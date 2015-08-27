Aweber vs Mailchimp vs GetResponse Review

Which one do I choose?

Aweber or MailChimp or GetResponse?

A couple of years ago, after posting this very question on some excellent Facebook groups, I got some wild answers from multiple people that all swore their Email Service Provider (ESP) was the best.

After getting hundreds of different answers from asking the above question, I decided just to try them all on my own and ‘figure it out.’

Now, I don’t recommend you do that because switching between email services can be costly and truly time-consuming. It can also require you to get your already earned subscribers to have to re-subscribe.

But, I do want you to learn from my mistakes so that you don’t have to waste all the time and effort that I did just to finally find the one that works.

In this article, we are going to do a complete Aweber vs. MailChimp vs. GetResponse review. Although these three email providers are not the only games in town, they are usually referred to as the top three among most authors.

Choosing your email autoresponder service is a critical step, so make sure you understand all the differences between them, otherwise, after a while of using one, you’ll suffer from your mistake and feel as though your hard earned email list is being held for ransom by your service provider.

So, let’s make the right decision from the get-go!

In This Article, You Will Learn:

  • What is an Email Service Provider (ESP) and why you need it
  • MailChimp vs. Aweber vs. GetResponse: comparisons and differences
  • Which one is the winner

Once you’ve chosen the ESP that suits your needs, it’s time to level up your email list with the right pop-ups and tools to help you collect them.  Luckily I’ve already written a post just for you that will be posted on Kindlepreneur in a couple of weeks.

What Do Email Service Providers Actually Do?

Email Service Providers go by many names like autoresponder services, email marketing services, email list builders, etc..

But they are not your typical email, like Gmail, Yahoo or – heaven forbid – AOL mail. Your Email Service Provider allows you to go way beyond just sending and receiving mail.

So, what exactly does an email autoresponder service do that makes it such a valuable tool for all types of marketers?

    • Provides you with programming code so that you can collect the emails easily on the internet
    • Stores your list of emails
    • Allows you to create email collection optins
    • Gives you amazing templates to build breath-taking newsletters for your readers
    • Gives you key insight into the reading habits of your followers
    • Provides autoresponse so that emails are sent immediately upon someone doing something (like joining your list)
Selecting an Email Service is like selecting a spouse.  Choose wisely or else you’re stuck!

And many other things. The point is, if you want to collect emails from your readers or fans, you have to have an email marketing provider like Aweber, Mailchimp or Getresponse.

Aweber vs. GetResponse vs. MailChimp Deals

One thing I love most about these three is their 100% risk-free guarantees.

Aweber and Getresponse offer a 30-day, no questions asked, money back guarantee…which is nice.  You can do what I did:  sign up, give it a whirl, and move on to the next without dropping a dime.

MailChimp, on the other hand, offers a sneaky little incentive…they offer the service for free until you reach 2000 subscribers.  Also, with their free plan, you can’t use some of the most important features like autoresponders (necessary if you want to give your fans a gift for joining your email list).  Basically, they lure you in on the “free” account, and once you get comfortable with them and build a viable list, they start charging, and now you’re stuck.

Why haven’t the other services caught on to this little trick and offered the same?

Later on, though, you’ll find out why going after the free MailChimp account is not the best idea in the long run.

But before we get into this and the comparisons of the three services, I want to be upfront with you. Many of the links below are affiliate links, but don’t worry, clicking on them will not cost you anything extra.

Actually, you’ll get a whole lot more by getting your account through my link.

And there actually is a clear winner, even if your friend swears by another one. Just wait and see because the quantifiable data doesn’t lie.

Features: Aweber vs. Mailchimp vs. GetResponse

Let’s start this comparison by looking at what each one offers as compared to the others.

Above, we discussed what a basic function of an Email Marketing Service does, but as you can see from the chart below, some of them do even more and provide you with more options – which are super-critical in effective email marketing.

Starting Prices
  • Free Trial
  • # of Emails
  • # Templates
  • A/B Testing
  • Social Media Int.
  • Autoresponder
  • Surveys
  • Landing Pages
  • Signup Forms
  • Analytics
  • Least Likely to be Spam
  • Customer Service
 
Aweber
$19month
  • 30 Day - 500
    contracts max
  • Unlimited
  • 700
  • Okay
  • Most Data
  • Equal
  • Better
MailChimp
$10month
  • Free Account till 2000 but no autoresponder
  • Unlimited
  • 300
  • 2 tickets / month
  • Better
  • Easy to Follow
  • Worst
  • Worst
GetResponse
$15month
  • 30 Days - 250
    contacts max
  • Unlimited
  • 500

  • More options to split

  • $15/month extra
  • BEST
    Drag and Drop Design
  • Middle Ground
  • Equal
  • BEST
    More Personal

Now, as you can see, some of the information above is subjective. It is based on things I noticed while I was using their services, and not something quantifiable.

