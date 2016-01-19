What’s the best self-publishing course on the market?

Over the past couple of months, I had many authors ask me this very same question. At the time, my answer was “I’ve never taken any so I can’t honestly tell you.”

In truth, how can anyone recommend such an important part to a self-publisher’s development if they haven’t taken one?

Well, that has now changed. After hearing this question too many times, I decided I would choose the top three in the industry and take all three courses so that I finally answer that very question.

Yup, I actually put in 27+ hours of watching videos and doing the courses in hopes that I can give you first-hand recommendations. How did I get through all those videos? A lot of this:

However, writing this ended up being harder than I thought. It turns out there is no such thing as the perfect course…but there is such a thing as the right course for the right person.

So, before you spend money on a course based on a mention from an authority or a random email you found in your inbox, find out which course is the best for you and make the right investment for your development.

In this article, you will learn about:

PS: Some of the courses below are seasonal…where the creator launches it, gets students and then focuses on those students or that class before they relaunch it again.

Why I Chose These Four Courses

The internet is littered with courses on how to make money with Kindle. However, over the years, only a couple have risen above the rest and really stand out.

Therefore, in choosing which courses I would review, I used the following guidelines:

They must have been created by someone who has devoted themselves and their business to eBook publishing. The course has to have a good standing with those who have taken it. The creator should still be active with the course and updating it so as to reflect new changes in the market. The tactics taught in the course should be morally sound and in line with Amazon’s rules as well as Kindlepreneur marketing morals.

Now, just because a course wasn’t selected for this article, doesn’t necessarily mean that it was excluded because of the above guidelines. However, many didn’t make the cut because of it.

If you have a course, and you think I should check it out, then contact me about it here…not in the comments.

Comparing their Metrics

Before we get into reviewing these courses, let’s go ahead and look at them side-by-side so as to compare some of their features:

Teachers

Website

Price of Course

Who's this for

# of books by creator

Hours of Video in Course

Included Features K Money Mastery Stefan Pylarinos

Here

$67 Regular

Beginner

First Book

100+

8 Hours

Detailed Videos

PDFs

Book Templates

List of Resources

Extra Paid Courses:

-Advanced Member Training

-Kindle VA Training Program-24 Hour Book Program-Facebook Group Self-Publishing School Chandler Bolt

Here

$997 (Pro)

$1997 (Platinum)

Beg/Intermed

1st & 2nd Book

6

4.5 Hours

Acountability System

Facebook Group

Weekly Hangouts

Expert Interviews

Student Review Lists

Affiliate for Students Authority Pub Academy Steve Scott

Barrie Davenport



Here

$597

Med/Advanced

Build a Platform

75

12 Hours

Fracebook Group

Expert Interviews

Case Studies

Extra Courses:

-Evernote for Authors

-Book Bub 101 Your First 10K Readers Nick Stephenson

Here

$597

Med/Advanced

Process Driven

12

10 Hours

Tools of the Trade

6 Figure Swipe Files

Facebook Group

Q&A Sessions

Extra Courses:

-Facebook Ads

-Cold Email Strategy

-Networking Tactics

-Cover Designs



As you can see, both of these courses have their pro’s and cons. So, let’s find out more about them and see which one is right for you.

K MONEY MASTERY 2.0 BY STEFAN PYLARINOS

Stefan Pylarinos, the creator of ProjectLifeMastery.com, got started with Kindle publishing back in 2011 and has since built a 6-figure passive income from his Kindle publishing business.

Because of his success as a coach for others as well as his insane level of sales in the Kindle world, Stefan created K Money Mastery in 2013 to help people learn the basics of Kindle publishing and get their writing career kick started.

However, as most things go, his original version soon needed updating so as to keep up with the ever-changing marketplace. So, in 2015, Stefan totally revamped K Money Mastery and released K Money Mastery 2.0..

K MONEY MASTERY 2.0 REVIEW

K Money Mastery 2.0 is primarily geared for beginners, as it covers from A-Z how to find a profitable market, keywords, creating a book, publishing, and marketing.

The guidelines in this course can be used for both fiction and non-fiction books. It’s designed for those that want to write their own books and be an author, as well as those that want to outsource and hire ghostwriters to produce a book for you.

The key difference maker between this course and the others below is its low price of $67. Although the course doesn’t go into as much detail as the others, it does give you a better bang for your buck because the rest all come in at a price of $600.

Another thing that is unique about this course is that you can start with the introductory option, which still has a lot in it, and then signup for other courses to increase your capability when you are ready.

