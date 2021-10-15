40+ Awesome Book Memes for Authors and Readers

Memes can be powerful. They can evoke laughter, spark an idea, and speak to universal truths. Great memes can go viral, spreading across the internet via social media like wildfire. So whether you're an author looking to spice up your Twitter or Facebook account, or simply someone with a love of books, these popular memes can start people talking.

How to Use Book Memes as an Indie Author

There's nothing quite like sharing a meme about a good book or your favorite fictional character that gets a good laugh. And as a book lover, you probably like to share a funny meme now and then. But these little slices of popular culture are also a great option for indie authors who want to maintain an online presence.

(Not sure where to start with your online presence? Check out our Ultimate Guide to Social Media for Writers!)

While social media certainly isn't the biggest factor in becoming a successful author, it is a great way to connect with potential readers. And it can be a struggle to come up with an engaging tweet, blog post, or Facebook post day after day, month after month. This is where reading memes come in handy.

Why Memes?

Your average avid reader has an internet presence, and a great meme can help endear you to them. Between new book releases, a social media presence can keep you in the minds of readers. And sharing a little joke in the form of a book meme is a quick and easy way to maintain that presence.

You don't have to slave over every word of a post (like us writers are wont to do). Instead, select a funny book meme (like one from the list below), post it to the account of your choice, and then get back to writing your current work in progress!

Anyone who enjoys reading is likely to love the memes below!

Conclusion

These book memes are just a sample of what's out there. And, to make things easier, you can create your own book memes easily on a number of websites, like Imgflip. You can make your own meme format or use popular ones that you know and love.

In an era where authors are expected to have an online presence, there's nothing better than memes to make your fans and friends laugh and to connect with readers. Ask your social networks to share their own reading memes, and you have an easy way to keep up a conversation online!