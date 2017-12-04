Best Udemy Courses for Self Publishing Authors–Only $15 This Week

Online courses are amazing for learning and improving your skills.

While you can learn a lot from podcasts and blog posts, sometimes you just need a course to see it in action in order to really master a new skill.

And right now, Udemy is running a ridiculously awesome deal where they are giving away all their courses for just $15.

But there are so many courses to choose from, it could take forever to find which ones are relevant and and worthwhile.

So I did the hard work for you and outlined 50+ of the top courses specifically for us self-publishing authors and writers.

Many of these courses are normally $100 or more, but for this week only, ALL UDEMY COURSES ARE UP TO 90% OFF!

This deal expires Friday, December 8th, so don’t wait. Take advantage of this deal while it lasts.

In this article, you will learn:

The absolute best courses for improving your writing

Top courses for strategies critical to self-publishing success

Courses that will teach you the best hacks for marketing your books better

Which courses will help you build and run a successful author business

And classes that will improve your overall life as a writer

Without further ado, let’s get our learn on.

Best Writing Courses

First up are courses directly related to writing. You’ll find the Top courses that Udemy identified as “bestselling,” followed by a few more that look equally great and have tons of social proof that previous students were happy with the course.

You will be writing page-turning fiction that your readers will love when you plot, outline and write the right way.

Outline best selling fiction books.

Improve any story by adding more tension and excitement.

Write quicker and easier with an outline as your guide.

Analyze great stories and use them to inspire your own amazing stories.

Students Enrolled: 3,865

Star Rating: 4.4 (699 reviews)

Normal Price: $95

Today’s Price: $15



Ex-Wall Street Journal Editor Reveals The Four Ingredients of Standout Writing

You will dramatically improve the quality of your writing in as little as days or weeks

Your writing will stand out from peers, colleagues, and competitors

Your blogs will look more slick and professional

Students Enrolled: 2,692

Star Rating: 4.6 (149 reviews)

Normal Price: $200

Today’s Price: $15

Write by Writing: Write a novel, novella or short story with this practical guide to writing for beginners (2016 Ed)

To become a better writer

To begin writing today

Students Enrolled: 7,537

Star Rating: 4.5 (170 reviews)

Normal Price: $40

Today’s Price: $15

Unlock your creative writing ability.

Enjoy writing and have fun!

Create freely without being embarrassed or getting writers block

Fit writing around a hectic lifestyle by making time for yourself

Master spelling and grammar to a publishable standard

And more!

Students Enrolled: 610

Star Rating: 4.3 85 reviews)

Normal Price: $65

Today’s Price: $15

How To Use Commas, Dashes & Semi-Colons Like A Pro

Know how to apply punctuation appropriately and stylishly

Write with more confidence and flair

Spruce up your reports, essays, resumes, books, blogs and articles

Students Enrolled: 7,866

Star Rating: 4.6 (598 reviews)

Normal Price: $150

Today’s Price: $15

A step-by-step guide to children’s publishing in print and ebook with a constant eye to making it a successful product.

Take a reverse-approach to book publishing with the end in mind to ensure a successful product.

Independently publish your children’s book.

Create multiple streams of passive income from around the world.

Create, or have illustrations created for your book.

Identify your book’s purpose, target audience, unique selling point(s) and market impact potential.

Identify high-demand elements of value and elements of enjoyment to strategically make your book a successful product.

Students Enrolled: 2,356

Star Rating: 4.1 (93 reviews)

Normal Price: $40

Today’s Price: $15

No Special Writing or Illustration Skills Required

By the end of this course, you will have a clear understanding of the Kindle eBook market and why children’s eBooks have suddenly become ‘hot property.’

You will have learned how to craft your own compelling story text as well as create stunning colour images. You will also have learned how – for very low cost – to outsource tasks you might prefer others to complete for you.

You will have been shown, with step-by-step video detail, six cutting edge techniques to create children’s eBooks which kids will love.

You will have learned the simple but effective way to format and upload your books to the Kindle publishing platform.

Students Enrolled: 1,544

Star Rating: 4.3 (93 reviews)

Normal Price: $45

Today’s Price: $15

Learn to write travel tales readers (and editors) will love. Sell your freelance writing to newspapers and magazines!

