KDP Interior Templates: What Are They and Where to Get Them

Are you self-publishing a low content book on Amazon's Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) platform and looking for an easy way to create a professional-looking interior layout?

Look no further!

In this article, we'll introduce you to KDP Interior Templates and explain exactly what they are and where you can find them.

So if you're ready to learn more about these helpful tools, let's get started!

What Are KDP Interior Templates?

KDP Interior templates are templates that can create the interior layout of a book when publishing through Amazon's Kindle Direct Publishing platform.

The templates are usually provided in the form of PDFs, Word Documents, etc. In fact, we even have a few fiction and nonfiction templates that you can get for free right here on Kindlepreneur!

Templates ensure the book's layout is consistent and professional-looking, and makes it easy for authors to create a visually appealing layout without the need for advanced design skills.

KDP Interior Templates are available for various book formats, including print and digital, and can be used for both fiction and non-fiction books.

They include pre-designed elements such as headings, subheadings, paragraphs, lists, and tables, as well as options for adding images and other multimedia content.

Types of KDP Interior Templates

There are a variety of KDP Interior Templates available, each designed for specific types of books:

No Content Books: No content books, also known as blank books or white books, are books that do not have any written or printed content. They may include templates with ruled paper, grid paper, sketch paper, numbered paper, blank journal paper, task list paper, dot grid paper, and more.

No content books, also known as blank books or white books, are books that do not have any written or printed content. They may include templates with ruled paper, grid paper, sketch paper, numbered paper, blank journal paper, task list paper, dot grid paper, and more. Coloring Books: Coloring book templates typically include a series of black and white line drawings that can be colored in by the reader.

Coloring book templates typically include a series of black and white line drawings that can be colored in by the reader. Logbooks: Logbook templates record and track information, such as details of a journey, measurements and observations, or the progress of a project. They may include templates for food logs, exercise logs, meditation logs, sports performance logs, and finance logs.

Logbook templates record and track information, such as details of a journey, measurements and observations, or the progress of a project. They may include templates for food logs, exercise logs, meditation logs, sports performance logs, and finance logs. Journals: Journal templates are designed for people to record their thoughts on various subjects. They may include templates for regular daily journals, prompt notebooks, gratitude journals, food journals, and five year journals.

Journal templates are designed for people to record their thoughts on various subjects. They may include templates for regular daily journals, prompt notebooks, gratitude journals, food journals, and five year journals. Planners: Planner templates are designed to schedule your day, whether it be daily, weekly, or monthly.

Planner templates are designed to schedule your day, whether it be daily, weekly, or monthly. Activity/Puzzle Books: Activity and puzzle book templates are designed to include specific activities that people can use.

Activity and puzzle book templates are designed to include specific activities that people can use. Guest Books: Guest book templates are similar to lined notebooks and can be used at events for people to input their names as they arrive.

Why Do You Need Them?

Having a professional and visually appealing interior layout is crucial for the success of your book on KDP. If a potential reader is interested in your book based on its cover and content, but is disappointed by the interior layout, they may not complete the purchase.

To avoid this, it's important to use high-quality KDP Interior templates for your book's layout.

With so much competition among books (especially low content books) on the KDP platform, it's important to create a book that stands out and is of high quality.

The following information will tell you where to find the best KDP interior templates, some of which are free, but others are paid. While it may be tempting to use free templates, they may not provide the differentiation you need to make your book stand out in a crowded market.

Instead, consider investing in a unique, high-quality template to give your book the professional look it deserves.

Let’s dive into those next…

The Best Places to Get KDP Interior Templates

1. Creative Fabrica (Best Overall)

Creative Fabrica is a top choice for those in search of KDP interior templates. Not only does the company offer a wide range of graphics and fonts, but it also has a dedicated section for KDP Interiors.

At the time this post was written, there were over 156,000 KDP interiors available for publishing, making it a top pick.

Creative Fabrica operates on a subscription basis, giving members access to all of the company's graphics, fonts, and KDP interiors.

This comprehensive subscription allows artists to easily find and purchase the resources they need to sell their work online. Creative Fabrica is a valuable resource for anyone looking to create and sell KDP books.

2. Etsy (Best Independent Marketplace)

If you're on the hunt for templates and interiors for your next Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) book, you might be surprised to find that Etsy has a wide selection available.

