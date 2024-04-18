The Most Searched Amazon Keywords and Trends in 2024

As we dive into 2024, staying on top of the latest book keywords and trends on Amazon is crucial for authors looking to maximize their visibility and sales.
In this article, we'll reveal the most popular search terms across various genres, giving you valuable insights to optimize your book's metadata and reach your target audience.
- The power of keywords in book discovery on Amazon.
- The top book keywords for 2024 across popular genres.
- Emerging trends in subgenres and tropes that are driving sales.
- How to optimize your book's metadata for success using these insights.
Table of contents
- Why Book Keywords Matter
- How Do We Have this List of Amazon Book and eBook Keywords?
- Top Book Keywords for 2024
- Emerging Trends in Popular Fiction Genres
- Popular Trends in Nonfiction
- Want More Keywords?
- Optimizing Your Book's Metadata
- Using Power of Data-Driven Insights
Why Book Keywords Matter
When readers search for their next book on Amazon, they use specific keywords and phrases to find what they're looking for. By incorporating these keywords into your book's title, subtitle, description, and metadata, you increase your chances of appearing in relevant search results and catching potential readers' attention.
But with millions of books competing for visibility on Amazon, how can you identify the most effective keywords for your book? That's where our research comes in.
How Do We Have this List of Amazon Book and eBook Keywords?
As many of you know, I'm the creator behind Publisher Rocket. But what many of you might not know, for the past couple of years, we've been collecting data on Amazon, and all the book keyword terms.
Our server systems, are what allowed us to build the historic category data, and now has terabytes of information on Amazon's searches. So, based on our database, I thought it would be great to show some of the most popular keywords in different genres and subjects.
These keywords are not only some of the top searched phrases, but are also some of the biggest rises and hotest sellers.
Top Book Keywords for 2024
Using data from Publisher Rocket, a powerful book marketing tool, we've analyzed Amazon's search trends to identify the hottest keywords across popular book categories. Here's a glimpse of what readers are searching for:
Emerging Trends in Popular Fiction Genres
In addition to specific keywords, our research has also revealed some fascinating trends within popular book genres:
Action & Adventure
- Post apocalyptic
- Western fiction classics
- Florida adventure fiction
- Mens action novels
- Emp apocalyptic survival fiction
- Emp survival thriller
- Alien hope
- Archaeological thriller
- Disaster fiction
Crime Fiction
- Mafia romance kings
- FBI mystery thrillers
- Bratva arranged marriage
- Smart female detective
- Detective inspector
- Suspence (a common misspelling)
Fantasy
- Teen romance
- Ya romance
- Shifter
- Ya paranormal romance
- Shifter romance dragon
- He who fights
- Fae novels
- Academy fantasy
- Paranormal romance reverse
- LGBTQ contemporary fantasy
- Fae steamy fantasy romance
- Fairy romance
- Fantasy smutt
- Isekai slice of life
- Strong characters in urban fantasy
- Low stakes fantasy
- Dark fairytale romance
- Snarky fantasy
- Paranormal women's fiction
Horror
- Creature feature
- Dungeon portal fantasy
- Historical fiction witch
- Gothic horror novels
- Supernatural thriller series
- Dark horror fantasy romance
Romance
- Curvy girls
- Hockey romance
- Romantasy
- Romamce (a common misspelling)
- Scottish romance
- College romance
- Supernatural romance
- Shapeshifter romance
- Gold rush romance
- Bratva romance
- Mafia romance
Science Fiction
- Planet barbarians
- Space opera
- Planet colonization
- Scifi romance alien
- Emp apocalyptic survival fiction
- Emp survival thriller
- Alpha litrpg
- Dystopian romance young adult
- Apocalyptic survival fiction
- Found starship
- Prepper survival fiction
- Cyberpunk isekai
- Star force
- Older woman alien romance
- Apocalyptic pirates
- Making supers
- Superhero progression fantasy
Teen & Young Adult
- Supernatural academy
- Gamelit epic fantasy
- Young adult fantasy academy
- Teen football romance
- LitRPG
- Isekai slice of life
These trends offer valuable insights into the subgenres and tropes that are capturing readers' attention and driving sales in these popular categories.
