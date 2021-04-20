Kajabi vs Teachable: What’s Best for Your Online Courses?

Kajabi vs Teachable.

Can these two really be compared? Kajabi is not just an online course builder but an all-in-one online business platform. Surely, Teachable can't compete. Or can it?

While not specifically advertised as a total business solution, Teachable does have the capability to be just that–particularly if you're into selling courses and the knowledge that comes with. So there's only one question that remains…

Who does it better?

In this article, you will learn:

Kajabi vs Teachable side-by-side differences

How much does it cost to use both Kajabi and Teachable and what they include

How do they compare when it comes to feature sets and looks

Which platform is the best business solution for your needs

Kajabi vs Teachable: Side-by-side Grading Comparison

Kajabi versus Teachable: Major Features

Before we begin, we need to address the core fundementals of Kajabi vs Teachable. The main idea behind Kajabi is to provide a total package for your course-based business including marketing. Teachable allows for top notch course creation and management, but not so much on the marketing aspect. They're more of a standalone course creation platform.

That being said, each does have its own advantages and disadvantages. I have separated out what I believe to be the 4 most important factors for me when making my decision. Let's take a look and see what these two have to offer.

Kajabi vs Teachable: Best Pricing

Price is a very important factor for me when choosing a course creation platform. And these two each offer an array of options. Both have three paid premium options, but Teachable does provide a “free” choice.

When it comes down to brass tacks, Teachable is cheaper. Not only that, but they provide a free version as well. But Teachable's free version does have a hidden caveat. They charge $1+10% for every purchase. This really sucks! Here's why.

Real Numbers Example: If you have a course that you charge $100 for and 10 people signup, you'll have to pay Teachable

You'd pay Teachable $110 ($1+10%) and only profit $890

And on top of that, you're only allowed 10 students. No, that's not a typo…that's it. So, if you actually plan on making money with your courses… you're going to have to actually purchase a Teachable package. However this is still much cheaper than Kajabi.

But does that make it better? Not necessarily.

You'll need to consider integration costs for your marketing. Kajabi is a total package. No need to purchase a CRM, Zapier, ClickFunnels, blog hosting, themes, or plug-ins. Kajabi has its own built in tools that you can utilize. So adding up all the costs of integrations needed for Teachable…

Kajabi is the CLEAR winner when it comes to Pricing.

It's not necessarily that Kajabi is cheaper at first glance, but after essential business add-ons… You'll be much happier you opted for a one-stop shop.

Winner of Price Comparison: Kajabi



Best Looking Course Player: What Your Students See

Another extremely important factor to weigh in is how your course looks on page. Is it user-friendly and elegant? Or does it look like day-old roadkill? Because let's face it, who hasn't left a site that just looks bad. I don't want to waste my time struggling to look at a course.

With Teachable, you don't have to worry about that. It looks clean and is easy to operate. Their course player layout does a wonderful job of providing a simple, yet elegant learning environment.

But… Kajabi is just outta this world. Seriously, it's on its own level when it comes to its course player. Or should I say course players?

Kajabi offers over 10 different themes that you can apply to your course player. This allows you to choose the right type of layout for your course. And if you're looking for one similar to Teachable's default… Check out Kajabi's “Momentum” theme. Plus all of their themes are fully customizable so your course is exactly how you want it.

I wish I could say the same about Teachable. As user-friendly as their layout is, it's just that. They only have one choice. (That doesn't really make it a choice, does it?)

Now when it comes to mobile-accessed courses, both platforms provide a clean look. However as of now, Teachable has a little bit of edge due to its native iOS app. But word on the street is that Kajabi is creating apps right now.

Winner of Overall Look: Kajabi

By a long shot!

Best Course Creation Process

When it comes to course creation, both programs are extremely intuitive and user-friendly. But that doesn't mean there's not any differences. As a matter of fact, there's quite a few design elements that push one over the other.

Kajabi keeps up its ability to provide high quality service when creating your lessons. All you need to do is drag and drop your course elements in, and they're good to go. You can create up to 3 different levels for your lessons (Lesson>Categories>Sub-categories) as opposed to Teachable's two.

