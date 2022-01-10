250+ Character Quirks for Believable Characters

Do you want to make your character stand out from the rest? Or are they feeling a little flat? If so, character quirks might be just what your character needs to make them jump off the page and grab the attention of your reader.

Quirks are tiny details that help transform an otherwise average character into something more interesting.

With this article, you will get access to 250+ different character quirks to choose from!

In this article, you will learn:
What character quirks are
Why they are important
How to incorporate them into your characters
A list of example quirks to help you brainstorm

What Are Character Quirks?

A character quirk is a subtle detail about your character that makes them unique.

It's not something huge or drastic, but rather small details in their personality, appearance, or behavior that reveal more about who they are under the surface and helps you flesh characters out. It could be how they always chew on their pencil when nervous or where they place their hands while talking to someone new.

Examples of famous quirks range from physical quirks such as Harry Potter's lightning-shaped scar, to Katniss Everdeen's skill with her bow, to Spider-Man's tendency to spout humorous quips while stringing up bad guys (Pro Tip: Superheroes are a great source of character quirk examples).

Why Are Character Quirks Important?

Adding character quirks to your character makes them more complex and interesting for both you and your reader. It also gives you an opportunity to challenge yourself as a writer by developing unique traits for each character, rather than generalizing their character traits.

Quirks help your character stand out from the other characters in the book. They also make them feel more like a real person, which can be especially important for character-driven stories.

How to Use Character Quirks in Your Novel

Character quirks can be developed during character creation or they can evolve naturally as you write your character's story over time. The important thing is that the quirks make sense and don't feel forced, which will come with practice and editing of each character trait before it goes out for a final draft.

Here are a few strategies for incorporating quirks into your story:

Make them important to the plot or characters: a quirk that serves no purpose will just seem like extra fluff. That's why you want to make sure that each quirk serves a purpose to either advance the plot, or deep in what we know about the characters. Try the unexpected: you may be tempted to give your characters a quirk that makes sense for what you know about their character. But what if you gave them a quirk that seemingly clashed? How might this deep in the character, or help you understand them differently? Be original: it's easy to get caught up in stereotypes when using quirks. That's why it's important to try unique combinations, and quirks you've never heard of before when developing your characters. Just make sure they also serve a purpose, and are not different for the sake of being different.

Once you have a quirk, you can input it into your character profile and may be included in a few character exercises. In fact, one great way of learning what your character's quirks are is to interview them. You'll be surprised what comes out as you write in their voice.

How NOT to Use Character Quirks

The most important thing to avoid when using character quirks is any stereotype or cliché. Not only can these lead to a dull reading experience, but in some cases can be out right offensive.

Here are a few examples of some quirks that are overused, cliché, or otherwise should not be used in your novel:

A character who talks to themselves

Staring off into space as they ponder a tough question

Always accusing others of being wrong or stupid

Having pale skin

Wearing a crooked smile

Being overly clumsy

Being self-deprecating

In the end, character quirks are perfect for helping your character feel more like real flesh and blood, but overdoing it can lead to character traits that feel forced and unnatural, so it's important to keep distinctive quirks in check by making sure they serve a purpose and are not cliché.

The Ultimate List of Character Quirks

All right, so now that we understand how to use character quirks in your novel, let's get into our ultimate list of character habits.

You can use these to brainstorm ideas for your characters, or combine them in specific ways to make original quirks.

However you do it, I hope you enjoy this list:

Physical Quirks

A lot of quirks are physical in nature. Here are a few examples:

Has a lot of freckles Has a lot of tattoos, or an unusual tattoo Is always too cold or hot Has asymmetrical features Has an athletic build Has two eyes of different colors A distinguishing feature like a mole or noticeable scar Wears strange glasses Is extremely tall or short Is very thin or fat Wears braces Has messy, disheveled hair Has perfect here The shape of the nose Has acne, eczema or other skin problems A lazy eye A specific birthmark An unusual eye color An unusual hair color or style Has very long fingernails Bad breath A unique allergy A fidget or Large feet Very hairy arms or legs Left-Handed or ambidextrous Has a physical tic Talks loudly or whispers a lot Has an accent Is extremely ticklish, especially in certain places Shows hygiene issues such as not showering regularly; smelling bad; always having greasy hair etc.

