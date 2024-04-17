How to View and Change Your Audible Categories

Audio is a format that's a no-brainer for those authors who have the means or opportunity to utilize it. Plenty of people are too busy to read, but they like to listen to audiobooks on their daily commute or while they do chores around the house. Not only can audiobooks give you another stream of income as an author, but they can also help you reach a whole new audience.

But just as it's important to choose the right categories when publishing your Kindle or paperback books, it's also important to choose the right categories when publishing your Audible book. So in this article, you'll discover how to view/change your Audible categories.

The importance of selecting the right categories. How to view your published audiobook's categories. How to change Audible categories. In this article, you will learn:

The Importance of Audible Categories

If you're an Audible listener, whether you have a monthly subscription through Audible Premium Plus or you're more of a buy-as-you-go customer, you've likely used the search function in the Audible app. If you've ever searched by category, then you know that the algorithms tend to recommend audiobooks it thinks you'll like, but also ones that tend to sell well in that category.

Unless you have a big enough following to compete with the big names in the broad categories, it's unlikely that your audiobook will show up in the most competitive audiobook categories on Audible.

But that doesn't mean there's nothing you can do. Since there are over 200 categories on Audible, it's entirely possible that you can pick the right ones for your audiobook where you don't have to compete with big-name authors dominating the broader categories on the Audible store.

How to View Audible Categories

There are a couple of different ways to view the audiobook categories of a published Audible book. One is through Amazon, another is through Audible, and the last is with a tool called Publisher Rocket.

Option 1: Checking on Amazon

The most straightforward way is to go to your book's Amazon page in the Kindle store and then click the Audible version of your book. This will bring up the information relating to your audiobook, including the metadata (aka categories).

Scroll down to the Product Details area of the page and look for the Best Sellers Rank. This will tell you which categories your book is in. Pay close attention to the audiobook-specific categories in the section, as these will be the ones to note.

Option 2: Checking on Audible.com

You can also go to the Audible website and search for your audiobook. Once you're on the audiobook's page, scroll down to directly under the Publisher's Summary section. There should be category tags visible underneath the summary.

Option 3: Checking With Publisher Rocket

Publisher Rocket is a tool designed to help indie authors with metadata, ad keywords, and smart publishing. By pulling information directly from Amazon and presenting it in a concise, easy-to-understand manner, Publisher Rocket can help you with important publishing decisions for Audible audiobooks, Kindle books, and print books.

Using the Competition Analyzer function and selecting Audible Only, you can search for your audiobook and see the categories it is currently in.

While this particular function doesn't do much different from the other two options for viewing your audiobook categories. It's when you need to change your categories that Publisher Rocket can be a huge help (more on that later).

How to Change Your Audible Categories

If you've viewed your Audible audiobook categories and determined that you need to change them, the steps below will help you position your audiobook for success on Audible.

1. Research Your New Categories

You can put your Audible book into three total categories. It's important to note that this won't change your Amazon or iTunes categories, only the Audible ones.

It's not a good idea to pick categories without putting some thought and research into them. Remember that changing categories won't just magically turn your book into a bestseller. Choosing the right categories is one part of an overall strategy that involves marketing, email list building, and writing more books.

That said, it's an important part of that overall strategy. Unfortunately, picking categories can be difficult if you don't have vital information on which categories are highly competitive and which ones are less so.

This is where Publisher Rocket comes in. Using the Audible Only feature on Rocket, you can search for categories that will be a good fit for your book but that aren't highly competitive.

Publisher Rocket will also tell you which categories are ghost categories (ones that can't be selected) and which ones are duplicates of other categories.

Check out Publisher Rocket here to learn more.

There is a manual way of doing this, and it's identical to the manual way of searching for Kindle book categories. You can see an in-depth explanation of the manual process in this article on selecting Kindle categories.

Whichever method you choose, make a list of five categories that are the best fits for your audiobook.

2. Select Three Categories

When you have your list of five categories, research them by looking at the top sellers in that category. Pay close attention to the covers, subtitles, and descriptions of these top books.

You want your cover, subtitle, and description (blurb) to be in line with the top sellers in three of the categories. You can only choose three, so take your time and pick which three are the very best for your audiobook.

If your book is science fiction, you may want to select a category like Military Science Fiction as one of your three categories instead of the broader overhead category of Science Fiction & Fantasy.

It would take fewer audiobook sales in the Military Sci-Fi genre to get your book ranking high in that category than it would for the larger parent category.

This is just an example to give you an idea of what's possible when you choose the right categories. The same remains true whether yours is a nonfiction book or a novel.

It's worth noting here that Audible can change your categories as they see fit. However, they will generally only do this if one or more of the categories you've chosen really aren't a good fit.

3. Email the Audiobook Creation Exchange

Since you can only choose one category when setting your audiobook up on ACX (audiobook creation exchange), the only way to change your categories is to email ACX with your new selections.

Once you have your three categories, email them to support@acx.com.

Here's what ACX has to say about this, from the help section of the website:

“Your audiobook can be listed in up to three categories/genres on Audible. Please review the available options here. Once you select the categories you would like, along with corresponding sub-categories, please email your selections to support@acx.com.

Please note the following:

– We cannot change the categories for audiobooks unless they are completed. Titles that are in production or still being tested by quality assurance cannot have their categories changed.

– We cannot change categories on Amazon or iTunes independently from Audible. Typically a title will be listed in the same category on the Amazon website, if it is offered. If the Audible category is not available on the Amazon website, then it will be placed in a similar category at the retailers discretion.”

When they mention sub-categories, they're simply asking that you format your request like this: Category > Sub-category.

Only the first category will show up on the Audible website, but the subcategory will allow your audiobook to appear in search results related to that subcategory.

It can sometimes take a little while for the change to take effect, but it typically happens in 7 to 10 business days.

A Note About Teen/Children's Categories and Erotica

Before I wrap this up, it's important to note that there are some caveats surrounding certain categories.

Teen and children's books cannot be combined with other categories. So you're unable to choose a single children's or teen category along with two other “adult” or “normal” categories. If your book is aimed at younger readers, then you'll want to select three categories in the appropriate age range.

Similarly, erotica audiobooks cannot be put into regular browse categories. These audiobooks will only come up in specific erotica-related search results to prevent children from stumbling across them on the website. You aren't able to change the categories on your erotica audiobook because it's done by the editorial staff at Audible.

How to View/Change Audible Categories: Conclusion

A solid story with a good narrator can turn an audiobook listener into a fan of your work. But in order for Audible listeners to discover your audiobook, you need to make sure it's discoverable by picking the right categories for your product. If an Audible member likes one of your books, they may go on to listen or read your other ones, which can bring a whole new source of revenue to your author business.

If you have yet to publish your first audiobook and are unsure which way to go, check out our article on Audible vs Findaway Voices here.