Learn how to write professional-quality travel tales that readers (and editors) will love.

Master writing techniques that will hook readers right away, maintain their interest throughout the story, and leave them feeling fulfilled at the end.

Weave together the various elements that create a great travel tale — the setting, people, events, and unique emotions we encounter on the road.

And more!

Students Enrolled: 2,331

Star Rating: 4.5 (233 reviews)

Normal Price: $85

Today’s Price: $15



Turn Your Business Writing, Blogs, Books & Essays Into Masterpieces.

Discover how to create spellbinding writing

Learn the secrets of editors on top newspapers and websites

Tap into the power of the four levels: narrative, paragraphs, sentences and words

Transform yourself into a masterful writer in days

And more!

Students Enrolled: 26,487

Star Rating: 4.4 (2,180 reviews)

Normal Price: $200

Today’s Price: $15



Building your confidence and igniting your memory enabling you to start writing a memoir with these writing exercises.

Unlock hidden memories

Ignite your passion for writing

Kick start your memoir

Students Enrolled: 5,760

Star Rating: 4.6 (49 reviews)

Normal Price: $20

Today’s Price: $15



Writing novels, blogs, or nonfiction books? Learn editing techniques in this writing course and up your writing skills.

add snazz and pizzazz to the fiction you write by using figures of speech!

choose the strongest POV for the novel you’re writing.

spiffy up your novel with solid editing tips, before you submit it to agents and editors.

write your novels and creative nonfiction books with an engaging voice.

write books with confidence.

Students Enrolled: 3,189

Star Rating: 4.2 (238 reviews)

Normal Price: $185

Today’s Price: $15



Master dialogue mechanics, attribution and beats, and start writing like a pro.

Learn why agents and publishers look at dialogue to judge the quality of a manuscript

How to write dialogue that serves the needs of the story, not the writer

How to avoid writing expository dialogue that patronizes the reader

How to properly format and punctuate dialogue

And lots more!

Students Enrolled: 343

Star Rating: 4.2 (47 reviews)

Normal Price: $30

Today’s Price: $15



Great for Writing & Public Speaking: Learn the Techniques Professional Humorists Use to Create Consistently Funny Comedy

Master the techniques professional humorists and comedy writers use to create consistently hilarious material

Learn how to find humor in nearly any situation

Discover how to take something that is funny, and stretch it to make it a lot funnier.

Understand how when you write or present humorous material, subtle things like word choice, word order, and pacing can make a profound difference in whether or not something is funny.

Students Enrolled: 1,891

Star Rating: 4.3 (131 reviews)

Normal Price: $35

Today’s Price: $15

Everything you need to know to get your Children’s Book finished and off to a great publisher.

Discover how to get your children’s book finished and in front of the right people

Understand how to come up with ideas and compelling characters

Understand how to work with an illustrator

How to create a children’s book proposal and one sheet that will catch the eye of an agent or editor

Students Enrolled: 324

Star Rating: 4.6 (38 reviews)

Normal Price: $50

Today’s Price: $15

A 7 Day Plan for Writing How To Books Fast.

Write your book in 7 days

Write dozens of books in a few months to create a publishing empire

How to submit your book to a traditional publisher

How to self-publish your book and sell it on Amazon, Google and Lulu

Students Enrolled: 2,917

Star Rating: 4.1 (35 reviews)

Normal Price: $40

Today’s Price: $15

Best Self-Publishing Courses

These awesome courses either give a broad overview of how to self-publish ebooks or they focus on one specific component, such as formatting.

Secrets to Kindle eBook Creation- Writing, Formatting, Self-Publishing, Marketing, Outsourcing, Selling eBooks on Amazon

Create and sell Kindle eBooks and have FUN doing it

Choose an eBook that people will want to read

Understand how eBooks work and how you can leverage them to create passive income

Create a quality cover for your eBook for next to nothing

Plus more!

Students Enrolled: 5,965

Star Rating: 4.6 (303 reviews)

Normal Price: $175

Today’s Price: $15



Learn the proven process of how to take your non-fiction book from idea to the top of the Amazon charts.