Clothing/Accessories Quirks

Clothing can often be more quirky than physical appearance, because it relates to the personality traits of that character:

Always wears makeup Wears a specific article of clothing or jewelry Clothes always look perfectly pressed Likes to wear boots or any other type of shoes Always looks professional Always looks disheveled Clothing is mismatched Dresses in a flashy style Dresses in a dull style Is always wearing activewear Dresses in very revealing clothing Tends to overdress or underdress for any occasion Is bigger than the clothing he/she wears Only wears knockoffs or designer wear Likes to dress in styles for much younger people Wears oversized clothes Wears shorts even when it's cold outside Wears socks with their sandals Wears heels all the time Keeps up with the latest styles Always wears the same color Always wears the exact same type of clothing Always wears clothes that are way outdated Never irons their clothes Dresses in ethnic clothing Has a very unusual hair style or color when compared to the character's culture Spends an unreasonable amount of money on clothes. Makes up silly names for all of their outfits (ie: Pj's) Is always wearing pajamas or underclothes out in public.

Personality Quirks

Some of the most rewarding quirks take the form of the character's personality, such as these examples:

Is an adrenaline junkie Loves to talk about what they've accomplished Is extremely enthusiastic Is extroverted or introverted Makes snap decisions Judges other people too quickly Needs the approval of others Is obsessed with their own personal hygiene Trusts people too often Is a perfectionist Over plans Always looking for new adventures Doesn't like change Is suspicious of other people Takes credit for other people's work Likes to one-up people Roots for the underdog Very reactive and emotional Take things too personally Is a lovable teddy bear Argues a lot for no reason Prefers to go without a plan Doesn't like to touch people Control freak Never admit when they're wrong Can't tell a lie even to save their own life Is always patient Has a unique sense of humor Is stoic and it's hard to make them laugh Frequently complains Will do anything for friends or family Always cautious and careful Sleeps all the time Has a horrible or perfect sense of direction Loves to be the best at everything Overly humble Overly emotional in many situations Is always dating new people Is obsessed with the latest in pop culture Doesn't like to talk about their past Is obsessed with one particular thing or hobby Keeps to themselves for the most part. Is very forgetful and doesn't like to be reminded of things from the past Believes in aliens and UFOs

Behavioral Quirks

Next, let's talk about behavioral quirks, which are very similar to personality quirks, but can manifest in more obvious ways:

Likes to sit facing or turned away from the door Bites their lip a lot Is a chain smoker Likes to chew gum Clears their throat frequently Uses a specific filler word often Likes to flip their hair Jingles keys Has a loud laugh Licks Their Lips A Lot Likes to hum Likes to move when talking Makes a lot of hand gestures when talking Paces a lot when thinking Prefers to sit at the end of a row Sniffs or scoffs a lot Snorts when laughing Taps or strokes their chin or nose when thinking Taps their fingernails on a hard surface Giggles frequently Uses air quotes when talking Has a distinctive laugh Whistles a lot Rolls their eyes a lot. Has made up words for common items Twitches often, particularly when nervous

Food-related quirks

We all eat and drink, and a lot of us develop quirks around this. Giving your character a food-related quirk can lead to some interesting character dynamics:

Always orders the same thing Scarfs down the food Always brings a snack wherever they go Belches loudly after eating Is constantly talking about diet Drinks a lot of coffee or tea Eats while driving Is a very delicate eater Comments on other people's food Lets everyone know that they are vegan Is a messy eater Only eats organic food Will eat off of other people's plates Prefers junk food or home-cooked meals Overeats in private Is a picky eater Takes huge bites of food Tucks a napkin into their shirt before eating Doesn't like to eat in front of other people Only eats after they see other people eat first Only eats after everyone else has finished eating Gulps down their drink or beer Is frequently talking about food. Prefers only healthy snacks and drinks, but will eat junk food in private Will try anything once when it comes to new foods/drinks Likes to cook for others more than themselves

