How to Make a Table of Contents in Google Docs

If you're like many authors, you use Google Docs at some point during your book-writing process. Whether it's a place to jot down character notes or you use it to write your entire book, there's plenty to like about this word processor. Not the least of which is the fact it comes free with a Google account.

But if you use Google Docs for anything, you'll need to know how to take advantage of some of its features. One crucial feature is adding headings to create a structured table of contents. Adding headings at various levels enhances organization, readability, and navigation within your document. So read on as we go over how to design a table of contents in Google Docs.

Why Insert a Table of Contents?

There are a couple of reasons why you may want a table of contents (ToC) in your Google doc. Not only will it help people like editors or proofreaders navigate, but it can also help you navigate the document by using contents links to quickly access specific sections.

Even more importantly, most (if not all) online bookstores require your finished product to have a table of contents before publishing. ToCs are used by readers more often in nonfiction books than in fiction books, but they both should have them for easy reader navigation.

And while formatting your finished manuscript before you can sell it is beyond the scope of this article, having a table of contents in place before you start can certainly help. Document headings are crucial for creating a structured table of contents, making it easier for readers to move through lengthy documents.

Formatting Your Google Doc for a Table of Contents

Before you insert your ToC, ensure that your content is formatted properly. When we're talking about chapter headings, you'll want to ensure that they're formatted in heading style 1. Applying heading styles throughout your document is crucial for automatically generating or updating a table of contents in Google Docs.

To do this, locate and highlight the header text you want to format. Then navigate up to the Styles dropdown menu and click on it. Then click on the Heading 1 option from the ‘Normal text' drop-down menu.

Repeat this process for all chapter headings. You can also format subheadings and sub-subheadings using heading style options 2 and 3. Just be aware that anything you format in this manner will show up in the ToC. So if you only want your chapter headings to show up in the ToC, then those should be the only ones you format.

When compared to Microsoft Word, Google Docs is a little limited when it comes to ToCs. You can't create a custom table of contents in Google Docs like you can in MS Word, so you'll just have to work with what you have.

Once you have all the headings in your Google document formatted how you want them, it's time to insert the table of contents.

Bonus: Use the Navigation Pane to Get Around

When you have your chapter headings formatted, you can turn on the document outline on the left side of the text document. Sometimes called the navigation pane, this is really easy to turn on and off as you like.

Simply locate the outline symbol and click it. Your document outline will show up on the left side, making it super easy to navigate your long document.

Working with Headings and Page Numbers

When creating a table of contents in Google Docs, understanding how to work with headings and page numbers is crucial.

Headings serve as the building blocks of your table of contents, while page numbers help readers navigate your document effortlessly.

Here’s how to work with headings and page numbers:

To add headings, go to the “Format” menu, select “Paragraph styles,” and choose from “Heading 1,” “Heading 2,” or “Heading 3.” These headings vary in size and shade, with “Heading 1” being the largest and most prominent. Properly formatted headings ensure that your table of contents is organized and easy to read. Adding page numbers is just as simple. Click on the “Insert” menu and select “Page numbers.” You can choose to display page numbers at the top or bottom of the page, depending on your preference. Page numbers are essential for helping readers locate specific sections quickly. To customize the appearance of your headings and page numbers, use the “Styles” dropdown menu. This allows you to change the font, size, and color to match your document’s overall style. Consistent formatting enhances the readability and professionalism of your document.

Remember, any changes you make to your headings or page numbers will need to be reflected in your table of contents. To update it, right-click on the placeholder text and select “Update table of contents.” This will refresh the table to include your latest modifications.

Inserting Your Table of Contents

Once you're done formatting your main heading text, then you can easily add your ToC in just a few clicks. Just follow the simple steps below: click ‘Insert' and then select ‘Table of contents'.

Step 1: Place Cursor

Find a place where you'd like to insert your table of contents to show up in your document. In most books, the ToC will come after the title page and the copyright page in the front matter of the book.

Step 2: Insert Table

Once you have the cursor where you want the ToC, navigate up to the Insert menu. Scroll all the way down to the bottom of the Insert menu and hover over the Table of Contents option. You can choose between inserting a new table of contents with page numbers or a new table of contents with blue links. This allows you to tailor your new table to fit specific formatting and organizational needs.

Page number ToCs are generally used for print books, whereas blue link ToCs are usually used for ebooks. Choose your option and click on it!

That's it! You now have a Table of Contents in your Google doc.

But what if you make changes to the document after you insert your ToC? You'll need to know how to update the table.

Customizing Your Google Docs Table

Google Docs offers several customization options for your table of contents, allowing you to tailor it to your specific needs. Here’s how to make the most of these features:

To change the style of your table of contents, click on the “More options” icon (⋮) and select “More options.” From here, you can choose from various styles, such as Plain Text, Dotted, and Links. Each style offers a different look and feel, so pick the one that best suits your document.

For further customization, use the “Formatting” options in the “More options” menu. This allows you to adjust the font, size, and color of your table of contents. You can also decide whether to include page numbers and dotted lines, giving you full control over the appearance of your ToC.

If you want to customize the heading levels displayed in your table of contents, click on the “More options” icon (⋮) and select “More options.” You can then choose which heading levels to display, from “Heading 1” to “Heading 6.” This is particularly useful for lengthy documents with multiple sub-sections.

To add or remove headings from your table of contents, use the “Add headings” and “Remove headings” options in the “More options” menu. This ensures that only the relevant sections are included, keeping your table of contents concise and organized.

Updating Your Google Docs Table of Contents

If you make any changes to your document, you'll need to update your ToC to ensure everything is accurate. Even changing one line of text or one paragraph style can affect multiple sections.

Luckily, doing this is simple. All you need to do is click inside the table of contents box near the top. You'll see a refresh symbol appear at the top left corner of the table. Click the symbol and the ToC will update.

You can also right-click inside the table of contents box and select the Update Table of Contents option. This is also where you can delete the table if need be.

Troubleshooting Common Issues

Occasionally, you might encounter issues with your table of contents in Google Docs. Here are some common problems and how to troubleshoot them:

If your table of contents is not updating automatically, try clicking on the “Refresh” icon (circular arrow) in the floating toolbar. This will update the table to reflect any changes you’ve made to your headings and page numbers.

Having trouble adding or removing headings from your table of contents? Use the “Add headings” and “Remove headings” options in the “More options” menu. This should resolve any issues with including the correct sections in your ToC.

If your table of contents is not displaying correctly, check the formatting options in the “More options” menu. Ensure that the font, size, and color settings are correct. Sometimes, a simple adjustment can fix display issues.

Experiencing problems with page numbers? Verify the “Page numbers” option in the “Insert” menu. Make sure that page numbers are enabled and set to display correctly. This will help maintain the accuracy and functionality of your table of contents.

By following these tips, you can effectively troubleshoot and resolve common issues with your table of contents in Google Docs, ensuring a smooth and professional document.