But count out Teachable. Because Teachable is doing it right. Teachable maintains the same ease of drag and drop, but makes the user experience much easier. If you're relatively new to technology or course creation… you'll definitely want to take a look at Teachable.

Also, Teachable adds a degree of flexibility that Kajabi just doesn't have. With Teachable you can actually put multiple content types into a single lesson. For instance, if you want a video and a quiz… Teachable has you covered. Or two videos? Again Teachable. And you can place them in any order you want. But Kajabi just doesn't offer this flexibility yet.

Winner of Course Creation: Teachable

Best Course Sales Pages

As far as sales pages are concerned, both platform deliver. Let's talk about Teachable first.

Earlier, I mentioned that Kajabi is designed to be a one-stop shop for business including marketing. And that has been extended to their sales pages as well.

Teachable allows for some pretty neat sales page creation–especially if you're tech savvy. as well. They provide a way for you to easily adjust the HTML of your content blocks. This can open whole new doors when it comes to your sales page. Dynamic FAQs, personal letters, featured insights blocks, recent results and testimonials are all at your fingertips. If you know the appropriate HTML.

However, I'm no HTML wizard myself. Thankfully, Teachable does offer pre-written code templates. And I do know how to copy and paste. Not to mention, they also offer an Ultimate Sales Page Design Masterclass free of charge.

All that said… Kajabi rocks!

Kajabi can do just about everything you can with Teachable except… You don't need HTML to do it. And they also allow you to collect whatever info you want from your customers. So if you're looking to sell physical products alongside your courses, you can customize your data forms for mailing address additions.

But one of their best features is their Abandoned Cart Tracker. This enables you to automatically track and send follow-up emails to those who visit your checkout page and leave without completing the transaction. Talk about sales forward.

Winner of Sales Page Creation: Kajabi

Kajabi vs Teachable: Minor Features

Now that we've gone over what I would like to call the major features, there's still a boatloads you can do with each platform. And while some of these aren't very important to me specifically, you may beg to differ. These are the minor features.

It's important to note that there are other minor feature differences between the two, but I personally didn't think those would be important or used by 99% of course creators:

Importing Videos: Both allow for mass importing through OneDrive, Dropbox, and Google Drive. (Winner: Tie)

Content Quizzes: There's no doubt about it. Kajabi's Assessments are leaps and bounds more powerful than Teachable's quizzes. Teachable only allows for simple multiple choice questions. With Kajabi, you can have multiple choice quizzes, quizzes with images, essay type, or even submission of external assignments! Not to mention you can create quizzes specifically for marketing and lead gen. (Winner: Kajabi)

Course Reporting: This is an area where Teachable definitely shines brighter. If course reporting is a huge importance to you, Teachable is the way to go. (Winner: Teachable)

Drip Content: Drip content is the ability to control your students ability to access your course. Teachable does a great job at this by allowing complete control of your course and individual lessons. Teachable can actually make it so your students don't skip any more videos. (Winner: Teachable)

EU Digital Goods VAT: Only two things in life are certain: death and taxes. Let Teachable take care of that second one for you. (Winner: Teachable)

Engagement and Community Tools: This is the core of Kajabi. If you do not have a marketing program at all, Kajabi is the clear winner here. The only reason this is a minor feature is because I personally have my own system in place. (Winner: Kajabi)

Support: Hands down, Kajabi. They actually have 24/7 Live Chat Support, and I love having that kind of access to a great support team. (Winner: Kajabi)

Extra Course Creation Resources to Help

What's the Best Online Platform for You?

After tallying up the score:

Kajabi Major Feature Wins: 3

Teachable Major Feature Wins: 1

Kajabi Minor Feature Wins: 3

Teachable Minor Feature Wins: 3

So which is the best platform for your online course-based business?

Honestly, if you plan on creating an easy-to-manage, high quality courses, Kajabi is the way to go. From course design to their high-octane marketing suite, you really can't go wrong for the price.

But if you already have built up an external marketing angle, you may want to consider a platform such as Teachable or Thinkific.

Cheers!