Learn the proven, systematic way to take a book from idea to bestseller

How to research the competition, keywords, and categories for maximum exposure

Build buzz for your launch and recruit a team of ambassadors

Keep the momentum of your launch going after your big promotional push

And more!

Students Enrolled: 3,852

Star Rating: 4.6 (214 reviews)

Normal Price: $195

Today’s Price: $15



Learn how to make money writing with this complete guide to writing, formatting, publishing, and marketing Kindle ebooks.

Learn How To Write Your Book and Publish It On Kindle

Learn How To Format Your Ebook For Kindle and Publish On Amazon

Become an Amazon Bestseller Using the KDP Select Free Promotion Marketing System

Learn How To Create a Lucrative Long-Term Career as a Self-Published Kindle Ebook Author

Students Enrolled: 34,421

Star Rating: 4.5 (932 reviews)

Normal Price: $200

Today’s Price: $15



Learn how to start your own business successfully selling Kindle eBooks with very little writing involved.

Create a Kindle EBook Business That Will Bring $500 – $5000 Per Month in Passive Income

Learn How to Become an Amazon Kindle Bestseller in Different Amazon Categories

Students Enrolled: 2,303

Star Rating: 4.5 (65 reviews)

Normal Price: $50

Today’s Price: $15





Learn How To Start A Kindle Direct Publishing Business Without Writing The Book Yourself!

Publish their kindle book on Amazon Kindle.

Know how to outsource and get an expert to write their first book for them.

Research and find a profitable niche for the kindle book.

Students Enrolled: 1,439

Star Rating: 4.5 (69 reviews)

Normal Price: $195

Today’s Price: $15



Self-Publish Your First Print-on-Demand Paperback Book for FREE Using CreateSpace – Convert Kindle Books into Print too!

Understand the entire process of how to self-publish a book from raw manuscript to published book

Learn how to use the amazingly simple CreateSpace publishing platform to create a professional paperback print book

Create a compelling book cover inexpensively, or even FREE

Write an awesome book title

Students Enrolled: 2,915

Star Rating: 4.6 (39 reviews)

Normal Price: $75

Today’s Price: $15



The Kindle goldrush is over. Get ahead of the pack by making your book available on Amazon in print.

To increase your royalties by earning through print sales and increasing your Kindle sales due to the cost comparison with your print book

In this course you will learn how to format your manuscript to CreateSpace’s standards

You will learn additional formatting tips that will make your finished book look very professional

You will learn how to format your book’s cover to CreateSpace’s standards

Plus more!

Students Enrolled: 871

Star Rating: 4.5 (38 reviews)

Normal Price: $40

Today’s Price: $15



Learn how to format your kindle ebook properly using free software – avoid bad reviews and 1 star ratings

Understand why formatting is so important

Create properly formatted Kindle books that work across the full range of Kindles

Avoid bad reviews and 1 star ratings due to poor formatting

Students Enrolled: 1,194

Star Rating: 4.8 (33 reviews)

Normal Price: $65

Today’s Price: $15



Kindle Formatting Business with templates – Use my 10 proven formula to rank high to become Kindle Best Seller & Earn Big

PREPARE a document with clickable Table of Contents

FORMAT a kindle book from beginning to end smoothly

SAVE tons of money by formatting your own kindle book

DISCOVER ways to distribute your book into 6 other platforms

Students Enrolled: 2,990

Star Rating: 4.4 (36 reviews)

Normal Price: $195

Today’s Price: $15

Best Cover Design Courses

We all judge a book by its cover, and unless you’re a well-known author, you can’t afford to put a dud cover on the front of your book. So check out these courses for ways to put a more attractive cover design on your books



Self-Publishing? Create your own professional looking book covers; ready to upload to major retailers and distributors.

Find inspiration for your book covers as well as free, cheap or premium images without infringing upon someone else’s copyright

Understand the technical terms used in image design such as image size, file size, aspect ratios and color modes as well as what file type to use when uploading to your chosen platforms.

Know the current specifications for print book, eBook and catalogue covers on major platforms like Amazon and Smashwords.

Design an eBook catalogue cover in Canva using either a template or your own specifications and images

And more!