But don’t worry, I’ll explain my reasoning later and will break down each one.

WINNER: GetResponse – clearly has the most to offer out of the three

Pricing: GetResponse vs. Aweber vs. MailChimp

The price of a monthly service can be one of the most important factors for most authors. But before we jump into comparing the numbers, I will tell you that putting together the below chart was quite challenging.

Both GetResponse and Aweber have nearly the same pay structure.  You get a large range of email signups before you have a jump in cost.  But GetResponse always beats out Aweber in cheapness.

However, MailChimp’s cost structure works in tiny little increments for each step. In a way, MailChimp is more “get-what-you-pay-for.” However, every month you might find yourself adding more and more money. This makes it harder to budget and would drive my accountant – aka my wife – nuts!

# of email contacts
  • up to 500
  • 1000
  • 1,500
  • 2,000
  • 2,500
  • 5,000
  • 10,000
  • 25,000
 
Aweber
  • $19
  • $29
  • No
  • 2 Domains
  • No
  • $49
  • $69
  • $149
MailChimp
  • $10
  • $15
  • $20
  • $30
  • $35
  • $50
  • $75
  • $150
GetResponse
  • $15
  • $15
  • $25
  • $25
  • $25
  • $45
  • $65
  • $145

One trap that many new people run into is that they see Mailchimp’s free starter set and signup for them. It is true that Mailchimp has a free version, BUT, that free version does not include the autoresponder capability – which is uber important if you want to give an optin gift (something to entice people to signup for your list). Plus, you’ll miss out on a whole lot more.

However, I will say, this is a crazy good tactic by MailChimp. People see “free” and immediately jump on it and disregard the others. Then after building enough followers, they get comfortable with their services and start paying for them, even though they more costly and have less to offer…just something to consider.

You can also switch and migrate your list to another provider down the road, but I will tell you, it isn’t pretty, and you lose a lot of your hard work and analytics. Also, in many cases, you’ll have to get your already-developed list to reconfirm or else you’ll lose them…and that is huge!

As you can see, GetResponse is clearly cheaper than the rest in just about every category. Although it’s not by much, do remember that these are monthly charges. So, it adds up over time.

WINNER: GetResponse – It’s cheaper and has an easier pay scale

Analytics: GetResponse vs. Aweber vs. Mailchimp

I really can’t give a grade on this because each one should win a category.

Aweber’s analytics platform offers the most data of the three. Now, this is a good thing and a bad thing. The good news is those super techy guys, or number crunchers out there LOVE options. For you people, Aweber takes the cake.

Chock full of different data sets, you could swim in those numbers for hours and create intricately detailed reports.

However, on the other side of the spectrum, Mailchimp’s reports are pretty streamlined and don’t offer as many options as Aweber. Although you can’t get the juicy analytical data that Aweber offers, at least, Mailchimp is easy to understand.

So those of you who fear the numbers and math graphs, Mailchimp is top.

Finally, as if there were a Goldie Locks syndrome, GetResponse sits right in the middle holding more options than Mailchimp but less clutter than Aweber.   It is easier to swallow than Aweber, but a step up from Mailchimp.

So, this one takes the cake for those who want better data but don’t want to get bogged down in the weeds and have a steeper learning curve.

Analytics-for-Get-Response-vs-Aweber-vs-Mailchimp

WINNER: Tie Between All Three – because it depends on what you prefer: easier, more data, or in-between.

Deliverability: Getresponse vs. Aweber vs. Mailchimp

Email platforms like Gmail and Yahoo have worked really hard to try to discriminate mass emails and place the bad ones into the SPAM folder. Good on them, because this has helped to stop scammers and hackers from hurting innocent people.

However, this selectivity can cause many of your legitimate emails to never reach the people who signed up for them. Ouch!

So how do Gmail, Yahoo, and others decide what to send to your inbox and what stick in your spam box? The reputation of your Email Autoresponder Service…that’s what. Now there are other factors involved, but having a spammy sender or (ESP) is like a one-way ticket to Spam Folder City.

