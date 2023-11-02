ProWritingAid Coupons and Discount Codes (Updated for 2023)

I'm so excited to share with you all the inside discounts on ProWritingAid Premium that I’ve found.

I've done tons of research to find the best ProWritingAid coupon codes and deals out there.

In this article, I'll give you the scoop on the very best discount – a code that gets you 20% off the ProWritingAid Premium Plan.

This code is: KINDLEPRENEUR20.

I'll walk you through step-by-step how to use this ProWritingAid coupon code and redeem it. Then, just in case that code stops working someday (which it shouldn’t), I'll share some other discount codes you can try.

Beyond saving money, I'll explain why ProWritingAid is so useful for writers and how you can make the most of it. I've got the inside scoop as a ProWritingAid user myself. I use ProWritingAid for writing fiction, nonfiction, blog posts, and pretty much any kind of content.

Let's dive in!

The Best ProWritingAid Code for All Platforms

The ProWritingAid discount code that offers the most reliable discount is KINDLEPRENEUR20. This handy little code offers 20% off either a yearly or lifetime ProWritingAid Premium subscription.

I don't know about you, but 20% off sounds good to me! That discount applies whether you use ProWritingAid via the web editor, Google Docs, Microsoft Word, or the desktop app.

Some people have reported finding ProWritingAid codes that offer 25% or even 30% off. However, I've tested dozens of these and almost all are expired. KINDLEPRENEUR20 consistently works every time. A guaranteed 20% off is better than hoping for a code that may not work anymore.

The KINDLEPRENEUR20 code is an easy way for us authors to get that needed discount. Even better, it's easy to use and works on any billing cycle or platform.

How to Redeem This ProWritingAid Coupon

Using the KINDLEPRENEUR20 promo code is simple. Here are the basic steps:

Go to the ProWritingAid pricing page and find the plan you want to purchase (the discount is only available on annual and lifetime discounts). BELOW the plan (before you select “Purchase Premium”) look for a space that says: “Have a promocode?”. Enter KINDLEPRENEUR20 in that box.

Click the “Purchase Premium” button for your chosen plan. This will take you to the checkout page. The 20% discount will automatically be applied to your order total. Double check that the discount was applied properly. Finish checking out by entering your payment details and completing your purchase.

The KINDLEPRENEUR20 promo code allows you to access the premium features of ProWritingAid for much cheaper than the regular list price. It's the best ProWritingAid coupon out there, in my experience.

And I personally recommend the Lifetime option, as you will never have to pay for it again, plus you get a super nice discount.

Other ProWritingAid Discount Codes Just in Case

I highly recommend using the KINDLEPRENEUR20 coupon code to get 20% off ProWritingAid. However, I understand that promotional codes sometimes expire or stop working.

In case KINDLEPRENEUR20 doesn't work for some reason, I have a few backup ProWritingAid discount codes that you could try:

EEPSUTPNHV – Saves 20% off your order

1AZVX50DTA – Gets you 20% off

VPAUT1FJTE – Offers 20% off your purchase

These ProWritingAid promo codes should help you save a little money if the MAIN coupon code is invalid for any reason.

But that said, since I am the Kindlepreneur, I highly doubt that coupon code will stop working anytime soon, and if it does, that probably means I have bigger problems, haha.

I try to keep this list of ProWritingAid coupon codes updated regularly. But just like any promo code, they can expire or stop working over time as ProWritingAid offers new deals. If a code doesn't work, let me know and I'll try to provide a new one!

Why You Should Get ProWritingAid

Now that you know how to get a great discount on ProWritingAid, let me quickly explain why every writer should have this tool in their toolkit!

Here are some of the key benefits I've experienced from using ProWritingAid:

Catches grammatical mistakes and typos I might miss

Identifies overused or vague words to help strengthen my writing

Provides detailed feedback on writing style, readability, pacing, and more

Helps me find repeats and redundancies in my writing

Offers excellent suggestions to help replace weak phrases

Assists with writing structure and flow

Integrates easily with MS Word and Google Docs (and, yes, even Atticus 😉 for seamless editing

Saves me time and helps me write more clearly and concisely

ProWritingAid is my top choice for revising long-form prose, as you can see in my comparison post and in my full review of ProWritingAid.

For any type of writer – blogger, journalist, content marketer, student, author – ProWritingAid enhances your writing in so many ways.

The Right Way to Use These ProWritingAid Discount Codes

If you do take advantage of these ProWritingAid coupons, I wanted to share a few quick tips on how to use the codes properly:

Only use each code once. Don't try to reuse the same code multiple times.

Check the coupon expiration date before using a code – some might expire after a certain date.

Make sure you enter the code correctly. No extra spaces or characters.

Contact ProWritingAid customer support if a code doesn't seem to be working for you to check if it's still valid.

As long as you follow those guidelines, you shouldn't have any issues using these ProWritingAid discounts. Just use your chosen code once during checkout to redeem it.

Additionally, one of the best things about ProWritingAid is that there's a forever-free version. So you can test drive the core features at no cost to see if you like it. Then use a coupon to upgrade and unlock even more reports, integrations, and capabilities.

What Other Discounts Does ProWritingAid Offer?

Beyond the coupon codes mentioned already, ProWritingAid does offer a few other ways to save:

Black Friday

ProWritingAid often has an additional discount as part of a Black Friday sale. We keep track of that (plus a lot of other author deals) over on our Black Friday deal page.

These are usually on the yearly plan and lifetime memberships, and in the past have been pretty good.

Writers’ Weeks

ProWritingAid frequently has a number fo “Writers’ Weeks” for various genres, including Romance, Science Fiction, Crime, and Fantasy.

These writers’ weeks usually involve a nice discount as well, so they are worth checking out.

Pros and Cons of ProWritingAid

To help you evaluate if ProWritingAid is worth using, I wanted to briefly summarize some pros and cons I’ve noticed as a long-time user:

Pros

Helps you improve your writing skills

Provides and accurate grammar checker and readability recommendations

Conforms to your writing style (academic, casual, etc.)

Rephrase feature makes it easy to fix those clunky sentences

Integrates with almost any program you use to write (Google Docs, Microsoft Word for PC, Scrivener, etc.)

Offers over 20 reports to improve your specific writing concerns

Works great for short- and long-form writers and authors

It's affordable

Cons

Can be clunky for general online writing

Free version is limited to 500 words for in-depth reports

No iOS or Android app

Integrations aren’t as clean as Grammarly

Bottom Line: I love using ProWritingAid for all of my writing projects. Its integrations, low cost, and reports help me improve my writing — from grammar to style and flow, and everything in between. It’s a robust competitor to Grammarly, and when I compare the two, ProWritingAid wins in almost every area.

Do You Know of Any Other ProWritingAid Codes?

I tried my best to compile the top coupon codes and discounts for ProWritingAid here. But if you happen to have any other promotional codes that I missed, please let me know.

Let's keep this list as up-to-date as possible! ProWritingAid offers new coupons and deals fairly regularly. So drop a comment if you discover any codes or deals I should add to the article. Much appreciated!