Students Enrolled: 1,114

Star Rating: 4.9 (140 reviews)

Normal Price: $40

Today’s Price: $15



An introduction to the free GIMP graphics design tool focusing on the creation of book covers for self-publishing

Install the GIMP on Your PC

Use the GIMP to produce a basic book cover

Use advanced concepts to produce professional looking book covers

Use tips and suggestions to maximize our design and implementation

Students Enrolled: 8,812

Star Rating: 4.2 (172 reviews)

Normal Price: $40

Today’s Price: $15



Use the GIMP to create 3D book covers and other advanced techniques using this free image manipulation program.

To improve your GIMP skills taking them to the next level

To learn how to produce 3D book covers

To learn the application of filters to images

Students Enrolled: 7,251

Star Rating: 4.8 (39 reviews)

Normal Price: $40

Today’s Price: $15



Book Cover Design with Microsoft PowerPoint 2013 explains how to simply and easily create professional book covers.

Learn the fundamentals of Microsoft PowerPoint 2013

Create professional looking book covers with ease

Students Enrolled: 5,855

Star Rating: 4.8 (63 reviews)

Normal Price: $40

Today’s Price: $15

Plus, here are two more self-publishing courses that appeared to have great potential, but they didn’t quite meet our desired number of reviews yet:

Best Marketing Courses

The courses in this section can help you with different aspects of being an author and marketing yourself and your books online.



Use Facebook marketing to excel your business! Take this top rated course to optimize your Facebook ads today!

Mass post quickly to various social media networks

Market on Facebook Advertising with ease

Connect with new audiences and lower ad costs via Facebook Ads

Track Facebook ad conversions

And more!

Students Enrolled: 38,077

Star Rating: 4.6 (5,439 reviews)

Normal Price: $120

Today’s Price: $15



Secrets to Increase Profit, Fans, Engagement & Reach on YouTube, Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, Google+, Quora & Linedin.

Add 1,000s of fans and followers on 7 major social media platforms

Improve SEO and search result rankings for your website

Ensure readers and viewers share and like your content

Grow your email list and turn every link into a sales opportunity

And more!

Students Enrolled: 11,546

Star Rating: 4.5 (488 reviews)

Normal Price: $195

Today’s Price: $15



The Best Way to Engage Readers and Create Word of Mouth Advertising – The Best Book Marketing There Is

Create quality books that readers tell others about.

Get loads of reviews without having to ask.

Teach people in the best way possible.

Demonstrate anything so anyone can understand.

Plus more!

Students Enrolled: 4,447

Star Rating: 4.3 (33 reviews)

Normal Price: $195

Today’s Price: $15



Branding & Marketing Insights: Learn Top Brand Design Strategies To Build Physical Product Brand & Grow Your Business

Understand the true idea of branding and why people buy brands

Define a real value of your product

Identify your target customer like a pro

Turn your personal values into more customers

Plus more!

Students Enrolled: 3,052

Star Rating: 4.6 (254 reviews)

Normal Price: $95

Today’s Price: $15



Kindle Best Seller 30 Day Launch – Take New books & Revive old books to stay at Kindle Best Sellers! Always Work!

LAUNCH a new book to get into best seller category

CHOOSE the categories to write their books in to get into Best Seller List

DISCOVER different methods to do free promotion in the first 30 days of book launch

TAP into the power of Hot New Releases

Students Enrolled: 1,885

Star Rating: 4.0 (41 reviews)

Normal Price: $195

Today’s Price: $15

Plus, here are a few more marketing courses that looked great but didn’t yet have the social proof of the courses above:

Best Courses for Your Author Business

These courses relate to different aspects of building your author brand and business online. Things like starting a website using WordPress and improving your copywriting skills may not seem completely relevant to writing books at first, but they are definitely skills you can use to leverage your author platform online.



Discover the secrets of copywriting success from the master. From novice to pro in easy stages.

Structure and write compelling sales copy

Apply the power of emotional drivers, even when writing in a B2B environment

Beat run-of-the-mill writers who focus on needs

Write powerful calls to action

Students Enrolled: 20,869

Star Rating: 4.6 (1,412 reviews)

Normal Price: $90

Today’s Price: $15



Snuggle up to a billion dollar a year industry writing and publishing romance novels.

