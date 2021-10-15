40+ Awesome Book Memes for Authors and Readers

Jason Hamilton, Fantasy Author By Jason Hamilton
0
Last updated on October 15th, 2021

Memes can be powerful. They can evoke laughter, spark an idea, and speak to universal truths. Great memes can go viral, spreading across the internet via social media like wildfire. So whether you're an author looking to spice up your Twitter or Facebook account, or simply someone with a love of books, these popular memes can start people talking.

In this article, you will find:
  1. How to Use Book Memes as an Indie Author
  2. List of Reading Memes

How to Use Book Memes as an Indie Author

There's nothing quite like sharing a meme about a good book or your favorite fictional character that gets a good laugh. And as a book lover, you probably like to share a funny meme now and then. But these little slices of popular culture are also a great option for indie authors who want to maintain an online presence.

(Not sure where to start with your online presence? Check out our Ultimate Guide to Social Media for Writers!)

While social media certainly isn't the biggest factor in becoming a successful author, it is a great way to connect with potential readers. And it can be a struggle to come up with an engaging tweet, blog post, or Facebook post day after day, month after month. This is where reading memes come in handy.

Why Memes?

Your average avid reader has an internet presence, and a great meme can help endear you to them. Between new book releases, a social media presence can keep you in the minds of readers. And sharing a little joke in the form of a book meme is a quick and easy way to maintain that presence.

You don't have to slave over every word of a post (like us writers are wont to do). Instead, select a funny book meme (like one from the list below), post it to the account of your choice, and then get back to writing your current work in progress!

Anyone who enjoys reading is likely to love the memes below!

The Complete List of Book Memes

1.

Book meme: When you can't focus on what you're reading

2. 

Book meme: there are two kinds of people

3. 

Book meme: you have too many books

4. 

book memes: are you finished with this book?

5. 

book memes: When a book I was loving has a terrible ending

6.

Book memes: knowing what happens in the book someone’s reading

7. 

book meme: walks into a bookstore

 

8. 

book meme: don't forget to charge your minds every night

9.

book meme: that terrifying moment when there's too many things that need resolving but the book has only 20 pages left

10.

book meme: when you're halfway through a book and come to a plot twist at 1am

11. 

book meme: when you get a new book and open it to smell the paper

12. 

book meme: when you finish a book and realize you live in the real world and not the book's world

13. 

book meme: slow books

14. 

book meme: pretty much every book adaptation ever

15. 

book meme: when I'm shopping with my friends and I see a bookstore in the distance

16.

book meme: what would you say is your perfect type of guy

17.

book meme: I have no shelf control

18.

book meme: how I look browsing in a used book store

19.

book meme: how I act when I get a new book

20.

book meme: relationship status

21.

book meme: Going into the bookstore looking for a book and walking out with 18

22.

book meme: you read so many books, how are you not crazy?

23.

book meme: I don't know who you are, I don't know what you want

24.

book meme: I like reading because it's relaxing

25.

book meme: one does not simply return from the library without a book

26.

book meme: when someone says it's a bestseller so it must be good

27.

book meme: when you don't trust the book protagonist

28.

book meme: a book in the bookstore

29.

book meme: symptoms of a book hangover

30.

book meme: how some people get crazy on the weekend

31.

book meme: when someone talks to you while you are reading

32. 

book meme: it's not hoarding if it's books

33.

book meme: this weekend is gonna be lit...erary

34.

book meme: has one night stand and too many books to put on it

35.

book meme: reading a book that has a tragic ending

36.

book meme: I have a terrible sleeping disorder

37.

book meme: spam from hogwarts

38.

book meme: one does not stop buying books just because there is no more shelf space

39.

book meme: surfing the internet or reading books

40.

book meme: books entertainment before MTV

41.

book meme: what's the matter sweety

Conclusion

These book memes are just a sample of what's out there. And, to make things easier, you can create your own book memes easily on a number of websites, like Imgflip. You can make your own meme format or use popular ones that you know and love.

In an era where authors are expected to have an online presence, there's nothing better than memes to make your fans and friends laugh and to connect with readers. Ask your social networks to share their own reading memes, and you have an easy way to keep up a conversation online!

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Jason Hamilton, Fantasy Author
Founder

Jason Hamilton

Jason is a fantasy author and Content Manager for Kindlepreneur. He has a particular love of mythology, history, and geek culture. When he's not writing, his favorite hobbies include hiking, Netflix and chilling with his wife, spouting nonsense words at his baby daughter, and developing his website MythBank.com.
dave-chesson-sidebar-image Hi, I'm Dave Chesson

When I’m not sipping tea with princesses or lightsaber dueling with little Jedi, I’m a book marketing nut. Having consulted multiple publishing companies and NYT best-selling authors, I created Kindlepreneur to help authors sell more books. I’ve even been called “The Kindlepreneur” by Amazon publicly, and I’m here to help you with your author journey.

“Gain insight from Kindlepreneur on how you can optimize marketing for your books."
- Kindle Direct Publishing


Related Posts

featured image that says how to build an author website

Author Website: A Complete 2021 Guide

Read this Article
featured image that says Chirp review

Chirp Audiobooks Review for Authors: Is it Worth It?

Read this Article
Featured image that says How to Sell an Audiobook.

How to Market an Audiobook: 19 Tips for Strong Sales in Audio

Read this Article
View More Posts

Sell more books on Amazon

I want to sell more books
rankings-ebook-mockup
Free Download

Amazon Kindle Rankings E-Book

Learn how to rank your Kindle book #1 on Amazon with our collection of time-tested tips and tricks.