Body Quirks

Different from physical appearance, body quirks can be behaviors involving one's movement or walking habits. For example:

Frequently adjusts their sleeves Bounces their legs when sitting Has a peppy, bouncy walk Walks with purpose Cracks knuckles a lot Enters a room timidly Swings their arms a lot or not at all when walking Walks without purpose Bites nails or picks at nail polish Often pulls down their jacket or skirt Scratches their head Scratches their face Bobs their foot when sitting with crossed legs Takes large or tiny steps Pushes past people Likes to pop their back Walks with a limp Holds their weight on one side when standing Leans back in the chair Leans toward people when they are speaking Leans against the wall and standing Props her feet up on furniture Text there hands behind her head when seated Often squirms when sitting Stands or sits extremely still Hangs her hands straight at their side Leans away from people Tends to slouch Likes to stretch a lot There head facing down most of the time

Competency Quirks

A lot of quirks have to do with what your character is good at…or not so good at. Let's take a look at a few.

Strength-based Quirks:

Great at cooking Plays a musical instrument Has an artistic talent (i.e. drawing, painting, or sculpting) Great at impressions A ventriloquist Can do magic tricks Speaks many languages Knows a lot of useless trivia An expert hacker Can build anything Great at logical reasoning Great at debate A photographic memory Connects with animals Empathetic and good at understanding people A fast runner A contortionist Has a superpower Isn't afraid of anything

Weakness-based Quirks

Can't drive/drive well Never punctual You can't read their handwriting Terrified of public speaking Socially awkward Shops too often An alcoholic A kleptomaniac A pathological liar Manipulative of their friends Gets jealous easily Passive agressive Has a strong phobia or irrational fear Has an unhealthy obsession

Communication Quirks

A lot of quirks come to light when communicating with someone else, and dialogue is the perfect way to reveal these quirks. For example:

Can't stand silence when chatting Speaks slowly and deliberately, thinking through each word Over-describes things Doesn't speak unless addressed directly Exaggerates everything Enunciates Uses their arms a lot when speaking Avoids eye contact Doesn't say what they want directly Must have the last word Has nicknames for everyone Pauses for a long time when speaking Restates what other people say Talks to themself Talks very fast Talks with a sing-songy cadence Has over-exaggerated expressions Has a specific dialect Winks a lot when communicating Has a unique speech pattern

Random Quirks

There are a few more that don't really fall into any of the above categories. For example:

Gets hiccups often Is highly politically active Is easy to influence Snores at night Takes in stray animals Looks at the bright side in every situation Only drinks sparkling water Walks around barefoot Sings opera in the shower Does meal prep Looks in every mirror Is superstitious (won't walk under a ladder, etc.) Prefers the dark Doesn't read old/new books Prefers to go out on the town by themselves Loves watching “bad” movies Is a thoughtful gift-giver Leaves notes in library books for future readers Uses a tissue to touch surfaces in public spaces Calls their mom every day Clucks their tongue a lot Quotes movies all the time Claims to know how they will die Grows all their own food Can recite poetry Has a vision board Recycles regularly Loves the beach but hates swimming Has a strong Instagram feed and following Has an imaginary friend

Choose Wisely

There are a lot of options on this list, but make sure you don't add too many to your characters. Pick one or two and run with those. They can be on this list or something that you make up yourself.

If you have any other ideas, be sure to let us know through our contact page, and we might include it on the list! We love to hear your feedback.

I promise you that you more you can give your character personality flaws, an irrational fear, or other idiosyncrasy, you will find that it results in memorable fictional characters and improved character development.