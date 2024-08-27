How to Plot a Novel: A Step-by-Step Guide for Writers

Plotting a novel can feel like an overwhelming task, especially for new writers. When I first decided to write a book, I had no idea where to begin with structuring a full-length narrative. Like most authors, I had plenty of ideas swimming around in my head, but no clue how to organize them into a cohesive story.

In this guide, I will help you plan your novel from start to finish, including coming up with ideas and outlining plot points. By the end, you'll feel equipped and excited to plot your own novel in a way that sets you up for success.

The essential building blocks of a good plot How to brainstorm compelling story ideas Techniques for developing a strong premise Methods for structuring your plot using templates Tips for creating effective scenes In this article, you will learn:

Understanding the Basics of Plot

To plot a novel effectively, it's important to first grasp the basic elements that form a story's structure. Think of your narrative as a house – the plot structure is the framework and foundation that holds everything together.

Key Elements of Story Structure

Most stories follow a similar basic blueprint, typically containing these key parts:

Exposition: Introduce important background information, setting, protagonist, and other main characters. Inciting Incident: The event that hooks readers and disrupts the status quo, propelling your protagonist into the main action. Rising Action: Events that build tension, complicate the conflict, and raise stakes as the story progresses. Climax: The most intense moment in a story when the main character confronts their greatest challenge. Falling Action: Events showing the aftermath of the climax and its effects on the characters. Resolution: The conclusion addresses the remaining conflicts and reveals the protagonist's new status quo.

Having a solid grasp of these story structure elements will make plotting your novel much easier.

What Makes a Good Novel Plot?

At its core, a good plot is one that engages readers and keeps them turning pages. Here are some hallmarks of an effective, well-constructed narrative plot:

A compelling premise or hook

Forward momentum

Meaningful conflict

Unpredictability

Strong pacing

Clear stakes

A satisfying payoff

How to Plot a Novel: The Best Techniques

Now let's dive into how to actually plot a novel from start to finish. I'll walk you through my 5-step process that I've developed over years of writing and teaching other authors.

Step 1: Assemble Your Puzzle Pieces

Before structuring your plot, gather the key elements you'll be working with:

Protagonist

Main supporting characters

Setting

Thematic elements

Core conflict

Possible plot events

Don't worry about how these pieces fit together yet – just get clear on what you have to work with.

Step 2: Use a Story Structure

Now it's time to start arranging your elements into a coherent plot structure. I recommend starting with a basic three-act narrative arc:

Act 1 – Setup: Establish your protagonist, other central characters, setting, and status quo. Build toward the inciting incident.

Act 2 – Confrontation: Develop your rising action with increasingly difficult obstacles for your protagonist to overcome.

Act 3 – Resolution: Decide how your main character will face the climax and think of events that lead to a satisfying ending.

Step 3: Layer in a Subplot

Once you have your main plot arc mapped out, weave in one or more subplots to add richness and complexity to the story. Some tips:

Tie subplots thematically into your main arc

Ensure they complement rather than complicate the main plot

Use subplots to reveal additional aspects of your characters

Interweave subplot events throughout your main plot arc for variety

Step 4: Develop Strong Character Arcs

As you plot out events, always keep one eye on how your protagonist and other key characters are evolving. Some tips for developing character arcs:

Identify your protagonist's core flaw or wound they need to overcome

Align external plot events with internal shifts

Choose turning points that force your protagonist to grow

Have side characters undergo change as well

Step 5: Ensure Every Scene Has Conflict

Within each act of your plot, break the story down into individual scenes. Ensure every scene has some kind of conflict, tension, or obstacle driving it forward. Ask yourself:

What is the purpose of this scene?

What conflict are the characters facing?

Is the conflict external, internal, or both?

Does this advance the plot or character arcs?

How does this set up the next scene or moment in the story?

Alternative: The Snowflake Method

If outlining your entire novel from the start feels too rigid, try the “snowflake method” popularized by Randy Ingermanson:

Start with a one-sentence summary of your novel. Expand that into a full paragraph summarizing the story arc. Write character and setting descriptions for each main element. Outline each act in a paragraph. Write a 1-2 sentence summary of each planned scene. Continually expand on each sentence with more details.

This method allows you to gradually build out your plot, adding layers of depth as you go.

How Long Does it Take to Plot a Novel?

No one-size-fits-all answer exists because individual writers and story complexities influence plotting timelines. However, for most authors, especially indie authors, it usually ranges from a few days to about a month.

Be careful not to spend too long in the plotting phase. It's easy to say you want the perfect plot, but you might be wasting time because you're afraid to start writing. Sometimes, it's just time to begin.

With the rise of AI tools, brainstorming and other tasks can become easier. I once spent a day plotting my novel with AI as a brainstorming partner. It took me just one day, so these tools can be powerful time-savers.

Additional Tips for Effective Novel Plotting

Here are some extra tips to help you improve your plotting skills:

Use visual aids like index cards, whiteboards, or plot diagram worksheets to map out your story events.

Read books and watch movies in your genre to study effective plot structures.

Enlist beta readers to provide feedback on your plot outline before drafting.

Be open to changing your outline if new ideas arise while writing.

Keep track of any plot holes you notice in an editing file for easy reference later.

Resist over-complicating – strive for the simplest version of your plot that still engages readers.

Ensure cause-and-effect logic flows clearly from event to event.

Conclusion

Plotting a novel doesn't have to be an overwhelming task. You can write an interesting story by following simple steps. Use effective methods to keep readers engaged from beginning to end. Remember, there's no one “right” way to plot a novel – experiment with different methods to find what works best for you.

Now that you have the tools and knowledge to plot your novel effectively, it's time to put them into action. Start brainstorming your story ideas, outlining your plot points, and bringing your characters to life. Happy writing!