Write romance novels and launch your career as a romance author

Create believable characters with strong goals, motivations, and conflicts

Discover how to bring sexual tension to your stories

And more!

Students Enrolled: 1,281

Star Rating: 4.6 (47 reviews)

Normal Price: $95

Today’s Price: $15



In 2017, build a beautiful responsive WordPress site that looks great on all devices. No experience required.

Install WordPress on your PC or Mac computer, so you can learn without having to pay hosting or domain fees.

This course will teach anyone to build a function, beautiful, responsive website with WordPress.

Navigate around the WordPress dashboard, know what everything does and how to use it.

Understand the main features of WordPress

Students Enrolled: 17,900

Star Rating: 4.5 (2,786 reviews)

Normal Price: $195

Today’s Price: $15



Go from WordPress Zero to WordPress Hero – Everything you need to know and do to get your WordPress site up and running

By the end of this course you will be able to set up your own self-hosted WordPress website the right way!

STEP ONE: Buy a domain name.

STEP TWO: Buy the right hosting for your needs.

STEP THREE: Get everything pointing to the right places.

Plus more!

Students Enrolled: 4,311

Star Rating: 4.1 (79 reviews)

Normal Price: $20

Today’s Price: $15



Secrets to Improve Search Position, Conversions, Traffic, Sales, Page Speed, Content, Shares & Links.

Improve conversions 100% by increasing the speed of your site

Massively boost click-through rate with a rarely used technique

Optimize every post/page on your site so that Google sees your content as high-quality, authoritative and informative

Go viral with two amazing plugins and one proven strategy

And more!

Students Enrolled: 19,410

Star Rating: 4.3 (1,316 reviews)

Normal Price: $195

Today’s Price: $15



How to master networking by learning the art of super connecting. Follow this blueprint to accelerate your success.

The secret formula for every connection

Explode your success by learning how to build out your inner circle

The art of Super Connecting

10X Your sales in 90 days

Plus more!

Students Enrolled: 2,161

Star Rating: 4.6 (56 reviews)

Normal Price: $20

Today’s Price: $15



Learn powerful business writing skills from a University of Cambridge writing tutor.

Gain confidence and find your voice as a business writer, blogger or writer of other non-fiction

Use the latest findings from neuroscience to make your message stick

Build an in-depth profile of your reader so you can target your words at them

Hone your message down to the stuff that will get your reader to see the world your way

And more!

Students Enrolled: 11,917

Star Rating: 4.5 (1,111 reviews)

Normal Price: $200

Today’s Price: $15



50+ advanced writing techniques for creating engaging content, building trust with the audience and winning the sale.

Create magnetic “hooks” that pulls target customers in

Write intriguing introductions that engages readers to read on

Build trust with readers to eliminate sales resistane

Answer sales objections and persuade readers to make the purchase of your product or service

Students Enrolled: 1,691

Star Rating: 4.4 (41 reviews)

Normal Price: $45

Today’s Price: $15

Best Courses for the Writer’s Life

Finally, we have courses for generally improving your life as a writer. These courses cover productivity hacks to overcoming writer’s block and how to get the most out of Scrivener. (P.S. If you’re interested in Scrivener but not sure it’s right for you, here’s my in-depth Scrivener review article.)



Improve your health, mind, and energy by mastering sleep with this master guide. Includes nutrition and stress tips too.

In this course you will learn the foundations of how to get quality sleep. This course will cover all the principal components of how to tailor your lifestyle to achieve optimal sleep.

You will learn specific practices that relate to diet, exercise, morning and evening habits, and environment design that will aid you in your sleep.

Students Enrolled: 22,617

Star Rating: 4.1 (521 reviews)

Normal Price: $195

Today’s Price: $15



Learn productivity strategies and easy-to-use tricks to help you get through everyday tasks faster and more efficiently.

Harness the preeminent theories of productivity and time management to squeeze more time out of the day

Use cutting-edge hacks, tips, and tricks to improve computer productivity work

Identify time-wasters and zap them before they drain the day away

Cut out the bad habits that cost hours in the day for no reason

Students Enrolled: 18,948

Star Rating: 4.5 (1,356 reviews)

Normal Price: $95

Today’s Price: $15

How you can get Scrivener to do exactly what you want and accelerate your writing career in less than 1 week.