Here the Aweber vs. MailChimp vs. Getresponse game is pretty even because they’re three of the best in the industry. However, one of them has a dark secret…

A couple of years ago, MailChimp had very poor deliverability, and their users found a high rate of their emails had bounce backs or were being placed in the SPAM folder immediately, which kills your engagement.

So to combat this, MailChimp created a link blacklist that generally does not like affiliate links in the emails.

Now, they don’t ban all affiliate links in your emails completely, however, you will find many marketplaces are no-no’s, and you could get your entire account shut down for simply trying to send an affiliate link to your readers.

WINNER: GetResponse and Aweber – Sorry MailChimp.  I like the ability to use the affiliate links of my own choosing, but keep up the good fight!

Email Templates: MailChimp vs GetResponse vs Aweber

In all honestly, I can’t really tell the difference between them. They all seem to have hundreds of pretty neat templates and since the number of templates each offers changes weekly, I can’t even provide you an adequate number so as to compare them.

The key is that each of them offer “drag and drop” capability, making so that anyone can design a custom template with no significant background in programming or design.Difference-between-Aweber-GetResponse-and-Mailchimp-in-Email-Templates

WINNER: Tie Between All Three

Signup Forms: Mailchimp vs. Aweber vs. Get Response

Signup forms are the little doodads that show up in sidebars or posts and allow you to signup for someone’s email list. Personally, I use specialized software to create mine, but for most, having an email service that offers incredible Signup Form templates and designs, is vital.

Now, previously, Mailchimp had won this battle by having the better-looking signup form templates.

However, just recently, GetResponse just launched their new beta signup forms that are better-looking and allow more customization.  Also, they now include drag-and-drop capability and just as many fields as MailChimp….Discount Double Check!


WINNER: GetResponse – Templates are on par, but you can’t beat the drag-and-drop customization of a signup form. I like the ability to make my signup forms unique and fit the look of my website, don’t you?

Final Grades: Aweber vs Mailchimp vs GetResponse

Getresponse-is-better-than-Aweber-and-Mailchimp

The Champion: GetResponse

So, let’s review the facts as to why GetResponse gives the major beat down.  Get Response excelled in:

  • Pricing
  • Features
  • Signup Forms
  • Deliverability
  • Not too complicated, but doesn’t skimp on analytics

Aside from the technical aspects of the service in this GetResponse review, they also offer other intangibles that really set them apart. For instance, their customer support is out of this world. I’m literally in touch with their staff all the time.

Kindlepreneur-GetResponse-ReviewTo give you a quick example, I saw them post a picture with their Get Response doll and tweeted “How do I get one of those?” The next thing you know, they sent me one free in the mail! Beyond that, they’ve reached out to me with tips and suggestions on how to optimize my individual email campaigns.

There’s nothing like having a team of experts behind you, who genuinely want to see you succeed and actually take the time to help you along the way. P.S.: Their technical experts are super savvy and speak English as their primary language…which is nice.

Another invaluable thing that I discovered from this GetResponse review is that they have always been the first to adapt and change with the times.  They were the first to develop responsive emails (fits your cell phone screen) and the first to create drag-and-drop signup forms.

What does this tell you?

Simple.  They are quick to adapt, and you won’t have to wait for your service to catch up like the others.  Also, they are always striving to improve.  I like that a lot.

Don’t forget to send me a copy of your signup/receipt if you do decide GetResponse is for you.  I’ll send you my Professional’s Email Marketing Guide that will help you:

  • Setup GetResponse for Success
  • Create A/B testing to help you understand your target market
  • Show you the optimal level of autoresponders and email
  • And much more

AND a 1-hour email strategy consultation so that you make the most with your series.

All for free, when you signup with my link.

They also understand the email marketing space through and through. Their blog is an exceptional resource on optimizing your campaigns and truly getting the most of their service. The free eBook by Joanna Wiebe is a great place to start.

On a final note, they integrate with services such as, JVZoo, which means that anytime a person buys one of my products through JVZoo, their email is automatically added to my list. This is a very beneficial service for authors who diversify their income by recommending affiliate products, like myself.  It’s a tactic I will go into later on Kindlepreneur.

GetResponse goes beyond simple software; they truly take the time to build a relationship with you. And that my friends is why GetResponse is my hands-down favorite email autoresponder.

  • interesting my friends told me about get response. But what do you think about active campaign?

    • Active Campaign is double the price, but WAY cheaper than InfusionSoft…but offers about the same amount of stuff as InfusionSoft. But understand, its much more complex. Something to consider.

