Planning and Sticking to Your Writing Resolutions in 2023

The new year is upon us, and with it comes a chance to start fresh. If you’re a writer, that means it’s time to set some goals and resolutions for your writing practice in 2023. But let’s be real: we all know how easy it is to make resolutions and then not stick to them.

So how can you make sure that your writing resolutions are achievable and that you actually stick to them this year? Here are some tips to help you plan and stick to your writing resolutions in 2023.

Why you need writing resolutions What kind of resolutions you need to set How to stick to your writing resolutions In this article, you will learn:

Why you need writing resolutions

If you want to improve your writing this year, then you need to make and stick to some resolutions. But what exactly should you resolve to do? Here are a few ideas to get you started:

1. Make time for writing every day

2. Read more books on writing and grammar

3. Join or start a writers’ group

4. Go to at least one writing conference or workshop

5. Experiment with a new genre or style of writing

6. Keep a journal

7. Write something every day, even if it’s just a few hundred words

8. Find a writing buddy

9. Set some goals for your writing – and make sure you celebrate when you reach them!

What are your plans for improving your writing this year?

What kind of writing resolutions to set

When it comes to writing resolutions, it is important to set goals that are achievable and realistic. Trying to accomplish too much in too little time is a recipe for disaster. It is also important to be specific when setting writing resolutions. Vague goals such as “write more” or “get better at writing” are difficult to measure and therefore difficult to achieve.

Some specific and achievable writing resolutions include:

Set a word count goal for each day/week/month

Designate a specific time of day for writing

Find a writing group or partner

Set deadlines for completing drafts of pieces

Participate in online or offline writing challenges

How to make your writing resolutions achievable

If you want to make sure your writing resolutions are achievable, there are a few things you can do. First, start by setting realistic goals. Don't try to bite off more than you can chew by setting goals that are too lofty or unrealistic. Secondly, break your goals down into smaller, more manageable pieces. This will make them seem less daunting and more attainable. Finally, create a plan of action and stick to it. If you don't have a plan, it will be much harder to stay on track and achieve your writing resolutions.

Structure your process

If you want to make writing a regular habit, it's important to have a clear and structured process in place. This means knowing what you need to do in order to write, and having a set schedule or routine to follow.

When it comes to structuring your writing process, there are a few key things to keep in mind:

Know your goal. What are you trying to achieve with your writing? Whether it's developing your skills, finishing a project, or simply getting your thoughts down on paper, clarity is key. Set aside time for writing. Make sure you dedicate enough time to actually sit down and write. This can be difficult if you have a busy lifestyle, but it's important to make time for your writing habit. Create a space that supports writing. Whether it's setting up a home office or just making sure you have a comfortable chair and desk, creating an environment that promotes creativity and focus can make the writing process easier. Stock up on supplies. Having everything you need within reach will help minimize distractions and allow you to focus on the task at hand. This might include pens, paper, reference materials, etc., depending on your needs. Have a plan. Once you know what you want to write about , it helps to break the process down into smaller steps . This can make starting (and finishing) your project feel less daunting .

Create small habits

The best way to stick to your writing resolutions is to create small habits that you can easily do every day. For example, if you want to write for 30 minutes each day, set a timer for 15 minutes and write until the timer goes off. Then take a 5 minute break and write for another 15 minutes. You can also try setting a goal of writing 500 words each day. Once you get into the habit of writing every day, it will become easier and more enjoyable.

Ignore the inner critic

If you're like most people, you have an inner critic that tells you that you're not good enough, that you'll never be a successful writer. Ignore that voice! You can be a successful writer if you set your mind to it and work hard. Don't listen to the inner critic – instead, focus on your writing goals and resolutions.

Write first, edit later

The best way to get started on your writing resolutions is to just start writing. Don't worry about editing or making it perfect just yet – that can come later. The most important thing is to get your thoughts down on paper (or electronically). Once you have something to work with, you can start refining and editing it until it's ready for publication.

Conclusion

The most important thing to remember when it comes to writing resolutions is that they are meant to be flexible. Life happens, and sometimes our best-laid plans go awry. The key is to not get discouraged and give up on your writing goals altogether.

If you find yourself veering off course, take a step back and reassess your goals. Are they still realistic? Do you need to adjust your timeline? Or maybe you just need to switch up your approach.

Whatever the case may be, don't be afraid to make changes as needed – the only way to fail at writing resolutions is by not trying at all.