How to get set-up with Scrivener in as little as an hour, whether you’re a Mac or Windows user, and virtually guarantee your success with using it

How to customize your toolbar and turn yourself into a writing machine

Corkboard Mastery in just 4 minutes

How to master the art of the rewrite and save every single version of your work

How to use the outliner to organie massive projects, complete them, and feel completely in control of your writing process

Students Enrolled: 486

Star Rating: 4.6 (63 ratings)

Normal Price: $50

Today’s Price: $15



Simple strategies and proven techniques to be more productive and get the most out of every writing day.

Learn how to “hack” your brain, space, schedule, and devices to effortlessly get into the “writing zone” every single day

Dramatically improve your writing productivity in as little as days or weeks!

Tap into the incredible power of your brain with proven strategies and techniques to keep you laser focused on your writing

Transform your writing space into a “Productivity Oasis”

Students Enrolled: 2,804

Star Rating: 4.5 (477 reviews)

Normal Price: $100

Today’s Price: $15

Tools To Double Your Online Productivity In A Month

Grab over 40 simple and quick tools to help you to boost your online productivity and get more done online every day!

Learn to use the right tools to accomplish your online tasks more efficiently and quickly!

Save money by using free quality tools taught in this course!

Save time every day by learning how to optimize your computer and workflow with the right habits.

Increase their productivity and get more done every day!

Students Enrolled: 1,440

Star Rating: 4.9 (37 reviews)

Normal Price: $150

Today’s Price: $15

Master all the Major Features of Your Scrivener Writing Software to Write eBooks and Paperback Books

How to customize your Scrivener workspace

Make use of Scrivener’s editing tools like collections and snapshots

Compile your work for export as a paperback or eBook right inside Scrivener

Toggle between Scrivener’s normal Text Editing Mode, Corkboard Mode, and Outlining Mode and learn how to use each of them

And more!

Students Enrolled: 4,060

Star Rating: 4.6 (582 reviews)

Normal Price: $80

Today’s Price: $15

The Psychology of Writing Confidently, Writing Successfully, Writing Happily & Curing Your Self-Defeating Perfectionism.

Overcome writer’s block.

Understand the difference between writing well versus falling into an abyss of perfectionism.

Write with greater confidence.

Eliminate self-destructive thoughts that are hindering your writing progress and success.

Plus more!

Students Enrolled: 398

Star Rating: 4.7 (55 reviews)

Normal Price: $30

Today’s Price: $15



What would you do with an extra hour EVERY day? Make life easier with this course!

Get more done by doing less

Never have more than 10 emails in your inbox

Delegate tasks effectively

Ditch your to do list completely

Create systems of automation that you can “set and forget”

Students Enrolled: 2,226

Star Rating: 4.4 (152 reviews)

Normal Price: $50

Today’s Price: $15

Take Action to Up Your Author Game

Whether you want to improve your writing, marketing, self-publishing, author business, or productivity as a writer, there’s a valuable course for everyone on this list…for cheap!

Fifteen bucks and a little time is a small investment that could give you massive results as an author, self-publisher, and entrepreneur.

Even if you don’t have the time to take an entire course this week, buy the courses now before this deal ends, and take them later when you have more time. I know there was a course (or five) that peaked your interest.

Get these courses now while they’re just $15 because after Friday, December 8th you’ll have to pay 90% more. Crikey!

So, which courses will you dive into?

Are there any other self-publishing Udemy courses you took and loved that you’d add to the list?

Cheers,

P.S. Curious what our requirements were for making the list?

First, we made sure each course had at least 30 stellar reviews, and the average rating was 4 stars or higher.

When you see an asterisk (*) after a course name, that course is identified as a “bestselling course” by Udemy.

At the bottom of some sections, we also added links to courses that looked promising with 20 reviews, but the course didn’t quite meet our 30 review threshold.

Note: This information is accurate at the time of writing but may change over time. We will do our best to keep this list updated. If you notice something out of date, please send me a polite email letting me know and I’ll get it fixed asap.

I’m confident if you’re a self-publishing author, you will find something on this list that could help you sell more books.

But remember, this special $15 deal is only good until Friday, December 8.