Popular Trends in Nonfiction
Here's a list of nonfiction topics that have become even more hot than normal over a period of time.
Biographies & Memoirs
- True crime
- Elon Musk biography
- True life stories
- Oppenheimer
- Murder true crime
- Serial killers
Business & Money
- Sales lot
- Rich
- Stock market
- CEO
- How to read people
- ChatGPT
- How to win
- Millionaire
- New manager
- How to make money
Cookbooks, Food & Wine
- Cooking for one
- Baking
- Low carb diet
- Mediterranean diet recipes
- Galveston diet
- Vintage recipes
- Anti-inflammatory diet
- Crockpot recipes
- Keto for beginners
- Mediterranean diet beginner
- Air fryer recipes for beginners
- Carnivore diet
Health, Fitness & Dieting
- Mental health books
- Meditation books
- Self-improvement for men
- Pregnant
- Low carb diet
- Self-help audio
- How not to die
- Trauma
- Adult ADHD
- Autism
- Addiction
- Wall pilates
- Keto for beginners
History
- Alternate history military fiction
- Military history
- Vietnam war
- Womens world
- American history non fiction
- Alternate history fiction in english
- WW2
- Roman history
- Historical history
- Vintage recipes
- Time travel alternative history
- Ancient civilizations
Parenting & Relationships
- Parenting for dads
- Pregnant
- Adult adhd
- Potty training
- Autism
- Divorce
- Anxiety self help
Reference
- Bible study guide
- ChatGPT for Dummies
- Spanish
- Bible study for beginners
- ChatGPT for authors
Self-Help
- Personal development
- Purpose life
- Spiritual
- Buddhism
- Personal growth journal for men
- Emotional intelligence
- How do you live
- How to do the work
- Focus
- Self-help books for moms
By incorporating these keywords into your book's metadata, you can tap into the interests and desires of readers actively searching for these topics on Amazon.
Want More Keywords?
So as you can see, there are some interesting phrases. But these are just the some of what is out there.
If you want to see more keywords, or even find specific phrases that work for your book or your sub-genre, then be sure to check out Publisher Rocket. There you can not only see bestselling keywords, but you can also see how many people searched for that keyword.
But that's not all. Our system can also show you which keywords are actually making sales, and are not just being searched for.
This is because many Amazon shoppers will type in a phrase, and realize it doesn't give them what they want. So they start to niche down, or describe better the kind of book they want. Our system sees this and uses the Red, Yellow, Green system to help you see whether or not that phrase is a good selling phrase or not.
So, if you don't have Publisher Rocket, be sure to check that out.
Optimizing Your Book's Metadata
Armed with these insights, you can now optimize your book's metadata to capitalize on the latest keywords and trends:
- Incorporate trending keywords: Use the top keywords for your genre in your book's title, subtitle, and description, ensuring they fit naturally and accurately represent your content.
- Leverage Amazon's categories: Select the most relevant and specific categories for your book, focusing on less competitive niches where you have a better chance of ranking high.
- Craft a compelling description: Write a book description that hooks readers and strategically includes your target keywords while highlighting popular tropes and subgenres.
- Invest in a professional cover: Ensure your book cover is eye-catching, genre-appropriate, and in line with current design trends to attract readers browsing search results.
By implementing these optimization strategies, you'll give your book the best chance of being discovered by your target audience on Amazon.
Using Power of Data-Driven Insights
Staying ahead of the competition in the ever-evolving world of book publishing requires access to reliable, data-driven insights. That's where tools like Publisher Rocket come in, providing authors and marketers with the information they need to make informed decisions about their book's metadata and marketing strategies.
By leveraging the power of data and staying attuned to the latest trends, you can position your book for success on Amazon and connect with readers who are actively seeking content like yours.
Embrace the Opportunities of 2024
As we navigate the exciting world of book publishing in 2024, staying informed about the latest keywords and trends is essential for authors looking to maximize their visibility and sales on Amazon. By optimizing your book's metadata based on these insights and staying open to new opportunities, you can thrive in this dynamic market and reach even more readers.
So go ahead and unlock the secrets of Amazon's top book keywords and trends for 2024 – your success story is waiting to be written.