    • I’ve been pretty happy with A.C. Switched from iContact due to the desire for more automation. Up to 1000 contacts is pretty cheap and fully functional. After 1000 contact, if you’re working the list right, the cost should not be a factor and the automations and integrations with other software are amazing.

  • also that table plugin is dope

    • haha…thanks. It still has its bugs, but it is totally a great way to present information. I’ll be writing a post about it and the different comparison charts.

  • Chris Backe

    A couple of thoughts =)
    Although Mailchimp’s auto-responder is part of their paid services, you can send out an automated ‘thanks for confirming your e-mail’ sort of message – and that’s the perfect place to link to your book or build out that message.

    Second, as a general rule, the companies have gotten much better about accepting each other’s lists as being confirmed.

    Third… no ConvertKit? I switched to them awhile back and haven’t looked back. Around the same prices as Aweber and GetResponse, but much more intuitive, personally.

    • With respect to it getting “easier” to share between the them all, I had multiple people tell me that recently Mailchimp held them up. I switched two years ago and that was hell. Hopefully they have improved, but respect to the now, I’m going off of others.

      Actually, if I were to add another, I would add Active Campaign considering how much talk it has generated.

  • Franki Kidd

    This is very good information – thank you! It’s a lot to digest and I needed to decide which service I was going with like yesterday.

    • Thanks Franki! Glad you liked it. I had a lot of fun putting this bad boy together.

  • I’m finding my deliverability with Aweber is really poor so I’ll also be making the switch to Getresponse.. hope it won’t be too time consuming moving my list over though lol. Anyway cheers for putting this helpful post together, appreciate it.

    • Hey Marco, luckily the switch is super easy…so long as you haven’t created any email segmentations…if so, then you’ll have to hand jam that part. However…I”m pretty sure Aweber doesn’t allow that…and if they don’t, then you’re going to love it with GetResponse. Anyways, if you use my link definitely don’t hesitate to contact me, and I’ll help you out with getting it rolling.

  • trapezedancer

    Thanks for this! We have a free Mailchimp account which generally serves our purposes (small mailing list, occasional use) but we recently ran into a glitch occasioned by switching from uploading odt files (Open Office) to TRYING to upload dot docx files (Microsoft). We couldn’t get line wrap to work. Paragraphs were one single line that ran off the page. So we tried saving the docx as txt, rtf, htm and finally — aaaaah! — pdf. That worked, except I had to put in paragraph returns manually. Next time I’m going to use Open Office because that worked reliably in the past. I hope this saves someone about an hour or more of frustration, sending test emails to yourself.

    • haha..nice. Strangely, when I was testing with Mailchimp back in the day, I didn’t run into that problem. But alas, PDF…nice!

  • Razmoudah

    I’m just starting off as an author on Kindle, though with how limited my finances are right now I can’t really consider an ESP at present, but I was wondering if you’ve heard of MailChing? I’ve seen a few other authors (whose lists I’ve joined) using it and I’m curious as to how it roughly compares to Get Response.

    • Never heard of it…or are you talking about MailChimp?

      • Razmoudah

        Sorry, I went and looked up their homepage to check the signature/logo. I guess it was MailChimp. I have problems reading cursive at the best of times, and at the worst (especially when I’m not sure what’s a flourish and what isn’t) I get things completely wrong. First I had to find one of the books whose author’s lists I’d joined just so I could recheck the sign-up page. I guess that adequately answers my question though. And the question of who I’d want to go with once I have some money to work with.

  • Veanna & Dennis

    This is a gold mine of great information. We are just starting as students in Wealthy Affiliate, we have written a review of WA, and we are now ready to develop an email campaign to share it. We looked up email marketing training in the WA curriculum and came across many dozens of tutorials and courses. The one we chose to start with said that we should go and do a google search on autoresponders to familiarize ourselves with the key players and the terminology, then come back to the course. I read a post a month ago by a WA member who really recommended GetResponse. Your ad was in second place on the page and we wanted to see how the three major players compare. You have gone over the top in what you have developed here and we are very appreciative. Thanks so much. We have book marked this page and will be back to signup with your link when we are ready, in the next few days. Have a great day.

    • Thanks! I decided to write this after I saw a couple of battles between people on a facebook group over which one was the best. The worst part is that everything thought theirs was the best and there was too much conflicting information. Anyways, thanks for the kind words and the info on how you found it…always good to know. Also, don’t forget to email me after you’ve signed up. I offer free consulting to those who use my link and will be more than happy to give you 1-on-1 assistance and you setup for your Affiliate.