Those courses are:

Full Disclosure Membership ($47/month) :an advanced members area with 100+ training videos on Kindle, CreateSpace, ACX, list building, e-mail marketing, affiliate marketing, and a lot more

:an advanced members area with 100+ training videos on Kindle, CreateSpace, ACX, list building, e-mail marketing, affiliate marketing, and a lot more Kindle Virtual Assistant Training Program ($197) :to automate and outsource your publishing business

:to automate and outsource your publishing business 23 Hour Book Program ($27): for writing your own book fast

Stefan’s approach is also thinking bigger than just Kindle. He likes non-fiction books, because you can use them to build a back-end with it, by building an e-mail list and doing affiliate marketing. His model is to help publishers start with Kindle e-books, then publish a paperback version with CreateSpace, an audiobook on ACX, continue building a series of books in the same niche, build an e-mail list, do e-mail marketing and affiliate marketing. He also focuses on promoting your book OUTSIDE of Amazon, as many publishers are so dependent on Amazon search. He focuses on how to market on social media, YouTube, blogs, article marketing, and shares many general online marketing strategies.

PROS TO K MONEY MASTERY 2.0

Great for beginners and newbies

Inexpensive at only $67

Includes many useful templates

Professional video quality

Allows you to pay for advanced classes later, and not all up-front

CONS TO K MONEY MASTERY 2.0

The more advanced courses are not included in the $67 price and are at an extra cost

Not advanced

Who Is K Money Mastery 2.0 For?

Have you never published a book before and want to?

Do you need some motivation to publish your first book?

Do you need the knowledge of know how to effectively and efficiently write a book?

Do you want a return on your investment ASAP?

Then THIS is the course for you.

Self-Publishing School by Chandler Bolt

Next up is one of the most well-known courses that has actually produced some epic results from its students.

Chandler Bolt stormed into the self-publishing arena just over a year ago and quickly created one of the biggest names in the self-publishing industry. What’s even more impressive is that he dropped out of college, made over seven figures, and is only 22 years old – all verified to be true.

But don’t let that young age dissuade you. You’ll be hard pressed to find someone who took the course and didn’t love it. Just recently, Chandler told me that although they offer a full refund to anyone who doesn’t find the course useful, no one has ever taken them up on that offer.

And knowing the amount of students he’s had, that is an impressive statement.

Self-Publishing School Review:

Chandler and his team have done an amazing job of creating a system that will get you to publish a book with his course Self-Publishing School. This is perfect for those out there who have a book inside of them but keep having life get in the way. Or those who aren’t sure about the process and need the guidance and the ‘push.’

Through his support systems, weekly videos, posting of past success, and fast paced methods of writing and publishing, I truly believe that anyone who takes this course, will publish a book with no problems and get a return on their investment.

In truth, the thing I dislike most about this course is probably what makes it a hit amongst its students. Instead of letting you get bogged down with details (which I am personally a fan of), he instead gives you enough and keeps pushing you to move forward.

Pros to Self-Publishing School

Excellent system for keeping pace and supporting its students

Excellent use of the Facebook platform to offer extra value

Weekly videos and constant updates and additions

Has had some heavy hitters take the course and excel from it such as Steve Windsor, Azul Terronez, and Lise Cartwright

Cons to Self-Publishing School

A little weak on the sustainable marketing side

Brings up a couple of marketing methods but doesn’t go into detail on how to really rock those steps-Although this course is about not letting you get bogged down in the weeds.

Videos comprise of HD web camera shots and minor on-screen action

Only 4.5 hours of video but then again, it cuts the fluff and keeps pace

Again this isn’t to say that the lack of details is a bad thing. Most people get bogged down with the details and therefore never pull the trigger and publish their book. I am totally a victim of this, but then again, I was a nuclear engineer so…I’m sort of detail oriented by nature.

Who Is Self-Publishing School for?

Have you never published a book before and want to?

Do you need some motivation to publish your first book?

Do you need the knowledge of know how to effectively and efficiently write a book?

Do you want a return on your investment ASAP?

Then THIS is the course for you.

Authority Pub Academy by S.J. Scott and Barrie Davenport

I’ve personally been a big fan of Steve Scott for a long time. He has not only written 65 books under his two names: Steve Scott and S.J. Scott, he’s also developed two authority websites, and hosted two top podcasts on the subject. In truth, Steve and his teammate, Barrie Davenport, are real all stars and have the numbers to prove they know what they are talking about.

So, when I heard that Steve was FINALLY making a course, I was like “it’s about time dude.”

