book review blogs are worth checking out:

This site has so much for authors. They have reviews of course, but they also have book awards and readers choice specials. Because this is an entire team you’ll have to check out their “Get Reviewed” tab to see which reviewers are a fit for you and your book. Some genres only have one reviewer so those might have a slower turnaround. Keep that in mind as you make your request.

Rachel accepts young adult (All Genre), biography, true crime, memoirs, Christian living, non-Fiction (especially if it’s about cults), middle grade, adult fiction, thriller/mystery, comics, graphic novels, history, travel, and feminist literature.

This one is all about Christian books. That’s all they do. While Rachel might be a good fit if you have Christian themes or book on Christian living, CBR is the place for books where Christianity has a more prominent role.

This blog is broken down into middle grade, young adult, and adult based on who the reviewer would recommend the book too.

Jessica accepts the following genres thrillers, mysteries, true crime, historical fiction, horror, general fiction, YA, and fantasy.

Amphibian Press is my review blog. We’re a group of three women who review paranormal romance, contemporary fiction, chick lit, sci-fi/fantasy, urban fantasy, memoirs, NA romance, rom coms, mystery/thriller, children’s books, YA, middle grade and nonfiction.



Memoir Review Blogs:

Finally, if you wrote a memoir and need reviews, here are book review blogs for you:

Rachel accepts young adult (All Genre), biography, true crime, memoirs, Christian living, non-Fiction (especially if it’s about cults), middle grade, adult fiction, thriller/mystery, comics, graphic novels, history, travel, and feminist literature.

This one is all about Christian books. That’s all they do. While Rachel might be a good fit if you have Christian themes or book on Christian living, CBR is the place for books where Christianity has a more prominent role.

This blog is broken down into middle grade, young adult, and adult based on who the reviewer would recommend the book too.

Amphibian Press is my review blog. We’re a group of three women who review paranormal romance, contemporary fiction, chick lit, sci-fi/fantasy, urban fantasy, memoirs, NA romance, rom coms, mystery/thriller, children’s books, YA, middle grade and nonfiction.

This blog has been around since 2012 and is still active. Definitely a good place to look for a review!



Bookstagrammers

I couldn’t write this post without making a note about bookstagramers. The hashtag on Instagram (#bookstagram) is an amazing place to find book reviews and reviewers that are engaged with readers. Most of these blogs had no comments. And I couldn’t find ones that did. I settled for active with more than 1k followers (if they listed their followers) and blogs that were accepting review requests.

With bookstagram you would be sending a physical copy of the book (most of the time) so they can photograph it for their feed and if all goes well you can offer to do a giveaway. They host it on their page and select a winner and you send out a book. (again keep in mind media mail and international shipping costs). The buzz around the give away will help your sales and the Instagrammer can grow their following. It’s that win/win I was talking about.

Want to prove you're still young and hip? Bust out #Bookstagram in your next conversation Click To Tweet

Here are a few Instagram handles for you to check out:

@Jennyblogsbooks

@busycollegebookworm

@cakefacerreader

@inquisitivebookworm

@ab_reads

How to Get Your Book Reviewed by a Blog

Once you’ve found a book review blog that’s a good fit, you need to dig a little deeper. The first thing you need to check is whether or not they are accepting review requests.

The Right Way to Ask

If you want to stand out among the other review requests these bloggers get, look for a way to help them. If someone says “Please review my book” and someone else says “Please review my book, and I’d like to write a guest post for your site” which one do you think will get a yes? The second. If you write a post, that frees up a week of this bloggers time, you’ll be ahead of the game. They might not accept guest posts, so just be looking for a win-win opportunity as you do your research. If you’re website savvy you might offer to help them fix a glitch. Or you could feature their site in your newsletter. Put yourself in their shoes and try to be helpful.

How to Respond if They Say Yes:

If they say yes, you’ll most likely need to send them a copy of your book.

Most reviewers accept ebooks, but some don’t. Make sure you find out before you ask for the review.

Please use some kind of third-party to deliver ebooks. As a reviewer, I’ve received PDF copies of books and they are a pain to get on a Kindle or iPhone. You can also choose to enact DRM on your books, which will help with ARC’s especially.

Digital Book:

BookFunnel – Bookfunnel is an amazing tool to help distribute your books. For $20 dollars a year you can have one pen name, 500 downloads a month, and store 5 books. This is great for beginners. If you want to step it up a notch and use Bookfunnel for collecting email subscribers as well, you can do so for $100 a year.

– Bookfunnel is an amazing tool to help distribute your books. For $20 dollars a year you can have one pen name, 500 downloads a month, and store 5 books. This is great for beginners. If you want to step it up a notch and use Bookfunnel for collecting email subscribers as well, you can do so for $100 a year. Instafreebie– Instafreebie (now Prolific Works) is another option for delivering your book to bloggers. Their free version might be a good option for those just starting out.

Paperbacks:

Some reviewers require paperbacks. Bookstagrammers (book bloggers on Instagram covered later) need the physical copy for their pictures and others just prefer the physical book. Whatever the reason, be prepared for this. If you don’t want to send out paperbacks, look for how the book should be delivered in the “Review Policy” section of the blog. Most reviewers who want paperbacks will tell you right there.

NOTE: When mailing paperbacks to reviewers, select media mail at the post office. It’ll save you some money. Also, mailing things internationally is expensive. Keep that in mind when researching reviewers.

NetGalley– If you are traditionally publishing and have not signed a contract yet, ask them to add at least 100 galley copies to the contract. These will be digital copies of the book you can send to reviewers through NetGalley. If you’re not traditionally published you can still use NetGalley, but you won’t have to worry about a limit on how many you’re allowed to give away.

How to Respond if They Say No or Don’t Respond:

Move on. Do not respond negatively. If they respond with no, thank them for their time and move on. If they don’t respond you can send one follow-up (unless noted otherwise on their site) then move on. Don’t waste time being upset.

Conclusion

The bottom line here is you need reviews. Amazon rankings and reader buying decisions are affected by them. But don’t freak out about negative reviews. Remember your book isn’t for everyone and when people leave a review saying why they didn’t like it, it will help your ideal readers find you and keep others who would leave negative reviews way.

So do your research, plan your ask, find a win/win, and get your book into the hands of the right readers to get more book reviews.

About the Author:

Marissa is the co-founder and Head of Marketing at Amphibian Press. She got her Associate’s Degree in Marketing from Southern New Hampshire University in May 2018 and is a Certified Book Launch Coach trained by Tim Grahl. Marissa created and runs Amphibian Authors, a place for authors to learn about marketing and publishing. Be sure to download your free Author Platform Guide. Marissa also writes fiction under the name Cameron J Quinn.