      • Veanna & Dennis

        We did sign up for the GetResponse Free 30 Day Trial. I’m pretty sure it was through your link. But can you send your link to us again. Just to be sure. Thanks

        • No issues…look forward to helping out! Hit me up on the contact page and we can roll from there.

  • So glad I popped over here for a quick read! I appreciate this info. I had MailChimp for a couple of years and finally just had it with them! I was looking at GetResponse just this morning. Glad I waited to sign up so I could use your affiliate link. So far I really like everything I’ve read by you, and that’s saying a lot since I’m kind of picky when it comes to who I listen to! Thanks again!

    • Hey Sherree, thanks! That means a lot to hear and I know what you mean.

  • Hi Dave. Thanks so much for your blog. I can’t tell you how useful it is. 🙂

    Question: I’m nicely getting going in self-publishing and my mailing list is building nicely, but thus far, I’ve done little with it as I’ve been concentrating on actual writing. This post is about a year old now as I read it (for the third or fourth time). Do you still hold the same opinions now? Or have things perhaps moved on with these services?

    Thanks,

    Chris

    • HI Chris,
      Nope…still strong adn a GR fan. If I were to rewrite it, I’d include the new shinny object, ConvertKit. I tried it, but realized it wasn’t worth the extra money. There were some nice bells and whistles and it is the better of the three, but it’s also more expensive. Even at my writing level, I couldn’t’ justify the added cost. So, my vote is still with GR. Hope that helps!

  • Emma Jones

    Nice comparison, thanks. Mailchimp and GetResponse are my favorites. Not sure which one I like the most but after reading your article it seems like GR is the way to go though I haven’t spent any meaningful time working with it personally. I’ve used MC for a while on my previous job and it was a pleasant experience. Here at my current job we use SendPulse marketing automation platform which is a way more affordable option (dictated by a limited budget) and yet it features comparable advanced automation functionality. I don’t even feel particularly underpowered coming from Mailchimp.

  • Effrosyni Moschoudi

    Thank you for the info, Dave. I was dissatisfied with Mailchimp and did some research a while back. I now use Madmimi and I am very satisfied, although not fully. It’s very flexible, and you can start with a free account for up to 500 contacts. I have a paid plan and it has autoresponders too. I didn’t know GetResponse so never looked into it but I am not done looking yet. Although I must say it sounds more expensive than Madmimi and I can only look at economical solutions for now. A friend suggested MailPoet too, if it’s of interest. It integrates fully on your WP site and you totally cut out the middle man. She swears by it and it’s next on my list of email solutions to try.
    Effrosyni

    • Hmm…I haven’t heard of MailPoet, but that sounds cool. Yeah, GR does everything I need, so I’m still very happy with it. About 1 month ago, I met up with the lead of ConvertKit and it sounds pretty good too. It’s a little more expensive than GR, but easier to use when it comes to the super advanced stuff like email segmentation. GR does segmentation, but it’s not as intuitive as CK. In truth, I think I’d rank them based on level in business:
      Starter set: MailChimp (no need for Autoresponder so free)
      Legit set: Getresponse (does everything but not free)
      Advanced set: ConvertKit (does advanced stuff easily but also more expensive)
      WAY Advanced set: Infusionsoft (super expensive and you’re best served hiring someone full time to work it)

  • jokawasai

    Dave–I’m using Mail Chimp and Book Funnel to send free books out. I only have a few subscribers, and I’m counting pennies. I noticed you said below that it’s easy to change over to GR if you haven’t segmented your list. I haven’t and don’t see the need until I grow the list more. Therefore, I’m thinking it makes sense to stay with Mail Chimp and Book Funnel for the time being. Does that make sense to you? Also, your blog is about 18 months old now. Any changes in your thinking?

    • Yeah, absolutely. Until you build up enough momentum that the extra costs are worth it, I’d stay with the free account.

      As for my thinking…I’m a BIG fan of updating my articles as I go forward. As a matter of fact, my team is currently working to update the Book Promo Site article – it is going to be SUPER stellar because of the way we can present the information better…and also better information.

      I’ll also update the How to Select a Category article because there are new things I think that are super important to readers.

      As for email, I’m still a BIG fan of GetResponse. For the price, they let me do a lot. I also like ConvertKit, but they are a little bit more expensive than GetResponse and I don’t think they provide enough to A) get me to switch and B) be worth the extra cost.

  • jokawasai

    Dave–Have you checked out Sendx? Any readers here using it?

Follow More Kindlepreneur Action Here