Authority Pub Academy Review

While Chandler’s course did a great job of pushing someone to publish a book, Steve and Barrie’s course does an excellent job of giving you more details, more information, more videos, and more training as a whole.

For their course, Authority Pub Academy, the focus is not only on getting you to publish a book but also on helping you to build a writer’s platform and brand your author name – which I personally like. In truth, this is a strong strategy for the future.

A couple of years ago, there was a Kindle gold rush where people saw the easy money making potential of self-publishing and everyone, and their cousins, jumped in. The amount of Kindle books on Amazon went from 500K in 2010 to 4 Million by 2015.

Because of the amount of competition, it’s becoming more important for authors to build off of their initial book success, and grow their author brand. It’s a strategy like that that has brought Steve Scott the level of success he enjoys today.

So, while the course gives you the basics to publishing your first book, it also takes the extra steps to show you exactly how you can build your author platform and create long lasting success in self-publishing.

Pros to Authority Pub Academy

3x more videos and information

Well-created videos and slides

Excellent information for building a platform

Made by two of the best in the industry

Love the case studies and examples

Extra mini-courses on important tactics: Evernote and BookBub

Cons to Authority Pub Academy

Newer course, so it still needs to smooth some things over

Less support mechanisms than Chandler’s

Not as fast paced as Self-Publishing School

Who Is Authority Pub Academy for?

Have you never published a book before and want to?

Do you want to go the extra step and build an author platform?

Do you want to grow your Kindle business into something more than just one book?

Then THIS is the course for you.

Your First 10K Readers Review:

I’ve heard Nick talk on a bunch of podcasts and every time I think to myself, “that is one advanced marketing dude.”

So naturally, when I heard about his course, I HAD to check it out.

Suffice it to say, I wasn’t let down.

Of the three courses, this was by far the most beneficial to me. Not because the other courses are of poor quality, but because it was designed to teach ADVANCED marketing tactics which is better suited for someone like me.

This course is NOT for beginners and was not designed to teach you how to publish your first book like Chandler’s. Instead, it assumes you already have a book or books, and want to create a strong platform on which to build your publishing empire.

Now normally, I don’t trust pictures like the one below. However, after taking the course, and seeing some of the details he goes into in some pretty awesome ebook marketing tactics, I think it’s safe to say that this is a good representation.

This course starts with a great look at the industry at a whole and brings everything full circle as he goes into incredible tactics to immediately improve your pre-existing sales. However, what makes this course epic is that he then goes into detail for each particular tactic like Facebook advertisement, automated selling systems, networking prowess, traffic generation methods, and more.

Of course, there are subjects like platform building and email list creation. However, this course takes it a step further and shows you how to synchronize all your efforts so that they work together to truly grow your readership…to your first 10K readers…oh see what I did there?





Pros to Your First 10K Readers

Best course on Advanced marketing tactics

In-depth looks into individual and useful tactics – don’t gloss over

The best course for Fiction Authors…because its one of the only ones made by a fiction author

Excellent for Non-fiction as well

Cons to Your First 10K Readers

NOT for beginners

for beginners Must be willing and ready to increase your marketing efforts – not for the faint of heart

Ummm….yeah, that’s about it

Who Is Your First 10K Readers for?

Have you published a couple of books but didn’t make as much as you wanted?

Are you ready to roll up your sleeves and take your ebook marketing to the next level?

Are you a fiction writer sick of courses or article that don’t work for your platform?

Are you a non-fiction writer wanting grow as well?

Then THIS is the course for you.

Final Evaluation

In truth, all three courses are excellent and definitely deliver on their promises. However, I strongly believe that each course is better for a specific type of person.

I believe K Money Mastery is perfect for those that are looking to step into kindle publishing without having to pay $600. It offers a professional feel and quickly gets to the good stuff. With a a $67 price tag, you’ll get your return on investment as soon as you publish your first book. Low risk, high gain.

I believe Self-Publishing School is perfect for those who need help in writing their first book and getting a taste of some of the extra marketing methods out there. I also believe that all students will get a return on their investment in no time. Basically this is the beginner course.

I believe that Authority Pub Academy is perfect for those who want to build an author platform and keep the momentum going as they create multiple books. While giving you the basic information on how to publish a book, it goes a step further and dives into strategies and more complex parts to the business.

And finally, I strongly believe that Your First 10K Readers is best for those who are advanced but want to step up their game to the next level. Truly meant for the advanced, this course will teach you all of the individual amazing tactics and how to bind them all together in order to have a perfectly in sync publishing campaign.

If you need any more guidance on this, be sure to hit me up on my contact page or just reply to any of my emails.

