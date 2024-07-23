Amazon Book Keyword Rules Explained (2024 Update)

By Dave Chesson
0
Last updated on July 23rd, 2024

In 2024, Amazon silently updated their rules for book keywords, adding three new ones. If you’re an author, understanding these changes is crucial to optimizing your keywords and avoiding potential issues. This article will break down the new rules and provide you with actionable advice on how to use your keywords effectively.

Amazon book keyword rules updated in 2024, including 3 new rules - kindlepreneur.com

Table of contents

What Are the New Amazon Book Keyword Rules?

In this article, you will learn:
  1. The three new Amazon book keyword rules introduced in 2024.
  2. How to effectively use keywords without violating Amazon’s guidelines.
  3. The difference between hard rules and guidelines for keywords.
  4. Tips for optimizing your book’s keywords to boost visibility and sales.
  5. Common mistakes to avoid when selecting your keywords.

Amazon has introduced three new rules for your book keywords:

1. Words Already Mentioned in a Category: Avoid using keywords that are already part of your book’s category string. For example, if your category is “Literature & Fiction > Action & Adventure > Classics,” don’t use “Action & Adventure” or “Classics” as your keywords.

2. Brands You Do Not Own: Do not use brand names that you don’t have the rights to. This rule helps avoid legal issues and trademark disputes.

3. HTML: Avoid using HTML code in your keywords. This was added due to issues caused by hidden codes that interfered with Amazon’s system.

By the way, I made a video all about these keyword rule changes. Check that out here:

Understanding the Full Scope of Amazon’s Keyword Rules

Let’s take a deeper look at the rules and their implications:

1. Avoid Redundant Information:

Amazon advises against using information already covered in your book’s metadata, like the title or contributors. This is more of a guideline to help you use your keyword slots more effectively.

2. No Subjective Claims or Time-Sensitive Statements:

Avoid making subjective claims about your book’s quality or including time-sensitive information. Violating these rules can lead to your book being flagged by Amazon.

3. Common Category Information:

Avoid keywords like “book” or “audiobook” that are common to most items in the category. This rule aims to prevent confusion in search results, but sometimes these words can be necessary, such as in “workbook” or “Book of Enoch.”

4. Spelling and Variants:

Amazon’s algorithm already accounts for spelling errors, pluralizations, and spacing variations. Don’t waste your keyword slots on these.

5. Trademark Protection:

In addition to avoiding brand names you don’t own, avoid using Amazon program names like “Kindle Unlimited” or “KDP Select.”

6. Avoid Quotation Marks:

Using quotes around phrases limits Amazon’s search to the exact phrase, reducing your visibility. Instead of “epic adventure hot romance,” use the words without quotes to get indexed for all possible combinations.

7. No HTML:

As mentioned earlier, avoid using HTML in your keywords to prevent technical issues.

Publisher Rocket Amazon Dashboard

Increase Your Book Sales

Over 47,000+ authors, NYT bestsellers, and publishing companies use Publisher Rocket to gain insight to the market.

Check It Out

Tips for Optimizing Your Amazon Book Keywords

Above, we covered things you should avoid, like duplicate keywords, brand and trademark issues, and html code. Below, we'll cover ways you can optimize your book keywords to drive higher visibility and sales.

I've listed three tips below, but be sure to check out this article on how to change your amazon kindle keywords.

Research Your Keywords: Use tools like Publisher Rocket to find effective keywords and phrases that will keep you in the right categories.

Think Like a Reader: Consider what words potential readers might use to search for your book.

Avoid Redundancies: Use each keyword slot wisely without repeating information already in your metadata or category strings.

By following these guidelines, you can make the most out of your Amazon book keywords and ensure your book reaches the right audience.