Etsy is a popular online marketplace that allows independent designers to sell their creations, including templates and interiors for KDP books. These designers specialize in a variety of topics, so you're likely to find something that fits your needs.

Whether you're searching for a simple, elegant template for a romance novel or a more complex design for a non-fiction book, you can find it on Etsy.

And because these templates and interiors are created by independent designers, you'll have access to unique and original designs that you won't find anywhere else.

3. Bookbird (Best Quality)

Bookbird offers a range of high-quality KDP interior templates.

These templates have been designed by the Bookbird team, and they offer access to the files in multiple formats like PDF and Google Slides. This means you can use the templates without having to pay for additional software.

Additionally, the Bookbird team has secured the rights to give you a license for their templates, so you can use them with confidence. While there are other options out there, Bookbird's templates are a great choice for those looking for high-quality designs and flexibility.

I have personally used a few of these templates and can highly recommend them for their professional designs.

4. Fiverr (Best for Affordable Designers)

Fiverr is a popular platform for finding services at affordable prices.

While the site is known for offering services, there are also many sellers who offer products, including KDP interior templates. It's important to note that not all of these sellers may have the right to sell or resell these graphics, so it's crucial to do your due diligence and make sure you're purchasing from a legitimate seller.

To protect yourself, it's recommended to send a message to the seller before making a purchase to verify their rights to sell the product.

In addition to finding pre-made templates on Fiverr, you can also find affordable designers who can create custom templates for you.

This allows you to get exactly the design you're looking for, without having to settle for pre-made templates that may not meet your needs.

5. Rob Cubbon Interiors (Best for Planners)

Rob Cubbon offers a range of KDP interior templates, including some of the best planner templates available.

His templates are impeccably designed, with attention to detail that ensures they look professional and polished.

The templates are also highly versatile, allowing me to easily customize them by adding my own notes, quotes, and other content. This has made it easy for me to create unique, personalized planners that stand out from the competition.

However, to fully customize the templates, users will need to use Adobe InDesign.

Overall, Rob Cubbon's templates are a great option for anyone looking to create professional-looking KDP books, especially planners.

6. Puzzle Wiz (Best for Puzzles)

Puzzle Wiz is a KDP interior templates generator that allows users to easily create a wide range of puzzle books, including mazes and crosswords.

While generic puzzle books may not be highly ranked or sell well on their own, the ability to create themed activity books or game books can open up new opportunities.

For example, you could create a Sudoku book for animal lovers by adding graphics to the Sudoku pages.

Puzzle Wiz is not well known by many KDP book creators, so there is a lot of potential for those who are able to take advantage of this tool.

7. Tangent Templates (Best Pricing Model)

Tangent Templates is a fantastic resource for KDP interior template creators, offering a wide range of high-quality interiors as well as useful tools to make the self-publishing process easier.

One of the standout features of Tangent Templates is their pricing model, which allows users to pay a one-time fee for lifetime access, including all future updates.

This means that once you've paid for access to the resources, you'll be able to use them for as long as you need without having to worry about ongoing costs.

Overall, Tangent Templates is a valuable resource for anyone looking to create and publish KDP books on Amazon.

8. Canva (Best Free Option)

Canva is a free design platform that offers a wide range of templates and resources, including Education templates with worksheets, lesson planners, and coloring pages that can be used as interior pages for KDP books.

These templates are particularly useful for individuals interested in creating books in the education, children's, and homeschooling niches.

Canva offers an affordable and user-friendly alternative to more expensive design software such as Adobe Photoshop and InDesign, making it an excellent option for creating KDP interiors.

Note: Amazon KDP has strict rules regarding copyright and trademark infringement, so you cannot use images and elements from the Canva Pro subscription in your books.

Final Thoughts

KDP interior templates can be a valuable resource for self-publishing authors looking to create professional and visually appealing books. There are a wide range of options available, from free templates on platforms like Canva to paid options from companies like Tangent Templates and Bookbird.

It's important to do your research and choose a template that fits your needs and budget.

One thing to keep in mind is that Amazon KDP has strict rules regarding copyright and trademark infringement, so it's important to make sure you have the rights to use any images or elements in your templates.

It's also a good idea to verify that the seller you're purchasing from has the right to sell or resell the templates.

Overall, KDP interior templates can save time and hassle when it comes to formatting and designing your book, and they can help you create a professional and polished final product.